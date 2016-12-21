- Officers pull gas-soaked man from burning car; prevent him from driving into fireworks store (12/16/16)11
STEAM Club a positive at Alma Schrader
Once a week a group of third- through sixth-graders at Alma Schrader Elementary school gather after school to take part in some fun and extra learning with fourth-grade teacher Rhonda Young.
The group, the STEAM Club, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathmematics combines creativity, logic and a whole lot of fun for the students and teacher.
One Tuesday afternoon the group was constructing toothpick and marshmallow structures in a container of Jell-O. The shake of the Jell-O was meant to simulate an earthquake, and the goal was to create a structure, after coming up with some plans, that would withstand it.
According to reporter Jeff Breer, "Young looked at the building plans and responded, 'I'm excited to see some of you remember from some of our other challenges that triangles are ...'
'... the strongest shape,' fourth-grader Wyatt Cook said, finishing her thought."
You can read more about that project and view photos at semissourian.com/story/2366918.html.
Young was one of 150 teachers in the nation to be chosen to attend a week-long Mickelson Exxon/Mobil National Teacher's Academy over the summer in New York. She was one of two Missouri teachers to receive all-expense-paid STEAM education training.
Exxon/Mobil monitors the teachers throughout the year, according to Young, but since she isn't teaching science this year she chose to begin the club.
"My idea was to do this after school and see how it worked," Young said. "And it's just been amazing. The kids -- the conversations are so rich, and the kids are so excited, and they meet the challenges. And if they don't meet challenges, then they just don't want to stop because they want to keep going until they conquer it because they see others conquer it."
We're glad to see Young and Alma Schrader investing in the future of these children and hope they continue to enjoy the STEAM Club.