Winter Storm Warning issued, but the computer models are waffling on snow totals
Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Perry counties are under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 3 PM today and lasting through 6 PM Thursday. The warning says that "total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated higher amounts are expected."
The latest computer models appear to be nudging the storm track farther north, which would put the bullseye of the heaviest snow well to our north around Effingham, Illinois.
According to NWS Weather Prediction Center graphics, we still have a very good chance (around 80%) of seeing at least two inches of snow:
The odds for 4+ inches are still decent at around 40%, but this is lower than yesterday's projections:
However, the chances of 8+ inches are almost nil:
Even if this storm underperforms, it could still be a big deal for November.
