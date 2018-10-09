Moderate flooding expected on the Mississippi River at Cape
Although it's been dry here, heavy rain over northern Missouri and Iowa will push the Mississippi River into flood stage yet again.
The current forecast calls for the river to hit 38.5 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge, a level considered "moderate" flooding.
However, more rain is on the way over the next week, especially upstream, so the forecast is liable to change. We shouldn't see anything from Hurricane Michael, but we could see moisture next week from the remnants of Hurricane Sergio, currently spinning in the Eastern Pacific.
We saw record high temperatures Friday through Sunday, but summer will soon end as a robust cold front sweeps through on Wednesday. The 6-10 Day Outlook shows a strong likelihood of below-average temperatures through Oct. 18.
Last spring, we went from cold to hot with little in between, and it appears that we will be going from hot to cold this autumn with little in between.
- Here comes another Mississippi River flood (1/10/20)
- Rain changing to snow changing to severe thunderstorms changing to snow? (12/12/19)
- Here comes the first snow of the season (11/11/19)
- Surprise! Here comes Tropical Storm Olga (10/25/19)
- Oh look, there's more rain the forecast (5/31/19)
- River forecasted to zoom to 45.1 feet... and more rain is coming (5/21/19)
- River continues to drop, but more heavy rain coming (5/16/19)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.