Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
Moderate flooding expected on the Mississippi River at Cape

Posted Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 12:08 PM

Although it's been dry here, heavy rain over northern Missouri and Iowa will push the Mississippi River into flood stage yet again.

The current forecast calls for the river to hit 38.5 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge, a level considered "moderate" flooding.



However, more rain is on the way over the next week, especially upstream, so the forecast is liable to change. We shouldn't see anything from Hurricane Michael, but we could see moisture next week from the remnants of Hurricane Sergio, currently spinning in the Eastern Pacific.



We saw record high temperatures Friday through Sunday, but summer will soon end as a robust cold front sweeps through on Wednesday. The 6-10 Day Outlook shows a strong likelihood of below-average temperatures through Oct. 18.



Last spring, we went from cold to hot with little in between, and it appears that we will be going from hot to cold this autumn with little in between.

