Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
From drought to flooding

Posted Friday, February 16, 2018, at 12:23 PM

You know what they say about Missouri weather. If you don't like the weather now, just wait a few minutes... and it will get even crazier.

We're entering a period of heavy rain which could replace our drought conditions with river flooding. Current projections paint widespread 3+ inch totals over the next week:

This wouldn't be so bad, but the longer range projections are showing even more rain. The latest 8-14 Day Outlook is leaning toward above-average precipitation.

Meanwhile, the Three-Month Outlook for March-April-May also paints above-average rainfall.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Southeast Missouri is currently experiencing drought. Some parts of the Ozarks are seeing "extreme" drought.

The coming rains will take much of the bite out of the drought. The Mississippi River has been very low at Cape Girardeau, so there's no imminent threat of flooding. That's the good news.

The bad news is that the Ohio River is already approaching flood stage at many places, including Paducah.

If we see several rounds of heavy rain in the coming weeks, the Ohio River could become a big problem. This, in turn, would lead to headaches along the Mississippi River below Cairo. And those problems could spread northward past Cape Girardeau if the projections hold and we have a wet spring.

Missouri weather is about to get crazier -- as usual.

  • thanks for your periodic weather blog.

    dh

    -- Posted by don holekamp on Sat, Feb 17, 2018, at 6:14 AM

