Winter Weather Advisory issued: we could see a little bit of everything
Tonight's storm is still poised to bring a mixed bag of freezing rain and sleet, but probably not much snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cape Girardeau and adjacent counties in Missouri starting at 9 PM this evening. Their bulletin states:
"Mixed precipitation expected. Snow and ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, on top of total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected."
Meanwhile, Southern Illinois, including Alexander County, has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. For this area, more sleet and freezing rain is expected, and the Weather Service warns that "scattered power outages and tree damage may occur."
As I write this, some of the computer models appear to be trending toward more freezing rain and less sleet. The latest run of the HRRR (High Resolution Rapid Refresh), for instance, paints around 0.4 inches of freezing rain accumulation at Cape.
That's just one model, of course, and many of the others are less bullish. But the trend is worrisome.
The temperature is expected to plummet this evening, dropping to the freezing mark sometime between 9 PM and midnight. It will continue to drop, hitting a low of around 20°F. That will allow to roads to get slick in a hurry, especially since highway departments won't be able to effectively pre-treat the roads thanks to today's rain.
In addition, strong winds overnight -- gusting to around 30 mph -- could spell trouble for trees and powerlines if we do get more freezing rain than expected.
Of course, even the slightest shift in the path and strength of the storm could spell massive differences in the outcome.
It still appears that snow lovers will be disappointed. However, a clipper system could bring an inch or two of snow on Monday.
