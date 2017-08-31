Harvey's heavy rain hitting the Bootheel, likely to miss Cape
The remnants of Harvey have arrived this morning in Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel, with isolated areas already receiving 6 inches according to radar estimates.
Today's Excessive Rainfall Outlook from the national Weather Prediction Center shows a High Risk area for flash flooding to our south covering portions of Arkansas, the Bootheel, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Cape Girardeau is right on the edge of the Slight Risk zone.
That Slight Risk is a hedge that the storm could track farther north than currently projected. It wouldn't take much of a shift to bring heavy rain here, but it now appears that Cape will see less than an inch. Jackson and points to the northwest may not see any meaningful rain.
This forecast graphic from NWS Paducah shows the sharp cutoff:
On the one hand, this is good news for the holiday weekend and the Highway 61 yard sales. We certainly don't want a 6+ inch deluge here. But we could use some rainfall soon as drought conditions are starting to creep in our direction. St. Louis, Jefferson, and Washington counties are now categorized as being under Moderate Drought, while Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties are "Abnormally Dry."
