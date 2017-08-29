*Menu
Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
Harvey could bring heavy rain, but not as much as first thought

Posted Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at 10:50 AM

The computer models are nudging the track of Harvey to the east, putting us in line for 1 or 2 inches of rain at Cape Girardeau over the next few days. This is far less than the 4-6 inches that the projections indicated yesterday.

It appears the rain will just miss the St. Louis area which is currently experiencing moderate drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

