Harvey could bring heavy rain, but not as much as first thought
Posted Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at 10:50 AM
The computer models are nudging the track of Harvey to the east, putting us in line for 1 or 2 inches of rain at Cape Girardeau over the next few days. This is far less than the 4-6 inches that the projections indicated yesterday.
It appears the rain will just miss the St. Louis area which is currently experiencing moderate drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
