Remnants of Harvey could bring heavy rain here
At some point the rain in Houston must stop, and Tropical Storm Harvey will head to the northeast. It appears that the remnants of Harvey will reach Southeast Missouri later this week, and could bring 4+ inches of rain to Cape Girardeau.
This graphic from the National Hurricane Center paints 4-6 inches of rain over the next five days for much of Southeast Missouri (in yellow), and even higher totals (in orange) for the Bootheel:
Of course that's nothing compared to the insane 30+ inch totals that the Houston area has experienced so far.
Harvey's center is forecast to pass just to the south of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, but the rains are likely to arrive as early as Thursday.
The exact track and timing could easily change, however. In their afternoon forecast discussion, NWS Paducah advises, "Overall, confidence is high that we will see widespread showers and storms with the remnants of Harvey, but confidence is lower with the timing of our best chances and when precipitation actually will move out of our area."
