*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
Recent posts
Archives

Remnants of Harvey could bring heavy rain here

Posted Monday, August 28, 2017, at 5:50 PM

At some point the rain in Houston must stop, and Tropical Storm Harvey will head to the northeast. It appears that the remnants of Harvey will reach Southeast Missouri later this week, and could bring 4+ inches of rain to Cape Girardeau.

This graphic from the National Hurricane Center paints 4-6 inches of rain over the next five days for much of Southeast Missouri (in yellow), and even higher totals (in orange) for the Bootheel:

Of course that's nothing compared to the insane 30+ inch totals that the Houston area has experienced so far.

Harvey's center is forecast to pass just to the south of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, but the rains are likely to arrive as early as Thursday.

The exact track and timing could easily change, however. In their afternoon forecast discussion, NWS Paducah advises, "Overall, confidence is high that we will see widespread showers and storms with the remnants of Harvey, but confidence is lower with the timing of our best chances and when precipitation actually will move out of our area."

Comments

View 1 comment or respond
Community discussion is important, and we encourage you to participate as a reader and commenter. Click here to see our Guidelines. We also encourage registered users to let us know if they see something inappropriate on our site. You can do that by clicking "Report Comment" below.

  • I hope we do get some rain. We really need it. I do feel for the people of Texas. What happened there is awefull.

    -- Posted by Eric Aide on Mon, Aug 28, 2017, at 11:14 PM

Respond to this blog