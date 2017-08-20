*Menu
Weather or Not
Eclipse forecast, 0.9 days to go: Not looking as good

Posted Sunday, August 20, 2017, at 4:52 PM

The latest forecast for Cape Girardeau has downgraded the Monday afternoon forecast to "partly sunny" instead of "mostly sunny". This is the result of some of the computer models showing thunderstorms developing right on top of us during the eclipse.

For example, today's 12Z run of the GFS paints a maddeningly large blob of rain over eastern Missouri at 1 PM (18Z) as shown by the charts at coolwx.com:

The NAM computer model isn't quite as robust with the rain, but it still projects a small cluster of storms right over Southeast Missouri.

The sky cover forecast continues to call for around 30% cloud coverage at 1 PM, but this seems somewhat optimistic.

This might be a situation where some locations are completely cloud covered during totality, and areas just a few miles to the east are mostly clear. That's the kind of weather we saw today, and tomorrow is shaping up as a repeat. It could be a very frustrating day indeed.

