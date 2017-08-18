Eclipse forecast, 3 days to go: So far, so good
The forecast for Monday afternoon continues to hold at "mostly sunny" for Cape Girardeau. Yesterday some of the computer model runs were hinting at higher chances of rain and clouds, but today the models have trended drier.
Currently the projections show 30% cloud cover at 1 PM on Monday (that implies the sky would be 70% clear).
The chance of rain is only 13% for Monday afternoon. Central and Northwest Missouri have a higher risk (30%-ish) for precipitation.
One potential problem is that a blob of thunderstorms (technically, a Mesoscale Convective System) could form over Kansas or Oklahoma and drift in our direction. Although such a system would dissipate before reaching Southeast Missouri, it could leave behind remnant clouds.
In this morning's discussion, the forecasters at NWS Paducah mention that these clouds could have a silver lining, so to speak: "The benefit of any morning clouds would help slow the reaching of convective temperatures for the development of more widespread lower level cumulus cloud fields.
Temperatures should be somewhat hot (88°F at 1 PM), but not nearly as oppressive as late August is capable of delivering.
If you have a thermometer handy, keep an eye on it during the afternoon. As the eclipse blocks the sun's ray, the temperature could drop by several degrees for a short time.
