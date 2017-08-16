*Menu
Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
Eclipse forecast, 5 days to go: "Mostly sunny"

Posted Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 5:29 PM

The Cape Girardeau forecast for Monday from the National Weather Service is calling for "mostly sunny" skies with a "slight chance of showers and thunderstorms."

Of course the devil is in the details. "Mostly sunny" implies there will be some clouds, and it only takes one big cloud covering the sun right at totality to ruin your view.

More specifically, the forecast calls for cloud coverage to be 36% at Cape around the time of the total eclipse. The National Digital Forecast Database website provides maps showing the projected cloud cover (darker blue is better):

The chance of precipitation on Monday is around 20%. That's pretty good compared to other places along the eclipse path: Northwest Missouri and Tennessee are both facing a somewhat higher risk of rain (30%-40%). So, if this holds, Southeast Missouri could be one of the more favored locations in the Midwest to see the eclipse.

We shall see.

