*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
Recent posts
Archives

Eclipse forecast, 7 days to go: Looks good

Posted Monday, August 14, 2017, at 9:36 AM

The forecast for the total solar eclipse next Monday will be closely watched indeed. The massive crowds expected to descend on Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois may shift somewhere else entirely if the outlook appears dreary and cloudy.

Right now the forecast looks good with typical August heat, humidity, and clear skies on tap. But we're still far enough away that any forecast should be taken with a metric ton of salt.

In today's morning forecast discussion, the National Weather Service in Paducah offers this guidance:

Now, for the Great Eclipse forecast. While the Monday period is not yet officially in our seven-day forecast on this shift, enough data exists in the deterministic and ensemble data to suggest that the PAH forecast area will be under a building mid level ridge. This will be conducive to subsidence, meaning very little chance of pcpn [precipitation] development, and little cloudiness. This is a preliminary forecast, and is subject to change, but at this point we have reasonable confidence that it will hold.

We shall see.

Comments

View 3 comments or respond
Community discussion is important, and we encourage you to participate as a reader and commenter. Click here to see our Guidelines. We also encourage registered users to let us know if they see something inappropriate on our site. You can do that by clicking "Report Comment" below.

  • Does anyone know where in Cape Girardeau can you buy the protective sunglasses? I have some but I need some for other members of my family who don't have them.

    -- Posted by Dayneen Glastetter on Tue, Aug 15, 2017, at 10:04 AM

  • Food Giant

    -- Posted by Rick Scaggs on Tue, Aug 15, 2017, at 10:08 AM

  • Wallyworld in Jackson had them a few weeks ago. Cheapos but had correct ISO 12312-2,but then again I hear knockoffs are being sold with that number.

    -- Posted by DA Braswell on Tue, Aug 15, 2017, at 10:53 AM

Respond to this blog