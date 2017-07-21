Weather or Not
In this blog, weather junkies on the Southeast Missourian staff talk about (what else?) the weather. Give us your observations, folk wisdom and Farmers Almanac tales -- it's a weather free for all.
We're now under an Excessive Heat Warning
Posted Friday, July 21, 2017, at 1:36 PM
With the temperatures and heat indices continuing to rise, the National Weather Service has upgraded the region to an Excessive Heat Warning for the rest of today and Saturday.
The warning states, "PEAK HEAT INDICES WILL RANGE FROM 110 TO 115 DEGREES TODAY AND SATURDAY."
Actual air temperatures should remain below triple-digits. The record highs of 102 at Cape Girardeau for both July 21 and 22 should remain safe.
Sunday will bring a chance of thunderstorms and cloudiness that will usher in "cooler" temperatures with the heat index only reaching around 104.
- Here comes another Mississippi River flood (1/10/20)
- Rain changing to snow changing to severe thunderstorms changing to snow? (12/12/19)
- Here comes the first snow of the season (11/11/19)
- Surprise! Here comes Tropical Storm Olga (10/25/19)
- Oh look, there's more rain the forecast (5/31/19)
- River forecasted to zoom to 45.1 feet... and more rain is coming (5/21/19)
- River continues to drop, but more heavy rain coming (5/16/19)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.