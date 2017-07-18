Weather or Not
Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday through Sunday
Posted Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 3:35 PM
We've been fortunate that we haven't seen any major heat waves this summer, but that will change later this week as we experience high temperatures in the upper 90s combined with copious levels of humidity.
A Heat Advisory goes into effect noon Wednesday and lasts through Sunday evening. The only silver lining is that the weather service opted to issue a Heat Advisory instead of a more serious Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Missouri.
Right now the temperature and heat index forecast for Cape Girardeau looks like this:
|Day
|Actual high
|Max. heat index
|Wednesday July 19
|96
|103
|Thursday July 20
|98
|105
|Friday July 21
|96
|102
|Saturday July 22
|96
|103
|Sunday July 23
|93
|101
After Sunday a cold front should help hold temperatures to the upper 80s.
