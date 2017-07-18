*Menu
Weather or Not
Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday through Sunday

Posted Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 3:35 PM
Forest high temperatures for Thursday, July 20, from the National Weather Service

We've been fortunate that we haven't seen any major heat waves this summer, but that will change later this week as we experience high temperatures in the upper 90s combined with copious levels of humidity.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect noon Wednesday and lasts through Sunday evening. The only silver lining is that the weather service opted to issue a Heat Advisory instead of a more serious Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Missouri.

Right now the temperature and heat index forecast for Cape Girardeau looks like this:

Day Actual high Max. heat index
Wednesday July 19 96 103
Thursday July 20 98 105
Friday July 21 96 102
Saturday July 22 96 103
Sunday July 23 93 101

After Sunday a cold front should help hold temperatures to the upper 80s.

