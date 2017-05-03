Flash Flood Watch still in effect
Our Flash Flood Watch has been extended to Friday morning as more rain is on the way tonight and tomorrow. The computer models are still cranking out 3+ inch totals for the St. Louis area, with lesser amounts here. We should see dry weather for several days afterward.
The text of the Flash Flood Watch states:
A SECOND ROUND OF PERSISTENT RAINFALL WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE WATCH AREA TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING, FOLLOWED BY THIRD ROUND OF ENHANCED RAINFALL LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE ACCUMULATION OF RAINFALL FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING WILL PRODUCE AN ADDITIONAL 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OVER ALREADY SATURATED GROUND.
Meramec River
Although the Missouri Department of Transportation issued warnings yesterday that they would be forced to close Interstate 55 over the Meramec River last night, the river didn't climb quite as fast as expected. As I write this, southbound lanes are closed, but northbound lanes have remained open for now.
It now appears that US Highway 61/67 (Lemay Ferry Road) and Highway 231 (Telegraph Road) will remain open -- just barely. So even though traffic will be congested, Southeast Missouri will likely avoid being cut off from St. Louis after all.
Mississippi River
The crest forecast for Cape Girardeau remains the same, with the river still expected to hit 48.5 feet, just shy of last year's record.
Upstream at Chester, the forecast has been nudged slightly lower, with a predicted crest of 44.7 feet. The Chester Bridge is expected to close at noon Thursday.
Wappapello and Clearwater lakes
Wappapello Lake has apparently crested, reaching a height of 398.16 feet. (The auxiliary spillway is at 394.74 feet).
Clearwater Lake has also reached a peak, hitting 568.06 feet (The auxiliary spillway is at 567 feet).
