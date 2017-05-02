Flash Flood Watch issued; I-55 to be closed south of St. Louis
This is turning into a very bad case of déjà vu as our flooding situation at Cape Girardeau is playing out almost exactly the same as the January 2016 flood.
Right now the forecast for the Mississippi River at Cape calls for a crest of 48.5 feet over the weekend, just inches below the January 2, 2016, all-time record of 48.86 feet.
But yet another storm system is poised to bring more heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday. Right now it appears that we are likely to see 1.5-2.5 inches at Cape, with higher amounts toward St. Louis. The bullseye for the heaviest rain, potentially 3-4 inches, is right over the hard-hit Meramec River watershed.
The crest forecasts take into account predicted rainfall for the next 48 hours, but if that rain comes in heavier than expected, then we could be witnessing an all-time record crest at Cape... again.
With the ground so saturated, we also face a risk of flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southeast Missouri through Thursday evening. The text of the watch states:
THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL LIKELY WORSEN ALREADY FLOODED AREAS IN THE WATCH AREA, AS WELL AS CAUSE FLOOD WATERS TO RISE IN THOSE AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN WATER DRAIN ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY. REPEAT FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE AND DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS WILL BE LIKELY.
Another repeat problem from the last flood is the growing number of road closures. Interstate 55 across the Meramec River (at Arnold) is expected to close tonight and remain closed through the rest of the week. It appears that every Meramec River bridge east of St. Clair -- that's a lot of bridges -- will be closed.
The bridge over the Mississippi River at Chester is expected to close as well, which means that Cape Girardeau will provide the next available detour route.
