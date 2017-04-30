Record flooding imminent on Current and St. Francis rivers
As feared, the computer models which projected epic rainfall across Southeast Missouri have come to fruition -- and then some. We've seen widespread 8+ inch totals, as depicted by this map of radar-estimated rainfall during the last 7 days.
Here's a roundup of flood forecasts along area rivers:
Van Buren
The Current River at Van Buren is poised to shatter the previous record. In 1904, the river reached a stage of 29.0 feet. Right now the river has already exceeded that at 30.22 feet, and the latest forecast calls for an unbelievable crest of 37.0 feet on Monday.
Doniphan
A similar situation is unfolding at Doniphan where the Current River is forecast to crest at 33 feet, well surpassing the 1904 record of 26.8 feet.
Eminence
This morning the Jacks Fork crested at 22.98 feet, shattering the 1993 record of 17.82 feet.
Patterson
The St. Francis River at Patterson is expected to reach 36.5 feet this evening, beating the previous record of 35.77 set in 1982.
Poplar Bluff
The Black River at Poplar Bluff is expected to crest this evening at 21.0 feet, short of the record of 22.15 feet set 2008.
Chester, IL
As for the Mississippi River, it is not expected to come close to any records, but it will reach "major" flood level. At Chester, the river is forecast to crest at 41.3 on Friday. This might be enough to force the closure of Highway 51 leading to the Mississippi River Bridge.
Cape Girardeau
The river is presently forecast to reach 43.0 feet on Saturday at Cape Girardeau, well short of last year's record of 48.86 feet. This is still high enough to cause problems, especially road closures such as Highway 177 north of town.
Record or near-record flooding is also occurring elsewhere in Missouri. Interstate 44 is closed at the Gasconade River, for example, as that river is poised to reach a record stage tonight. See the National Weather Service river gauge website and the MoDOT road conditions website if you are traveling.
