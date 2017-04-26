We might be seeing an awful lot of the "F" word soon
As I write this, a squall line of severe thunderstorms is passing through Southeast Missouri. But I'm more concerned about a threat that starts with the letter "F": flooding.
The computer models have been projecting copious amounts of rainfall for later this week. The NWS Weather Prediction Center, using a blend of various computer models, currently paints a large area within the bullseye for 7+ inches of rain over the next five days.
We've seen this kind of graphic before. Six years ago, in late April of 2011, the computer models were projecting a swath of 9+ inch totals over Southeast Missouri.
We got all of that -- and then some. The end result was massive flooding, climaxing with the intentional blasting of the Birds Point Levee in order to save Cairo, Illinois.
Then, near the end of 2015, the Weather Prediction Center offered this graphic:
This projection also came to fruition -- and then some. Epic rainfall totals slammed the Meramec River valley, eventually pushing the Mississippi River to an all-time record high stage at Cape Girardeau.
So who knows what will happen this time. The computer models might be totally out to lunch, and the rain may not be that bad.
Or Mother Nature could deliver all of the projected rainfall -- and then some. In that case we might be seeing plenty of the "F" word mentioned in conjunction with the Mississippi and other rivers.
So be ready for anything.
And if you have a strange feeling of deja vu... well, you're not alone.
- Here comes another Mississippi River flood (1/10/20)
- Rain changing to snow changing to severe thunderstorms changing to snow? (12/12/19)
- Here comes the first snow of the season (11/11/19)
- Surprise! Here comes Tropical Storm Olga (10/25/19)
- Oh look, there's more rain the forecast (5/31/19)
- River forecasted to zoom to 45.1 feet... and more rain is coming (5/21/19)
- River continues to drop, but more heavy rain coming (5/16/19)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.