Random photos of the Great Ice Storm of '17
Posted Friday, January 13, 2017, at 1:27 PM
We narrowly missed an ugly situation this morning as the temperature at Cape Girardeau remained just warm enough -- barely -- to preclude freezing problems on the roads. The fact that the heaviest showers arrived during daylight hours also helped. As I write this, the temperature at the Cape airport has climbed to 33F and the ice is slowly dripping off the trees and power lines.
Folks to the north and west are still in line for an epic ice storm. But this weekend the only thing we face is some POURing (Plain Old Uninteresting Rain).
Today has brought a rare opportunity to enjoy the beauty of an ice storm without most of the nasty downsides. Here are some random photos from around downtown:
