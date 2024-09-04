- BBB's Tips for Avoiding Labor Day Scams (8/29/24)1
BBB's Tips for National Preparedness Month
BBB Tips: Be prepared for storms and natural disasters
This National Preparedness Month, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips for preparing yourself for a storm or natural disaster and what to do if fly-by-night contractors come knocking.
National Preparedness Month reminds us each September to stay prepared for disasters and emergencies. No one can control the weather, but you can control the steps you take to prepare for a severe weather event, like weatherproofing your home, making proactive repairs, checking your insurance coverage and making an emergency plan.
It’s also important to be ready for any repairs you might need to make after a storm hits. The days immediately after a storm can be overwhelming, but they are an especially critical time for consumers to do their research carefully and find a trusted contractor for repairs.
BBB has received reports after storms about “fly-by-night" contractors who go door-to-door, offering to clear debris or patch up homes — and then leave with the customer’s deposit after doing little or no work.
“Scammers might try to take advantage of the stress after a disaster, especially if repairs are needed,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “We recommend consumers take a step back and research potential contractors carefully to find someone who is reliable and qualified.”
Steps you can take this National Preparedness Month:
- Get familiar with your home. Keep tabs on the condition of your roof, siding, gutters and other exterior areas of your home. If your home is damaged by a storm, you’ll have a better idea of what needs to be repaired versus what a “storm chaser” tells you should be fixed.
- Make sure your home is ready. Do you need to make any repairs, waterproof your home or reinforce your roof to protect against severe weather? Get a quote from a trusted company with BBB, and get the work done before disaster strikes.
- Check your insurance coverage, especially if it’s been a while since you reviewed it. Make sure your coverage still meets your needs for your home and lifestyle and ask your provider about specific filing requirements. If you need to make a change, you can find insurance companies near you with BBB.
- Make an emergency plan. Ready.gov has a checklist to help you form a plan before an emergency happens. Consider how you’ll receive disaster alerts and warnings, where you’ll take shelter and whether you have an emergency kit.
- Know about common scams that happen in the wake of natural disasters. BBB has tips to help you spot grant scams, government impostor scams, document replacement scams and more.
- Watch for fly-by-night contractors. Be cautious any time a contractor contacts you first, especially door-to-door after a natural disaster. Some “storm chasers” will try to reel you in by offering a deal that you can only get by hiring them on the spot. Avoid cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high up-front payments and making any payments without a written contract.
- Research companies with BBB. Be proactive, not reactive, in finding a contractor to make repairs to your home. Shop around and get multiple quotes. At BBB.org, you can find trusted BBB Accredited contractors. You can also check the rating, reviews and complaints for thousands of companies.
- Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors. Get an invoice from your contractor and pay them directly. Don’t sign any documents that give the contractor rights to your insurance claims. Read any documents or contracts carefully before signing them. If you have questions, contact your insurance company.
BBB.org has more tips for preparing for and recovering from emergencies.
