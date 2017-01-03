- NOVEMBER 2016 VOTER GUIDE PG 1 (11/7/16)
- NOVEMBER 2016 VOTER GUIDE PG 2 (11/7/16)
- NOVEMBER 2016 BALLOT MEASURES (11/7/16)
- VETO SESSION 2016 (10/6/16)
- Interim Report - August 2016 - Vetoed Bills (8/17/16)
- The Men's Advocate Show with Linda Gross (8/17/16)
- National Parents Organization Press Release (8/17/16)
2017 CAPITOL REPORT - JANUARY 2017
2017 LEGISLATIVE SESSION
99TH General Assembly
January 2017
The upcoming legislative session officially begins Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at noon with the oath of office being taken by all newly-elected state representatives and state senators.
Since pre-filing of legislation began in early December, 328 House bills have been pre-filed, along with 253 Senate bills.
Having been successful in passing ten pieces of legislation last session, most of my pre-filed bills are also from prior legislative sessions and are listed below. In addition, my work will continue on the following issues, many of which have been expressed as concerns by many of you over the past few months:
-
Education - Ensure that students are ready to learn and graduate from our schools ready for work, training, or college.
-
Workforce Development – Focus on building our workforce for our existing businesses and attracting new business through accessible training for high school dropouts and displaced workers.
-
Mental Health – Address the shortage of mental health beds/treatment facilities, access to treatment for some populations, adequate healthcare worker training in the care of Alzheimer’s patients, access to mental health services by certain mental health care providers, and the role of Medicaid in the delivery of mental health services.
-
Nurse Practitioners - Address the shortage of healthcare professionals in rural areas.
-
Miscellaneous- Pro-life issues, uninsured motorists, child custody , film tax credit program.
Meanwhile, as chair of the “Legislative Task Force on Dyslexia” (HB2379 that became law in August), I will continue to work with the group in making recommendations to the state regarding dyslexia.
Pre-filed Bills:
HB97 – Establishes a visiting scholar’s certificate of license to teach in regional educational partnerships, such as Pathways to Prosperity and CAPs programs.
HB98 – Authorizes a tax credit for contributions to qualified organizations that meet the hunger, health, and hygiene needs of schoolchildren (such as our chapter of Care to Learn).
HB99 – Requires businesses bidding on work for publicly funded projects to submit statements showing the entity owes no taxes.
HB100 – Enacts the Recognition of EMS Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (REPLICA). (Similar to the interstate Nurse Compact Licensure that recognizes nursing licensure across state lines as a member of the compact).
HB101 – Specifies that all new and existing tax credits shall be approved by the General Assembly as part of the budget process.
HB102 – Requires the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education to recognize qualified music therapists for the purpose of providing certain services to children.
HB103 – Establishes the “Controlled Substance Abuse Prevention Fund” which allows the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs to collect and use their subscriber fees to address prescription drug abuse.
HB187 – Encourages and recognizes school districts that establish an academic and career counseling program in cooperation with parents and the local community.
HB189 – Creates an educational savings plan for K-12 educational expenses. (Very similar to the current college savings plan).
HB253 - Creates the Career and Technical Education Certification program.
HB254 – Addresses local early childhood education funds in the revenue calculation for charter schools in urban districts.
2017 INAUGURAL SCHEDULE
(All events are open to the public, no tickets required)
9:00 A.M.
Prayer Service
St. Peter’s Church
10:00 A.M.
Honor our Missouri Heroes
Capitol Rotunda
11:30 A.M.
Swearing-In Ceremony
South Capitol Steps (outdoors)
1:00 P.M.
Formation of the Troops
North Steps of the Capitol (outdoors)
1:30 P.M.
Receiving Line with the Governor and First Lady
Governor’s Mansion
3:00 P.M.
Public Reception
Capitol Plaza Hotel
7:00 P.M.
Salute to Service Inaugural Ball
Capitol Rotunda
(Black Tie Optional)
Please note our new office location: 233A
Posting a comment requires free registration:
- If you already have an account, follow this link to login
- Otherwise, follow this link to register