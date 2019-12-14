Pavement Ends
The webmaster of seMissourian.com and its sister newspapers, James Baughn has lost track of the number of websites he manages. On the side, he maintains even more sites, including Bridgehunter.com, LandmarkHunter.com, TheCapeRock.com, and Humorix.
Scenes from the 2019 Christmas Country Church Tour
Posted Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3:01 PM
This year's Christmas Country Church Tour was larger than ever, featuring 38 stops across five counties. The event is now "interstate" since it includes the church in Kaskaskia, located in Illinois but accessed from Missouri.
For this installment, I focused on the northernmost additions (Kaskaskia and St. Mary) and a few churches I hadn't seen before (at Sereno and Crosstown). Below is a sample of photos.
(If you missed this tour or the Southern Cape County tour, you still have a chance to catch the last of the trifecta of church tours: the Scott County tour on Friday, Dec. 20.)
Immaculate Conception Church, St. Mary:
Kaskaskia Immaculate Conception Church, Kaskaskia, Illinois:
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Sereno:
St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church, Perryville:
Hill of Peace Friedenberg Lutheran Church, Friedenberg:
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, near Crosstown:
Zion Lutheran Church, Crosstown:
St. James Catholic Church, Crosstown:
Salem Lutheran Church, Farrar:
Brazeau Presbyterian Church, Brazeau:
Lutheran Heritage Center, Altenburg:
Immanuel Lutheran Church, New Wells:
- How to get your own Griswold Family Christmas Tree (12/11/19)
- Joseph McFerron: court clerk, duel winner... and poet? (7/3/19)
- See the bonus coneflowers at Royal Gorge (6/17/19)
- Dixon Springs putting on a show of Indian pink wildflowers (6/12/19)
- Wet weather is the best time to visit Ferne Clyffe State Park (4/25/19)
- Spring photography ideas in Cape Girardeau County (3/29/19)4
- Fallen tree branch damages headstones at Old Lorimier Cemetery (3/21/19)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.