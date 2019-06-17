Pavement Ends
The webmaster of seMissourian.com and its sister newspapers, James Baughn has lost track of the number of websites he manages. On the side, he maintains even more sites, including Bridgehunter.com, LandmarkHunter.com, TheCapeRock.com, and Humorix.
See the bonus coneflowers at Royal Gorge
Posted Monday, June 17, 2019, at 9:00 AM
I've written previously about the stand of pale purple coneflowers at Cave Creek Glade Nature Preserve near Vienna, Illinois.
This weekend I found another place to see coneflowers, this time in Missouri along Highway 21/72 at Royal Gorge in Iron County.
Several dense patches of coneflowers have grown in the right-of-way next to the highway. These can be easily viewed from the pullout on the north end of Royal Gorge and from the parking lot for the Ozark Trail, both along Highway 21/72 south of Arcadia.
This part of Iron County is beautiful on any season, but the coneflowers add some extra spice during June.
Directions: From Cape Girardeau, take Highway 72 west through Patton and Fredercktown to Arcadia. After crossing the viaduct at Arcadia, turn right twice to stay on Highway 72. Then drive 6 miles and look for the coneflowers on either side of the road. Parking is available at the Ozark Trail and at Royal Gorge.
- Dixon Springs putting on a show of Indian pink wildflowers (6/12/19)
- Wet weather is the best time to visit Ferne Clyffe State Park (4/25/19)
- Spring photography ideas in Cape Girardeau County (3/29/19)4
- Fallen tree branch damages headstones at Old Lorimier Cemetery (3/21/19)
- Bald eagles putting on a show near Big Muddy River in Illinois (3/18/19)
- Suggested places to see the ice (1/29/19)
- Suggested places to visit in the snow (1/17/19)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires free registration:
- If you already have an account, follow this link to login
- Otherwise, follow this link to register