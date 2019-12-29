*Menu
Southeast Missourian
This Day in U.S. Military History
Chris Carter
Chris Carter is the director of the Victory Institute, and deputy regional director of the U.S. Counterterrorism Advisory Team. His work appears at OpsLens.com. the US Report, International Analyst Network, Human Events, Canada Free Press, Family Security Matters, Deutsche Welle, NavySEALs.com, Blackfive and other publications. Chris is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, non-commissioned officer in the South Carolina State Guard, and retired firefighter.
29 December 1941

Posted Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 3:45 PM
Google Street View image

After secretly crossing the Atlantic in a British battleship, British prime minister Winston Churchill is currently spending a couple weeks with President Franklin Roosevelt in the White House, coordinating grand strategy.

Meanwhile in Cape Girardeau, the oil furnace of Charles Augustus Himmelberger (325 N. Sprigg St.) sets the house on fire. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department initially thought they had the fire put out, but flames found their way into the attic, setting fire to the wood shingle roof, which wasn't visible due to installation of a slate shingle roof on top of the wood shingles. Crews salvaged what furniture and items they could while bringing the fire under control after nearly three hours of work. Mr. Himmelberger was able to remodel the house, which still stands today (see featured photo).

