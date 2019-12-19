- 15 December 1941 (12/15/19)
- 13 December 1941 (12/13/19)
- 12 December 1941 (12/12/19)
- 11 December 1941 (12/11/19)
- 7 December 1941 (12/7/19)
- 67 years ago: Poplar Bluff native earns the Medal of Honor (9/7/18)
- Today in Military History: Jackson native, Cpl. Jeremy Shank, gives his life for his country (9/6/18)
This Day in U.S. Military History
Chris Carter is the director of the Victory Institute, and deputy regional director of the U.S. Counterterrorism Advisory Team. His work appears at OpsLens.com. the US Report, International Analyst Network, Human Events, Canada Free Press, Family Security Matters, Deutsche Welle, NavySEALs.com, Blackfive and other publications. Chris is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, non-commissioned officer in the South Carolina State Guard, and retired firefighter.
19 December 1941
Posted Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:16 AM
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.