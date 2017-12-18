This Day in U.S. Military History
Chris Carter is the director of the Victory Institute, and deputy regional director of the U.S. Counterterrorism Advisory Team. His work appears at OpsLens.com. the US Report, International Analyst Network, Human Events, Canada Free Press, Family Security Matters, Deutsche Welle, NavySEALs.com, Blackfive and other publications. Chris is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, non-commissioned officer in the South Carolina State Guard, and retired firefighter.
Dec. 18 in U.S. military history: Typhoon COBRA sinks three ships, kills 790 sailors
Posted Monday, December 18, 2017, at 10:18 AM
Sailing through the Philippine Sea on this day in 1944, Adm. William “Bull” Halsey’s Task Force 38 heads directly into Typhoon “Cobra”. The 100 mph-plus winds and high seas capsize and sink three destroyers, while heavily damaging a cruiser, five aircraft carriers, and three destroyers. The deadly storm claims the lives of 790 U.S. sailors and destroys over 100 planes, leading to the creation of a Naval weather center and typhoon tracking center on Guam the following year.
More events for this date can be found here: http://www.victoryinstitute.net/blogs/utb/2017/12/18/dec-18-in-u-s-military-history/
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires free registration:
- If you already have an account, follow this link to login
- Otherwise, follow this link to register