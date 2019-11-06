SOCIALISM? CAPITALISM? INDIA AS AN EXAMPLE
SOCIALISM
India is the largest democracy in the world. When India won independence in 1947, Congress Party, led by charismatic Pundit Nehru, declared India as Secular Federal Republic. Nehru was a “Socialist.” He admired Soviet Union and somewhat despised Capitalism. The bottom-line was his Socialist government, out of enlightened self-interest, controlled everything -food, gas, cement, electricity, telephone... you name it.
CORRUPTION GALORE
A nexus of corrupt Congress Party politicians and bureaucrats thrived by extorting bribes from citizens even for small services. One had to pay substantial bribe to get even small service in a government office, such as getting a license to drive a motorcycle. Black (unaccounted) money led to a parallel economy. The rich got richer and the poor got poorer.
DICTATORSHIP
Socialism invariably leads to dictatorship. When Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi became prime minister of India in 1966, she nationalized banks, groomed her sociopathic son Sanjay to succeed her and boosted corruption. When people protested, she declared “National Emergency” in 1975, imprisoned hundreds of thousands of protesters. She became a dictator. Luckily for India, Sanjay died in an airplane accident in 1980. She surrounded herself with sycophants, strawmen and corrupt people. Emboldened by her autocratic and corrupt rule, politicians and bureaucrats became even more corrupt.
BACKLASH AND INEPT GOVERNMENT
Widespread agitation followed. In the general election of 1977, Mrs. Gandhi was voted out of office. Due to incompetence of the successor government of Janata Party, she was reelected to office in 1980. Emboldened, she doubled down on corruption, aided and abetted by her spineless and corrupt party men, just like the Republicans of America aiding and abetting corrupt Trump. Upon her assassination in 1984, her corrupt older son Rajiv Gandhi succeeded her. His family made billions.
CAPITALISM WAS BORN
After his assassination in 1991, Manmohan Singh, a renowned economist became the prime minister of India. He opened up the country to Capitalism. Free enterprise thrived and Indian economy blossomed. Privatization led to increased prosperity. Businesses boomed, unemployment went down, and a huge middleclass arose.
CORRUPTION SHOT UP
However, Congress Party politicians and government bureaucrats became even more corrupt than before by allying with corrupt rich businessmen. Now the nexus had the third member. They all became filthy rich. I mean FILTHY rich. Some ministers became billionaires. Corruption in government offices quadrupled. The rich knew how to get things done through bribery. The poor stayed poor.
FASCISM IS BORN
Rampant corruption of Congress Party led to revolt. The result was that five years ago, the disgusted people elected Bharatiya Janata Party, a fascist, nationalist, communal party, led by a Hindu nationalist Mr. Narendra Modi. Lynching of Muslims and Untouchables began in earnest; burning Christian churches was condoned by the government at the highest level. Rewriting of history, glorification of ancient traditions and hatred for people of other faiths is now encouraged. Mr. Modi, a staunch friend of Trump, is now busy promoting Hinduism in a secular country.
CONCLUSION
Whether it is Socialism or Capitalism, ultimately what matters is character and integrity of people. China is one of the most corrupt countries in the world though it is a mix of Socialism and Capitalism. Like Indians, they are inherently corrupt people. America is now becoming like India and China. Why? Because more and more Americans are without integrity.
