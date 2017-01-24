- Cape Rolling Out Bloomfield Road Art Trail (8/21/19)1
The Irony Of It All
Brad Hollerbach is the Director of Information Technology for the Southeast Missourian. His opinions are his own and do not reflect those of the newspaper or its editorial board. He writes this blog primarily for his own amusement and to parody the absurdities of the world we live in. He lives with his wife and two cats that don't really care for one another in Cape.
Eggs-asperated: A Topic Made For Twitter
Posted Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 12:00 PM
Chickens in Cape. Is there a topic more ready-made for Twitter? I don't think so.
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23capechickens&src=typd
#capechickens
