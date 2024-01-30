- Predictions for 1924 in the year-end edition (1/23/24)
- Year-end edition provides history of Trinity Lutheran (1/16/24)
- Jackson Masons build a new temple (1/9/24)
- Mules on ice and the winter of 1923-24 (1/2/24)1
- Egg hatchery a 'mammoth' undertaking (12/26/23)1
- Winifred Johnson honored (12/19/23)
- Teachers College history teacher travels to Egypt (12/12/23)1
A few more items from the 1923 end-of-the-year edition
In my previous two blogs, I brought you a history of Trinity Lutheran Church and a look at articles that predicted what would happen in Cape Girardeau in 1924. All are from the Dec. 31, 1923, end-of-the-year edition of the Southeast Missourian.
Along with those types of articles, the edition contained numerous stories that examined statistics from 1923: How many arrests were made by Cape Girardeau officers, how many cars were owned by local residents, etc. But the items I enjoyed were the ones that told of the health of local businesses.
Here are just a few...
FACTORIES INCREASED PRODUCTION BY BIG MARGIN DURING PAST YEAR
Cape Girardeau manufacturers in their fight for additional business in 1923 enlarged their plants, operated a greater capacity and at the beginning of the new year are getting ready for even a greater business period.
Costly improvements were made in many plants, the output in many instances was doubled and all through the manufacturing plans of Cape Girardeau at the close of the year may be found an optimistic view of the past, and the future. With few exceptions the year was a favorable one for Cape Girardeau industries; factories operated at greater capacity, employed more persons and turned out a greater quantity of products.
Four new industries were added to the growing list of manufacturing establishments here during the year. The American Cotton Gauze Co., to employ 60 persons, will get under way March 1; the cotton gin of the Cape Mill Manufacturing Co. was started early in autumn; the Hockson Lumber Co. started operations in December, and the sash and door factory of the Southeast Missouri Lumber Co. will get under way soon after the first of the new year.
Bigger production
Increased production was the general word throughout the manufacturing establishments visited by The Missourian in a checkup of the year's work. The Hely Stone Co. doubled its production of crushed stone, setting a new high record by working 24 hours a day. The Cape Sand Co. produced more sand at its yard than in any other previous year. The Cape Mattress Co. doubled its production. The J.L. Stout Co. operated more months and greatly increased its products. And on it goes, more production and greater facilities in all the plants.
Employing more than 1,250 persons and with a payroll of more than $30,000, the International Shoe factory continued at capacity.
The Marquette Cement Co., successor to the Cape Girardeau Portland Co., is doubling its energies for a successful year in 1924, is installing additional and costly machinery, and is making arrangements to double the capacity of the plant in the coming 12 months.
Freight moving in and out of Cape Girardeau was 45% greater than last year, another indication of renewed business vigor.
Edward Hely Stone Co. in South Cape Girardeau, circa 1929. (Southeast Missourian archive)
GREAT DEMAND FOR HELY STONE
MAKES PLANT ADOPT 24-HOUR DAY
Working 24 hours a day, the Edward Hely Stone Co., largest plant of its kind in Missouri, turned out 220,000 cubic yards of crushed stone during the year 1923 — an increase of 100% over the average 12-month period. It is by far the biggest output in the history of the plant, according to Norman L. Hely, the owner.
The growing industry employs 105 men and expensive improvements made at the beginning of the year enabled the plant to double its capacity, Hely explained. Demand for Cape Girardeau stone, which has grown almost nationwide, has been so great that, although the plant was operating night and day, it was unable to fill the orders.
A change from the old method of carting the rock from the quarry to the mill in horse-drawn dump wagons, to modern motorized trucks and steam shovel equipment, also aided in increasing the capacity of the plant, Hely said. Approximately $25,000 was spent in the purchase of the trucks and giant steam shovels which work in the bed of the quarry day and night supplying the crusher with the materials.
Improvements
Erection of a new eight-yard skip hoist, which will may be made 200 feet in length, will be carried out early in 1924, according to the improvement plan for the plant for next year. This hoisting apparatus will carry more than one of the motor trucks can handle at one load, and it will be made long enough to reach the bottom of the quarry in years go come.
That the Cape Girardeau stone is recognized throughout the building world was indicated in the orders for 500 cars of the stone which was shipped to St. Louis during the past year for street-construction purposes, although there are a number of quarries near that place. The hardness of the stone, which makes it able to withstand more pressure and constant water, draws for it many orders, Hely declared. Many contracts specify "Cape Girardeau stone," he said.
Big stone supply
New and unusually large "shots" were fired off at the Hely quarry during the past year and the largest loosened approximately 30,000 tons of the materials at one time — enough to last the plant for nearly a month. Drills were sunk into the rock for 200 feet and the explosive pushed into them and touched off. The result was that the entire side of the quarry was blasted loose.
Tests were made recently in the quarry to determine how long the present type of stone will last and Hely said that it was shown that there will be stone for quarrying purposes for at least 13 years at the present rate of progress. He said the stone lasts for 200 feet below the lowest part of the quarry.
Some trouble has been met by water running into the quarry and six pumps are operated continually to keep the place dry, Hely explained. He said that more water flows daily into the quarry than did into the one to the north which has been abandoned.
One hundred and five men are employed at the plant receiving a weekly payroll of approximately $1,800. Although no additional improvements are contemplated for the next year, excepting the hoisting apparatus, it is planned to again increase the production.
Each of the three 8-ton Packard trucks which are in use are able to haul seven to eight tons of rock on every trip from the steam shovel to the plant, and dozens of these are made in a day. Two of the trucks are run constantly, one being kept in reserve.
15,000 TONS OF SAND SOLD BY
GIRARDEAU FIRM FOR NEW RECORD
More than 15,000 tons of sand — approximately 375 (railroad) carloads — were sold by the Cape Sand Company from its plant on Water Street at the end of Broadway during the past year, and preparations are to be made shortly after the new year for increasing the capacity of the plant. In selling more than a car load of sand for every day in the year, the sand company exceeded the record set last year by more than 100 carloads.
Construction of a modern sand-boat and the purchase of two more barges, which are used in taking the sand from the Mississippi River and conveying it to the plant, made possible the increased production, according to manager (Peter) Deimund. The boat "Grace" was constructed at a cost of $15,000, while extensive improvements have been made on the plant so as to facilitate the handling of the product.
More improvements
Other improvements are to be made in 1924. An automatic conveyor, which will hoist the sand from the barges on the river nearly 100 feet to an unloading bin or to flat cars on a switch will be installed in the spring. This will facilitate loading of sand into cars especially, and will do away with the present custom of twice handling the product. In addition to the conveyor, a series of screens which will separate the two types of sand will probably be installed. It is 96 feet long and 20 feet wide and is equipped with the latest type of engine.
There are two types of sand which are taken from the river and which are used extensively in this section for building purposes. The finest sand, known generally as brick and plaster sand, is an extra-fine quality and is secured in smaller quantities in the river than the coarser sand which is used for concrete and road work. The screens which are planned for the local plant will divide the sand into two classes, leaving the fine for the plaster work and the coarse for road and street work.
Two big contracts
Two large contracts, on which more than 100 car loads of sand were used, were filled by the company. Sand for the West End sewer project was furnished, and sand for construction work at Grand Tower, Illinois, was supplied by the local company. A smaller boat of the company was in service at Grand Tower the greater part of the summer.
Improvement plans on the site of the sand company, which is located where the old Frisco depot stood, are contemplated. This includes a new office of either brick or stucco, shifting of the switch spur nearer the main line railroad tracks and graveling of the entire space. The place where the depot stood has been leased to the sand company by the city.
The Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone Co. was located in this brick building in the 800 block of Broadway, just east of the Broadway Theatre. (Southeast Missourian archive)
180 NEW PHONES IN GIRARDEAU
CAPE FIRM MAKES BIG PROGRESS
Installation of five blocks of underground conduit, which will eventually carry cables for practically all telephone service in the southern and western sections of the city, is being completed by the Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone Company, as one phase of the improvement program which was started at the beginning of 1923. The installation of the conduits alone from Themis Street to Jefferson Avenue in an alley between Sprigg and Ellis streets will cost the company in excess of $20,000. The conduit will carry cables, which will have hundreds of private exchange wires to homes and business houses in the south and west end.
Toll lines rebuilt
Twenty-five miles of toll lines have been rebuilt during the past year, the longest stretch being the St. Marys (Missouri) to Chester (Illinois) line. Sixteen miles of toll lines were moved on order of the Missouri Highway Commission in fixing rights of way for the new state highways.
An addition of 180 lines was made to the Cape Girardeau central switchboard at an approximate cost of $5,600. Maintenance expense during the year was high, one example being the cyclone at Jackson, which destroyed lines and caused damage to the property of the local telephone exchange aggregating $2,500.
New business
While conditions here made it almost impossible to install new telephones, except under the most discouraging difficulties, 203 new phones were placed in residences and business houses during the year and reports show a net gain of this number of telephones.
Telephone development has been seriously retarded due to the inability of the company to procure material, according to Secretary C.W. Boutin. On May 7, this year, the company ordered 10,175 feet of cable in sizes ranging from 200 to 1,200 wires; on June 2, 10,560 feet of cable were ordered in sizes from 50 to 440 wires. Promises of delivery were made, but the company was recently notified that the shipment will be sent here probably in next June.
The cable ordered contains 4,947,425 feet and will cost more than $20,000.
Roth Tobacco Co. on South Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau. (Southeast Missourian archive)
338,167 POUNDS OF TOBACCO
TURNED OUT IN YEAR AT FACTORY
A total of 338,167 pounds of tobacco was manufactured by the Roth Tobacco Company at its Cape Girardeau plant during the past year. This, with 69,725 pounds manufactured at the smaller plant at Boonville, Indiana, brings the total of manufactured products to 408,792 pounds for the year, approximately 100,000 pounds in excess of the production in 1922.
The local plant, which was established here in 1903, turned out 35,760 12-pound cases of tobacco, placing it on par with a number of the largest tobacco plants in the state. Its trade territory extends over the entire Middle West and seven salesmen sell the products in this territory, according to E.W. Flentge, manager.
The force of employees of the plant here has been increased during the year from 45 to 60, with a payroll of approximately $1,200 a week.
Indications that the production will increase during 1924 is shown in the extra pounds of leaf tobacco which have been bought by the company for 1924 use. Nearly 700,000 pounds of the leaf tobacco from the fields in Indiana and other states have been purchased and placed in storage for use in 1924.
The Roth Tobacco Co. maintains a smaller plant at Boonville, where its large warehouse of tobacco is also maintained. The present equipment of the local plant has been adequate for the needs during the past year, but manager Flentge indicated that needed improvements will be made during 1924.
The second I. Ben Miller Ice Cream factory was built in 1916 on South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. (Southeast Missourian archive)
ICE CREAM PLANTS INCREASE
OUTPUT TO 155,000 GALLONS
A total of 155,000 gallons of ice cream was sold by Cape Girardeau manufacturers during the past 12 months, according to reports submitted to The Missourian. This is an increase of approximately 20% over the amount sold during 1922.
While there has been an increase in the number of gallons of that delicacy sold, local dealers say that the territory has not been enlarged, but that additional train service and better manufacturing facilities have increased the sales. A total of 135,0o00 gallons were sold by the I. Ben Miller plant, while $20,000 gallons were sold by the Cape Dairy Products Co.
$100,000 for cream
Cream from which the dainty was made was purchased from Cape Girardeau dairy men, and they were paid almost $100,000 for the product. This is an increase of nearly 50% over the amount paid the farmers in 1922.
While no major improvements have been made at the Miller ice cream factory, the plant has been operating on an extensive scale, according to I. Ben Miller, and indications are that the output will be increased during 1924.
The Cape Dairy Products Co., which is operated by the Cape (Ice and Cold Storage) Co., made no great improvements, but increased its output by 33%. The company during the year sold 6,000 tons of ice and increased the cold-storage business by 50%, according to M.J. Koeck, the manager.
Bauer Bros. Bakery at the northwest corner of Broadway and Sprigg Street, circa 1915. (Southeast Missourian archive)
FOUR MILLION LOAVES OF BREAD
TURNED OUT IN YEAR BY 2 BAKERS
Approximately 4,000,000 loaves of bread were turned out by the two wholesale bakeries in Cape Girardeau during the past 12 months, or an average of more than 10,500 loaves for each day in the year. Nearly 2,000,000 loaves, or half the output, were sold to consumers in Cape Girardeau, while the remainder went to this trade area.
This figure represents an increase of more than 500,000 loaves of bread (over) last year, according to officials of the Bauer Bakery and the Wielputz Bakery. They say that the business during the past year was the best in the history of their plants.
Increase working forces
Extra employees were added at each plant, new machinery was installed and business was gone after with a greater vigor than before, this accounting largely for the increase, the bakers pointed out. Four new employees were added to the force of the Wielpuetz Bakery, according to manager Max Wielpuetz, while the establishment of a motor delivery route to adjoining towns featured the year's business. By the arrangement placed in use during the summer, fresh bread baked in the early morning is distributed to towns by motor truck as far south as Brooks Junction each day. The truck leaves the plant here at 4:30 a.m., makes Ancell, Fornfelt, Illmo, Benton and adjoining towns and reaches Brooks Junction in time almost for breakfast. The bakery employs 27 persons with a weekly payroll of $650.
New equipment
A new oven, constructed of brick, 14 feet wide and 16 feet long, and costing $3,000, was installed by the Bauer Bakery to take care of the increased demand for breadstuffs. This oven has a 3-foot fire wall, to aid in retaining the heat in the oven and keeping it at an even temperature. In addition, the bakery has installed a divider, which prepares the loaves in smaller shapes and weights; a rounder, which keeps the grain even and well distributed and a proofing outfit in which the bread is kept while it rises.
Manufacture of pastries on an extensive scale has also been added during the year by the Broadway bakery. Two men now do nothing else except prepare the pastries. In addition to the bread that is turned out, 500,000 buns were made during the year. The Bauer Bakery employees 15 persons and has a weekly payroll of approximately $400.
Wielpuetz Bakery plant on Good Hope Street, circa 1929. (Kassel's Studio ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.