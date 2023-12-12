- Balloon parade ushers in Christmas season (12/5/23)
Teachers College history teacher travels to Egypt
In the early 1920s the world went nuts about Tutankhamen. The young pharaoh's tomb was found in February 1922, sparking worldwide interest in ancient Egypt and the efforts being made to unearth King Tut.
There's no evidence to back my theory that the discovery of the tomb influenced a Teachers College teacher to spend five months in 1923 studying at the University of Cairo in Egypt, but that's exactly what history instructor Winifred Johnson did. She departed Cape Girardeau early in August 1923 and returned here Jan. 15, 1924.
Winifred Johnson, circa 1929. (Courtesy of Special Collections & Archives, Kent Library)
Published Aug. 4, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
MISS JOHNSON TO LEAVE FOR EGYPT
Miss Winifred Johnson, instructor in the history department of Cape Girardeau Teachers College, will leave early Sunday for her old home at Sistersville, West Virginia, where she will visit for a short time. She will sail on Aug. 21 on the Steamer Acquitania for Cairo, Egypt, where she will study in the University of Cairo.
This will be Miss Johnson's third trip to Europe, but her first trip to Egypt. She will leave there shortly before the first of the year, returning here to take up her duties at the beginning of the new college semester.
Johnson sailed from New York on Aug. 21 and, according to a Southeast Missourian article published Jan. 16, 1924, "spent the entire time studying in the University of Cairo at Cairo, and visiting points of interest. She sailed from Port Said, Egypt, on Dec. 22, going to Naples (Italy), from whence she sailed to America on Dec. 31. Her ship encountered a heavy storm and arrived on Jan. 11, three days late. The boat carried 1,500 passengers in addition to a crew of 400."
The Southeast Missourian published a letter Johnson wrote Dec. 10, 1923, shortly before her return to the United States. It gives some interesting observations about Egypt and the efforts to unearth Tutankhamen’s tomb.
Published Jan. 4, 1924, in the Southeast Missourian:
GIRARDEAU WOMAN IS VISITOR AT TOMB OF TUT-ANKH-AMEN
Editor The Missourian:
The tomb of Tut-Ankh-Amen is so widely known to the world of today, that The Missourian readers will perhaps be interested in a brief account of a recent visit to it.
So much misunderstanding has arisen in regard to the ownership of the articles found in the tomb, that a statement recently made by Mr. J.E. Quibell in a lecture before the Cairo Scientific Society may be of interest. Mr. Quibell is a Scotchman who has for years been engaged in the work of excavation in Egypt, and has been for some time Curator of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, so that his statement is doubtless accurate. He explained that under Egyptian law and custom, for many years the contracts made with individual workers or with museums or societies have provided that the articles found should be equally divided between the excavator and the Egyptian government, and this arrangement has been carried out without any difficulty, the articles being divided by experts into two groups of equal value, and the excavator then choosing the one he preferred. Obviously there were times when this could not be done, as for instance when only one article was unearthed, as has sometimes happened. "What would you do," someone asked, "if the only thing found should be a rhinoceros of pure gold?" These cases have been settled on their individual merits; sometimes the article has been appraised and one side has bought the share of the other, sometimes the matter has been submitted to arbitration, and in various ways settlement has been made, usually with very little difficulty. No golden rhinoceros has yet appeared. Other contracts of special sorts have been made, for different reasons, and the one with Mr. Howard Carter and the Earl of Carnarvon was one of these.
Advise work stopped
About the year 1900, Professor Maspero advised the Egyptian government not to continue work in the Valley of the Tombs of the kings, as he did not believe anything of historical value remained there; and they were about to discontinue all work in the valley when a wealthy American, Mr. Theodore E. Davis, who was interested in Egyptology, offered to pay for the work done without receiving any share of what might be found, if the government would continue the work. So a contract was made with Mr. Davis by which he financed the work and received no part whatever of what was found. After his death, Mr. Carter and Lord Carnarvon took up the work on practically the same contract, so no one but the Egyptian government has received or is entitled to anything which was found in Tut-Ankh-Amen's tomb. The exact wording of the contract, which is in the Egyptian archives, is not known to the public, and neither the government nor Mr. Carter chooses to give it to the press, although large sums have been offered for a copy of it.
It seems strange that notwithstanding the efforts of the kings of the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth dynasties to conceal their tombs so that nothing might be disturbed, practically all of the tombs were robbed during the same or immediately succeeding dynasties, and many of them have been found and opened in recent years. The Valley of the Tombs is a wild and desolate mountain gorge, devoid of life of any kind, apparently; the road from the west bank of the Nile, opposite Luxor, soon leaves the irrigated plain and winds its way up the gorge between great cliffs and under a burning sun which seems to be always directly overhead. After a ride of an hour or more, by donkey, carriage or sand-cart as we may choose, a spot is reached around which a large number of tombs have been found.
The tomb of Tut-Ankh-Amen is almost in the center of the group, and is in the solid rock beneath one of the others. Every one will remember that in the early summer Mr. Carter had the opening filled up, to remain so during the hot season when work was impossible. Late in November the earth was removed and work resumed. A low wall or parapet of broken limestone has been built around the opening, and one who has been so fortunate to obtain a permit from the Egyptian government passes inside this enclosure and goes down a sloping surface of stone about the depth of an ordinary stairway, turns to the right and goes down a few steps cut in the rock, and is within the ante-chamber, a room about 12 by 25 feet in size. Here were found almost all of the articles so far removed from the tomb: cots, chariots, chairs, vases, statues, chests, clothing, and many other things that every one will remember from the accounts published during the past year. Of these things, several cases are on exhibition in the Museum at Cairo, a great many others are packed away there waiting until room can be made for them, and many others which need expert work of restoration are still in the workshop in the valley. The room has in it electric lighting apparatus of great power, and much photographic work has been done here and will continue to be done as the shrine is opened. No antiquities now remain in this room. As one enters, he sees in the opposite wall, in the lower left hand corner, the opening made by robbers of early days into the store-chambers, a room about 12 by 12 feet in size. This early opening was made near the floor, and above it the original seals are still in perfect condition. The opening has now been closed with stone work and cement and will remain so until next year, as the work on the shrine is expected to require all of the present year.
Paintings cover walls
As it will be necessary to remove the outer shrine (I believe Johnson is referring to the sarcophagus, with the three coffins inside. - Sharon) in order to open the second, the wall separating the shrine room from the ante-chamber is being removed, as the shrine, about 12 by 15 by 18 feet, so nearly fills the room that it would be practically impossible to work on it otherwise without great injury to it. The walls of the shrine room are covered with paintings, the colors as clear and fresh as though of yesterday, but of no special artistic or historical value. Before the work of taking down the wall was commenced, however, the plaster which covered the inner surface was removed as carefully as possible, the pieces being placed in a tray prepared to receive them, and when the work is all done and the wall is restored, according to present plans, the plaster will be replaced and the pieces can be so carefully fitted together that very little injury will have been done. The floor of the shrine is about 4 feet lower than that of the ante-chamber; an arrangement seen in quite a number of the tombs.
The shrine itself one cannot well describe: massive, beautiful, covered with exquisite work of gold and blue, rich with inscriptions which will be deciphered as the experts have time, silent and hidden for 3,000 years, it is an impressive sight such as the world will never find duplicated.
Removal of shrine difficult
The removal of the outer covering will take much time; how long, no one can now say. It will be done with the utmost care, so that it may be restored if possible without injury. When it has been removed, the next problem is the removal of the linen pall which covers the second shrine. Much care must be exercised, as it is not well preserved, and in speaking of it Mr. Carter said he intended to take a small piece of it, perhaps 2 or 3 inches square, and experiment on it with chemicals in order to find what will best restore it. It will then be removed as carefully as possible, in sections if need be, and can be put together again and returned to its place later. What may be inside, no one can yet say, but it is believed there are perhaps three more shrines (coffins), the inner one containing the mummy, undisturbed during all these centuries; the world will await with intense interest the final opening. The intention of the Egyptian government with regard to the final disposition is not known; some think the shrines will be removed to the Museum at Cairo, but that is purely a matter of guess work so far. Mr. Carter thinks that when all the work of investigation is done, the mummy, if found, should be left there in the shrines for all time; but the final decision may not be made for some time.
Facing the shrine is a small door into the treasure chamber, which had been opened by the robbers of early days. This door has now been closed with stone work and cement, to wait until another year. Several days ago, before closing the door, Mr. Carter investigated some of the boxes nearest the door and found them empty. Evidently they had contained something which the robbers of those days of old considered worth while, but what it was one may never know. It is hoped that other boxes and receptacles in this room may not be empty, as these were.
Time goes on. It seems a strange world. Tut-Ankh-Amen, whose youthful face is shown by the statues in the Museum possesses what has been described as a "winning pathos," must have spent most of his brief life in the preparations which he deemed necessary for the eternity in which he believe. Robbers soon entered the tomb, but were evidently frightened away without having gone far in their work. Then for 3,000 years the concealment for which he had wished was complete; but now the silence is broken for all time. Little did he, supreme ruler of a great land, lord of the lotus and the papyrus, son of the sun, beloved of the gods, little did he dream that a world far greater than that he knew would some time be intensely interested in any bit of information concerning him. What would have been his feeling, could his magicians and soothsayers have foretold this to him.
Winifred Johnson,
Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 10, 1923.
