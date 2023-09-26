- Leming home on Ellis razed for church parking (9/19/23)
Washing dishes isn't just a job for women
As my siblings and I slide closer to retirement age, we find ourselves looking forward to days of leisure. Well, all but Big Sis. She swears she won't retire, but will die at her sewing machine.
I've chided Big Bro that he can't just sit around reading books and surfing the Internet when he finally hangs up his mop and broom. I told him needs a hobby, something to keep him active and engaged.
Three retirees in 1973 took that advice and demonstrated how to stay young.
Published Set. 29, 1973, in the Southeast Missourian:
Dish washing becomes a synchronized assembly line for three veterans of suds at Central High School. Here, Ben Ulrich waits to collect dinnerware from pupils, while Lester Whitticre, background, left, and Ray Verhines work at putting the dishes through a huge machine that cleans, sterilizes and dries them in about a minute. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
TACKLE SUDSY SINKFULS, MOUNTAINS OF DISHES
MEN FIND DISH WASHING A CHALLENGE
What does a man do when he's old enough to retire, but too young for the rocking chair?
He goes back to work, that's what.
And that's why two longtime employees at shoe factories and a retired nurseryman come to work every day at Central High School as dishwashers.
Lester Whitticre, 73; Ray Verhines, 72, and Ben Ulrich, 77, are familiar faces to school cafeteria workers and pupils alike, as they work in an alcove of the school kitchen that houses the sophisticated dish-washing equipment. Their daily goal is a rough one — trying to clean dishes, glasses and utensils for the next bunch of hungry teen-age pupils.
The men have programmed themselves to do the job they do, and pride themselves on the speed with which it is done. The school cafeteria generally serves well over 600 people a day, and that means no time can be wasted in getting things set up for each of the several lunch shifts.
Pupils return lunch trays to a large window, where Mr. Ulrich waits to quickly scrape the plates and give them a quick once over before sending everything along to Mr. Whitticre, who sprays the dinnerware. Next it's on to Mr. Verhines, who operates the huge metal machine that gobbles up the dirty dinnerware and returns it washed, sterilized and dried.
Mr. Whitticre said after working from 1919 to 1966 for the International Shoe Co. that things seemed awfully slow around his cabin at Clearwater (Missouri). "Sure, I like to fish and garden and do all the other things I never had time for before, but I think it's important to have other things to do besides just relax."
Now in his fourth year at Central, he said that his part-time job "gets me away from the house; I really like it."
Gets bored
Mr. Ulrich, oldest of the trio, frankly admitted that he "got bored staying around the house." A veteran shoe company employee 49 1/2 years, he said he also "loves to be around people. And I like to see the kids. I worked with scouting 20 years, and I like to keep in touch."
Living on a fixed income can provide necessities but none of the small luxuries, and that's why Mr. Verhines said he's working. "And at my age, you've got to keep in shape," he grinned. "I figure some people jog, but I get plenty of exercise in here while I'm doing the school some good at the same time."
Dish washing is not necessarily a woman's job, the men emphasize. Noting that the women's cafeteria employees "are wonderful to work with and great when we need someone to help out."
The men relax before the onslaught of hungry teenagers. Ray Verhines is at left, with Ben Ulrich and Lester Whitticre at center and right, respectively. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
And they laughingly added that dishwater hands are not "the least bit of a concern."
Mr. Ulrich said he thinks the job is a challenge because "when the kids start coming in, it's a real rush."
"But we don't worry," Mr. Whitticre chimed in, "because we get the job done."
Mr. Ulrich said he also makes quilts and likes to cross stitch, an art he learned years ago. "Why lie in bed till nine or 10 o'clock when you can be up at eight doing something useful," he commented.
Asked if the job wasn't a bit strenuous, with stacks of trays and dirty dishes pouring in by the minute, the men had a ready reply. "Working hard and fast may be tough for young people, but not for us."
(Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
