Surviving the 1973 flood
I haven't written much about the river flood of 1973, although I remember it well. My strongest memory is of visiting my great-uncle and -aunt, Lawrence and Virginia Glaus, at their water-ringed home in Commerce, Missouri. A photo of Ginny and other relatives standing on the front porch of their home, which had an uninterrupted view of the raging Mississippi, appeared on the front page of the Southeast Missourian April 5. Despite their efforts to sandbag the house and run pumps, the floodwaters eventually won out. My aunt and uncle would build a new home after the flood, closer to Benton, Missouri.
Like the residents of Commerce, the good folks who lived on Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, faced devastation in 1973. But unlike Commerce, which wasn't protected by a levee, the island's flooding was fended off until April 27, 1973. At 2 a.m. that day, the Kaskaskia Island levee near St. Marys, Missouri, was breached, and water poured over the top of the levee at several locations, inundating 9,460 acres of rich farmland and, eventually, the communities of Kaskaskia and Pujol.
Missourian reporter/photographer Reginald E. Mitchell visited the island in July 1973, after the floodwaters had drained away.
Published July 26, 1973, in the Southeast Missourian:
Mr. and Mrs. William J. Kriete sit pensively on the foundation of what was their utility room as they survey the remains of their home, one of 30 destroyed by flooding of Kaskaskia Island, Illinois. In background, their daughter, Peggy Kriete, and son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Kriete of Richmond Heights, Missouri, sift through debris. (Reginald E. Mitchell ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
ISLAND STILL UNSAFE
KASKASKIA TRIES TO REBUILD
By REGINALD E. MITCHELL
Missourian staff writer
KASKASKIA, Ill. — The murky floodwaters of the Mississippi River which swallowed Kaskaskia Island in April are gone, but the disaster caused by the flood of '73 is far from over for the over 300 persons who call the island home.
Most have returned to the island from temporary housing in nearby towns at least once to survey the damage since the flood.
What they found is most of the approximately 120 homes on the island either destroyed or heavily damaged; rich farmland in many cases covered with debris, sand and a thick loam; the historic Church of the Immaculate Conception and surrounding buildings heavily damaged, and a bit of American history washed away.
The island, while not uninhabitable, is not safe for families to move back onto, federal government agencies have told residents.
Meanwhile many of the residents have been housed in 39 trailers provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development at St. Marys and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois.
The present problem of safety is caused by the eight breaks in the main levee surrounding most of the island -- two breaks on the west side where the water came in and six breaks scattered on the north and east sides where the water exited.
October completion
John W. Matheney, area engineer at the Chester office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said it will be late October before the levee is repaired.
"We will not stop anyone from moving back onto the island before then, but my recommendation is that they not move back on until the levee is ready," he said.
The Corps is in the process of letting contracts on the levee repair work, but it will probably be one or two weeks before this is completed.
Contracts have already been let to Shuh Construction Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Brewster Construction Co. of St. Marys and Giesler Brothers Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, to begin placing sand in two of the blue holes -- scarred areas where the floodwaters went out of the island.
A view looking from what was a part of the levee road shows the second hole in the levee where water came through April 27. Water remains in hole, which measures up to 65 feet deep, with the road continuing on the other side. (Reginald E. Mitchell ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Mr. Matheny explained that once the water is forced out of the holes with sand and packing is obtained, clay is placed on the filled areas and is used to build the levee back up to its original height.
When the Kaskaskia Island levee was breached at between midnight and 2 the morning of April 27, water came in at two spots on the west side.
The first hole caused by the rushing waters was at the James Picou farm and caused a rift about 800 feet long and between 5 and 6 feet deep.
The second hole, the larger of the two, was located on the Shirley Gregg farm, about 1,000 feet south of the first hole. This one measured 800 feet in length, 120 feet in width and about 65 feet deep and will require approximately 600,000 yards of dirt to fill.
The six holes through which the water exited range from one which will require only 3,000 yards of dirt to fill to the largest which will require 270,000 yards of dirt.
Water began leaving the island May 20 but the majority wasn't off until some time in June. Some trapped water and interior and seepwater still remain on spots in the island.
The island's inhabitants were evacuated along with their livestock and farm machinery the Monday before the levee gave way.
The Corps estimates that its cost for restoration of the levee itself will be $2,310,000. The Kaskaskia Island Drainage and Levee District is seeking an additional $46,000 from the Federal Disaster Assistance Agency for damage to portions of the levee and the surrounding area.
Estimates on total damage to both public and private property on the island, handled by various government agencies, are far from complete.
Wood and other debris from houses destroyed on Kaskaskia Island by floodwaters which swallowed the island April 27 lie near another home which was heavily damaged in community of Kaskaskia. (Reginald E. Mitchell ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Figures released by Roy Olson, public information officer for the Small Business Administration, give a picture of the damage to homes and businesses on the island, however.
Applications for 125 loans totaling $1,425,000 have been accepted for island property by the SBA's Chicago office. Of those, 118 totaling $1,100,000 were for homes and seven totaling $325,000 were for businesses.
Very little of the island was left untouched by the floodwaters when the river crested at 43.3 feet on the Chester gauge. The Corps of Engineers reported that 4 to 5 feet of water covered the upper or north end of the island; the water reached 10 feet in the middle of the island, and was up to 18 feet deep on the south end of the island.
With their farmland completely awash during the flood, most Kaskaskia farmers doubted if they would even be able to put in a crop this year. But since the floodwaters receded, the picture has brightened somewhat.
Although farmers lost all of their winter wheat crop and were unable to plant hay, some have been able to plant beans and corn since about the second or third week of June, as soon as the area was dry enough.
Gordon Grogg, a farmer and native of the island, estimates that out of approximately 10,000 tillable acres of land inside the levee, approximately a third have been planted with beans and corn.
Another Kaskaskia native, Norman Picou, who also teaches at the island's only school, said that despite the fact that most of the farm equipment, livestock and grain were removed from the island before the flood, farmers will still suffer an economic loss.
Mr. Grogg said the area ASCS office has sent representatives over the island a few times, but they haven't been able to help farmers because of a lack of funds.
The lower end of the island has numerous sand deposits while near the communities of Kaskaskia and Pujol, a little farther north, there is a soft, silky clay or loam-like sediment which in some spots is 6 to 8 inches deep and won't dry out.
He said the Red Cross, HUD and SBA have all helped the displaced flood victims, but residents have been limited in the amount of cleanup they can do until the damage is inspected and estimates made.
Two move back
Between 100 and 150 residents return to the island daily to survey the damage and do limited cleanup of debris from their property, but only the Picou families have moved back to the island.
In addition to the economic damage to the island residents, there was a psychological damage which can't be measured, Mr. Picou said.
"There is a certain amount of shock. This is the first time it's ever happened and there is the fear that this kind of thing could happen again," he said. "However, most people are in pretty good spirits despite this."
The Randolph County Road Department has worked to remove the black loam covering from the road and built up the road in places where water remained in deep holes.
Power has been restored to about 75% of the island, but telephone lines -- nearly all underground cable -- received major damage and only three phones have been hooked up since the flood.
At the island's two communities, very little remains to indicate people had lived there only months before.
While some of the historic legacy of Kaskaskia was washed away with the floodwaters, a large part can be saved or salvaged.
Boards torn from floor caved in by floodwaters lie outside the historic Church of the Immaculate Conception on Kaskaskia Island. (Reginald E. Mitchell ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The historic Church of the Immaculate Conception, built in the community of Kaskaskia in 1894 and with a history dating back to the founding of the parish in 1703, and the nearby shrine which houses the Liberty Bell of the West are two landmarks which will be saved.
The church and rectory received damage to floors and walls, although both remain structurally sound, according to preliminary reports by engineers.
Damage to the church has been estimated at between $50,000 and $100,000, much of this resulting from the floor caving in.
The floors will have to be replaced and wall refinished in both buildings. Some of the fixtures -- pews, confessionals, communion rail and altars -- will probably have to be replaced, while other items such as hand-carved altar from the old church and some vessels used for Mass may be salvageable.
The shrine which houses the Liberty Bell of the West is also structurally sound and the bell itself, although toppled from its standard during the flood, appears undamaged. New tile will have to be laid on the shrine floor and the walls plastered and refinished.
The Liberty Bell of the West, given to parishioners on Kaskaskia Island by King Louis XIV of France in 1735, was toppled from its standard during the recent flood. The bell has since been righted and apparently received no damage. ikt is located in shrine near Church of the Immaculate Conception. (Reginald E. Mitchell ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Throughout most of the inhabited part of the island water reached up to 10 feet on buildings and exterior work will have to be done to this level.
The historic bell was given to the people of Kaskaskia parish by King Louis XIV of France. About 1735, the bell was shipped from France to New Orleans and pulled by ropes from the banks up the Mississippi River to Kaskaskia.
In addition to a tremendous amount of debris to clean up, there is between $4,000 and $5,000 in damages to another church building which housed a garage, workshop and rest rooms for visitors to the church and shrine.
New school
Perhaps the biggest and most promising flood clean-up project is at the Kaskaskia Island School where renovation is underway on the heavily-damaged gymnasium and a new school addition to be built within a year.
The school clean-up and building program will be funded by three federal grants totaling $385,500. One for $46,000 will be for repair work, another for $89,500 will be for renovation of the gymnasium and replacement of equipment lost, and the largest -- for $250,000 -- will provide funds for construction of a new school building.
Superintendent Don Outten said when the floodwaters struck the school the wave action whipped the metal walls of the gymnasium apart and did so much damage to the existing brick school building that it would cost more to repair it than to rebuild.
Chester Industrial Contractors of Chester has been awarded the contract to remodel the gymnasium with a new brick interior and exterior replacing the damaged metal.
Kaskaskia Island school superintendent Don Outten stands where metal walls of gymnasium were torn away by wave action during flood. Workmen are repairing the building with concrete blocks and bricks. Old school building, adjoining left of gymnasium, will be torn down and a new building constructed. (Reginald E. Mitchell ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The old brick school will be torn down and replaced with a new 8,000-square-foot building.
The new school will house four classrooms, a learning center, offices, mechanical room and kitchen, and will be the first brick building constructed on the island in about 20 years.
School will open Aug. 27 in the gymnasium with pupils divided into groups in various areas of the structure. Mr. Outten said out of this arrangement will come the type of educational program the new building is designed to provide -- a more open, non-graded system.
The new building will hopefully be completed by the spring of 1974 and will have more than enough room to accommodate the 50 to 60 pupils enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade at the school.
The superintendent pointed out that the school had just purchased a large amount of new equipment this past year and much of this and school furnishings will also be replaced with the grant money.
All that will remain of the old school, built in 1916, is a cornerstone, name stone and bell which will be salvaged and preserved as part of the school's heritage.
Looking over the vast devastation on the island, one might wonder why residents would return.
William J. Kriete, a retired native of Kaskaskia, explains, "I was retired. It was a roof our heads. It was my home."
Mr. Picou sums up the feelings of many islanders, "In a disaster situation, you feel impatient. I feel progress is definitely being made. I think within a year, once the Corps of Engineers has declared the island safe, 90% of the people will return."
