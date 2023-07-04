- New Hamburg celebrates a triple jubilee (6/27/23)1
- Education Building dedicated 100 years ago (6/20/23)2
- Marquette Cement honors John Luchow (6/13/23)1
- Nora Gammon promises to clean up Thebes (6/6/23)2
- Tom Thumb wedding raises money for Centenary's Junior League (5/30/23)
- The life of Archie T. Smiley (5/23/23)6
- Perry Hopper, Confederate soldier (5/16/23)1
Rodding the Lorimier Elm
The Lorimier Elm in Old Lorimier Cemetery succumbed to disease the same year I was born, so I never had the privilege of admiring it. But it was apparently a sight to see, as it towered over the pagoda that sheltered the graves of Cape Girardeau founder Louis Lorimier and his wife, Charlotte.
In 1948 an Oak Ridge man installed lightning rods in the tree in an effort to safeguard what many Girardeans treasured. The treatment may have proven effective, because I have found nothing in the Missourian files that says the enormous tree was ever struck by lightning.
Instead, the elm died of disease in 1961.
Published Saturday, June 19, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
HISTORIC LORIMIER TREE DRESSED UP IN LIGHTNING RODS
This picture shows the Lorimier Elm all dressed up in its new lightning rods, the gift of a friend who happens to be a member of the Associated Committee of Historic Cape Girardeau. Two trunk lines extend from the ground up the main branches to about the center of the tree and then other branches extend on top to the outer tips of the limbs, the idea being to have the tips reaching out in all directions to attract shafts of lightning that might otherwise reach the trunk of the tree and destroy it. There are five such tips, which may be seen when the tree is free of leaves, but which cannot be seen when the tree is in full leaf.
Historic tree
Quite a number of fine trees in Cape Girardeau have been rodded in recent years, it is reported. Clarence Samuels, a resident of Oak Ridge and a man of much experience in rodding all kinds of property, took special pains in protecting the Lorimier Elm, he says, because it is listed among the best known historical trees in Missouri.
The Lorimier Elm in the 1920s was a fine specimen, as it towered over the Lorimier pagoda in Old Lorimier Cemetery. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Competent authorities on trees have stated that what is now known as the Lorimier tree was a large one when Lorimier was buried, and Mr. Louis Houck expressed the opinion that Lorimier was buried under the large elm so his Indian followers would have no trouble locating it. Tree men believe the elm is at least 150 years old.
Louis Lorimier, founder of Cape Girardeau, died in (June 26) 1812 and was buried in the plot that later became known as the (Old) Lorimier Cemetery. Later his Indian consort was buried beside him. (Actually, his wife, Charlotte, preceded him in death on March 23, 1808. -- Sharon) A flat stone slab covered the graves, on which was written an inscription. Years later a local organization of women, known as the Cemetery Improvement Association, had a pagoda erected over the graves, mainly to protect the inscriptions.
Committee at work
In recent years it became apparent that the inscription had about worn away and that unless steps were taken to give better protection the entire tomb would be beyond repair. Out of this situation came the formation of a new group of citizens who adopted the title of Associated Committee of Historic Cape Girardeau, the objective being not only to improve the Lorimier tomb, but to mark the important historical spots in and around the town. This committee has already marked several points and has caused much work to be done at Old Lorimier Cemetery. The work of restoring the inscription and improving the entire tomb will be started shortly, the committee has announced. The above picture, taken before the leaves came out this spring, also shows some of the very fine groupings of boxwood. The cemetery has been at its best in recent weeks, due to ideal weather conditions, and attendants report that many people visit the place.
Published Feb. 23, 1962, in the Southeast Missourian:
CHAPTER DEDICATES TREE TO REPLACE OLD HISTORIC LORIMIER ELM
The members of Thomas Sanford Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists, assembled at 10 a.m. Monday at the Old Lorimier Cemetery to dedicate a new tree to replace the old historic Lorimier Elm tree that finally had succumbed to the ravages of time and disease.
"Our society is dedicated to preserving and marking historic spots and we feel that the tradition of this majestic tree should be perpetuated," said Mrs. Reginald B. Potashnick, retiring regent. "May the shade of the branches of this beautiful pin oak tree continue to protect and mark the graves of Don Louis Lorimier and his family and become an object of beauty for posterity."
At the dedication ceremony, the pledge of allegiance to the flag, and the American Creed were given in unison by the members. A short dedication speech was given by Mrs. Potashnick; and the chaplain, Mrs. A.B. Siebert, closed the services with a prayer for the preservation of the young tree and Old Lorimier Cemetery.
The Lorimier Elm was beginning to show signs of disease when this photograph was taken in the 1950s. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.