New Hamburg celebrates a triple jubilee
By marriage or by blood, I am related to all four of the couples who founded New Hamburg, Missouri. Of course, that's not saying much when you consider that three siblings were among those founding couples.
Even so, whenever I see something that smacks of the history of the New Hamburg area or its Catholic parish, I sit up and take notice. That's what I did last month when I ran across two articles published in the Southeast Missourian newspaper. The stories were written for the newspaper in June 1923, but the author is unnamed. They mark the silver jubilee of the Rev. Clement J. Moenig as pastor of St. Lawrence Church; the 25th anniversary of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood as teachers at the local school and the 75th anniversary of the organization of the parish.
A big celebration was planned for Sunday, June 10, 1923: "The celebration commemorating the various anniversaries will open at 9:30 Sunday morning and will continue all day and until late that night. The day will formally open with a solemn procession from the parsonage to the church, where solemn thanksgiving will be said. Lunch will be served at the parsonage at 12:30 and in the afternoon ice cream and home-made candy will be served the visitors.
"At 7:30 p.m. a torchlight parade will be held from the parsonage to the entertainment hall, where a grand reception will be held and addresses made and other entertainment will be in order. Music will be furnished by the Linhart orchestra. The Rev. A.H. Hoeben will make an address, which will be followed by a talk and presentation of flowers by Miss Alma Dirnberger. Other features have also been arranged for the evening, including a play, 'A Perplexing Situation'."
An article the day after the festivities noted a large crowd attended the triple jubilee, despite the "disagreeable weather." Around 16 priests from the surrounding parishes and Southeast Missouri towns were in attendance. The story concludes, "Cape Girardeans who motored to New Hamburg reported the roads to be in a fair condition. The road from Benton to New Hamburg was recently graveled, and motorists had no trouble along this route."
St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, was founded in 1848, by Alsatian immigrants. The photo made from an undated postcard. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Saturday, June 2, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
NEW HAMBURG TO HAVE TRIPLE JUBILEE JUNE 10
(Written for The Missourian.)
On June 10, 1923, New Hamburg will enjoy the unique privilege of a triple jubilee celebration -- the diamond jubilee of the organized parish, the silver jubilee of the Rev. Fr. (Clement J.) Moenig as resident pastor and the 25th anniversary of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood as instructors in the community. New Hamburg has legitimate reason to rejoice in the wonderful progress her community has achieved in its 75 years, for its condition, spiritually and temporally, is an eloquent tribute to the indomitable energy and burning zeal of those men whose faith and courage have transformed the virgin forest into a veritable garden spot. Following is a brief sketch of the origin of the New Hamburg community:
During the Spanish dominance the territory now comprised in Scott County was attached to the post at Cape Girardeau, but after several shiftings of the boundary line between Cape Girardeau and New Madrid, Scott County was formed out of the northeastern portion of the latter county. The inhabitants of this section of Missouri were, at that time, comparatively few, dotting the only dry land then obtainable -- the so-called Sikeston Ridge and the Scott County hills extending westward from the Mississippi River to a distance of 14 miles and embracing a north and south expanse of nearly equal mileage. These noted hills are the extreme eastern outrunners of the Ozark mountains. The primitive inhabitants were of the sturdy, stalwart Yankee type, many being slaveholders.
Location of first church
The Catholic church has played a very considerable part in the development of this community. The Fathers of the Congregation of the Missions, otherwise known as the Vincentian Fathers, whose mother house is at The Barrens near Perryville (Missouri), and who also conduct a flourishing seminary at Cape Girardeau, were the first Catholic missionaries to Scott County. These valiant, intrepid priests did much for both faith and civilization in this section. One of the earliest parish records is the baptism, by the Rev. Fr. (John) Timon, C.M. -- later bishop of Buffalo (New York) -- of Mary, a (Black) child, in 1827. The same reverend father has left the record of several other baptisms administered in the years of 1827 and 1828. It is worthy of note that the sponsors of these baptisms were frequently slaveholders.
According to unquestionable records preserved in St. Vincent's Church, Cape Girardeau, the first Catholic church in Scott County was built, not as is erroneously supposedo at Benton (Missouri), but at the now famous Tywappity Bottom near Price's Landing, in Horse Shoe Bend, otherwise called Texas Bend. We read from the church records as follows: "I, the undersigned Roman Catholic priest, having been thereunto authorized by the Rev. John Timon, V.G. of this diocese, blessed and dedicated to the Almighty God, under the invocation of St. Francis of Sales, the Church on Tywappity Lakes, Scott County, Missouri. I have also, on the aforesaid date, blessed the graveyard adjoining the church." Signed, John Brand, C.M. Two hundred persons were present at this ceremony and the number of paschal communions that year was 22, the year following this number had increased to 32.
Founded New Hamburg
Tywappity Bottom of that period was not the rich, fertile wheat fields of today. The land on which the church then stood is now Mississippi County which in 1845 was organized from out Scott County. The entire region was a low swamp, and the frequent overflowings of the Mississippi made living there, at times, all but unendurable. The fact that it was government claim land attracted many poor home seekers from other sections. Among these were a number of Alsatians who had some time previous immigrated and settled in Stark County, Ohio, where land was selling at from $20 to $40 an acre. They came down to Tywappity Bottom to claim a homestead.
Though of strong physique they, too, fell victims to that terrible scourge -- swamp fever -- which consumed their vitality and left them unable to help themselves or others. Despairing of regaining health or activity in that miasmic atmosphere, they determined to leave that unwholesome marsh, and resolved to seek and find a land high and dry, where they might once again attempt to make a home.
Difficult it was indeed to leave years of toil with its ever increasing fruits, its future hopes, Church and friends -- but it seemed necessary that the change be made. Empty handed but with the glow of faith in their souls and the buoyancy of hope in their hearts, the little band which was destined to form the nucleus of New Hamburg's community, pushed on through a weary waste of 13 1/2 miles, and late in the evening of a chill autumn day in 1842 they arrived at the home of one Sam Tanner, who received them kindly, pitched a tent where they might spend the night and extended real hospitality.
There came within the night a torrential downpour and when Sam went early next morning to look after the comfort of his guests, he was distressed to find that the tent had been carried away by the gale and that the travelers were thoroughly drenched. The little band of immigrants never forgot Sam's gracious hospitality, his kindly advice and encouragement.
The early settlers
The names of this group of settlers were as follows: Ludwig Pfefferkorn, and wife, Gertrude Pfefferkorn, nee Schlosser; John Martin and wife, Rosina Martin, nee Glaus; Martin Bisher and wife, Katrina Bisher, nee Glaus, and John Glaus with his wife (Louisa Glaus, nee Martin). Katrina and Rosina were sisters of John Glaus. The newcomers were most fortunate in the patronage of John Barnes, county surveyor, who assisted them in the survey of their land and secured for them the legal documents necessary to protect their property. They also congratulated themselves on being befriended by Benjamin F. Hunter, father of S.B. Hunter, vice president of the Southeast Missouri Trust Company, Cape Girardeau. That worthy gentleman helped them very substantially by granting them unlimited credit until they were able to sustain their families and meet their other obligations. Thus, through the instrumentality of a few philanthropic men the first contingent to permanent New Hamburg were given an impetus which enabled them to remove obstacles and overcome difficulties and so pave the way to higher civilization and culture.
Lured by the glowing accounts sent out by these pioneers of the Virgin Hills, numbers flocked down from Stark County, Ohio, many, too, came from abroad, especially from Schirrhein, Sufflum and Alsace. Eagerly did they set to work clearing other portions of the forest primeval and establishing homes in this promising land. In the autumn of 1845 the first and only Bavarian contingent to New Hamburg settled here seemingly by chance, but no doubt guided by an ever-watchful Providence. This colony gave us Adam Dirnberger (another relative- Sharon) and his four children -- John, Wolfgang, Michael and Katrina; John Frisch, Andrew Schoen, John and Michael Liable, Conrad Schoen and his 12-year-old son who afterwards became a squire and was, for many years, a church trustee. Katrina Dirnberger later wedded Vincent Heisserer. These immigrants landed at New Orleans, but wishing to locate permanently in St. Louis, they sailed up the Mississippi River as far as Commerce (Missouri), but there became stranded on the ice. While awaiting an opportunity to continue their water trip, they penetrated some 6 or 8 miles of land westward from the river, and finding the prosperous settlement of New Hamburg, all decided that here they would remain. The colonization period of this section is 1842-1858.
These picturesque hills were at first called Hamburg by the immigrants who, accustomed to seeing the port of that name abroad, held it perhaps as the most precious part of their Gazetteer knowledge; possibly, too, the name held tender associations with the Fatherland. When it was later discovered that a Hamburg had already found place on the map of Missouri, the name was changed to its present form -- New Hamburg.
Published Friday, June 8, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
NEW HAMBURG TO HAVE TRIPLE JUBILEE JUNE 10
This is the second article on the early history of New Hamburg, the first having been published in The Southeast Missourian Saturday, June 2.
(Written for The Missourian.)
Periods of construction are always beset with difficulties and pioneer years never bear the stamp of luxury. New Hamburg history verifies both statements. Her people, welded by national resemblance, are, undoubtedly, the proper type to draw nature's best from out the resources of this district; it has, however proved no easy task. The smiling, verdant hills with their wealth of fruit and grain, are the result of long years of toil and privation, aye, of even the necessaries of life. Money here in pioneer days was very scarce; every man was his own employer or if, at rare intervals, an opportunity for outside employment did offer, hundreds of hands were eager for the work. This was exemplified when the old log courthouse at Benton was razed to make place for a brick structure.
Family support during the winter months being otherwise impossible, the men found occupation in cording wood at a wage of 75 cents a day. The winter was spent on the banks of the Mississippi where this work was carried on, and the laborers returned to their homes in early spring for the further clearing of lands and planting of crops.
Built four churches
These primitive lives were beautiful in their simple faith and childlike trust in Divine Providence. Wherever they went their first concern was church and school. And be it said to their credit, that in the space of 18 years, they had assisted in the construction of four churches. The first in Tywappity Bottom, the second at Benton, the third and fourth at their own New Hamburg. We have already given the record of the first of these churches. The second, built in the years 1845 and 1846, was located on an acre of land donated by William Meyers and his wife, Nancy, for the express purpose of building a Roman Catholic Church. The deed was recorded on Feb. 13, 1843.
This Benton church, a log structure of no mean dimensions with the peculiar feature of a steeple, did service for the Catholic population until 1847. There was at no time a resident pastor there, but the people were well attended by the Vincentian Fathers from Cape Girardeau. Several causes combined to make advisable the change of place from Benton to New Hamburg for divine service.
First of all, New Hamburg has a more central location; then, too, the spirit of Know-Nothingism had found its way even into the virgin hills and lurked chiefly in the vicinity of Benton. This radicalism, united with an ever-growing anti-Catholic, anti-foreign prejudice, caused much disorder and not infrequently disturbed the divine service itself. Consequently, it was decided in 1847 that a church should be built at New Hamburg, and the residents set to work immediately and constructed the small (log) church which may yet be seen in close proximity to the present massive stone structure.
A nearby graveyard records the first death after the organization of the parish. The inscription reads: "Here rest the earthly remains of Sophia Scherer, nee Stuppy, wife of Donatus Scherer, died Oct. 5, 1847." Interment took place Oct. 6. The stone which marks this grave is five feet high, with an iron cross, and is wonderfully preserved -- better than the marble stones much later erected. It was made by relatives of the deceased, from Cape Girardeau sandstone.
Erection of St. Lawrence
The great event of the New Hamburg community was the building of St. Lawrence's Church, commenced in 1858. Circumstances considered, the undertaking seemed foolhardy, but the results were marvelous. The present pretentious structure, 120 by 60 feet, unique in its architecture, with its own distinctive character and peculiar artistic merits, boasts of the identical walls which the immigrants built in 1858-62. With no technical knowledge of art, those builders were certainly natural artists. Plans there must have been for the construction of so large a church with no pillars, a suspension roof and a general complex design, but the plans, no doubt, were pictures of memory brought from far-away Europe. Lime was necessary for the building, but it was not procurable, so they burned their own lime on a farm now owned by William LeGrand, three miles from the church grounds. Scott County hill lands are not stone rich, but rock is hard to quarry -- some 20 to 30 feet deep overburden of soil. The stone quarries were from four to six miles distant and all that material, after having been obtained by prodigious labor, was transferred to the building site in ox-carts.
Pioneer artisans
These men were their own masons, architects and sculptors; and, had not a calamitous event suddenly interrupted their work, no constructive process, as a whole, is inconceivable to the casual observer. Personal interests had for four years been put (aside as) a secondary matter as joint service was dedicated to God's temple.
The good men -- and women -- for these latter, too, had aided in the church construction -- were rejoicing because the edifice was fast nearing completion. It was under roof; flooring and other finishing materials were stacked within; a few weeks and they would be the happy possessors of a church which even today might well excite civic community pride. But alas! It was civil war time!
New Hamburg, so near the boundary line between North and South, was a perilous place. Men scarcely knew where they were supposed to belong; their property was confiscated, their lives threatened and many of them were obliged to flee to Cape Girardeau for safety.
Heartsick and grieved
The so-called guerillas, or bands of marauders, were plundering, pillaging and committing deeds of wanton destruction in these parts. These were the times that tried men's souls, and certainly the hearts, too, of the good people of New Hamburg were crushed when, in the spring of 1862 their little village rang with the cry of "fire!" All rushed to the scene of four years' sacrifice only to witness their cherished treasure go up in smoke. Heartsick and grieved, they gazed upon the desolate, begrimed, though still solid walls, and one extenuating circumstance alone brought comfort -- there was no debt on the church, every penny had been paid by generous self-sacrifice.
The community of New Hamburg has contributed very considerably to the resources of Scott County. Where find another people who could and would have saved these rain-drenched hills and converted them into the fertile, prolific fields of various kinds of grain which they yield today? Until 1849 no wheat had ever been raised in this section; in that year Sebastian Halter harvested 30 bushels of wheat and thought he was the richest man in Scott County. The tread of oxen was his thresher. Sebastian was looking for results and he got them. Next year he had many followers.
The modern trend
Scott County hills are very fine composition, but still there are many drawbacks to adequate production. Greatest among these is erosion or washing away of the soil. Every spring torrential downpours wash out gullies through the short hills; yet these gullies are not so detrimental as to the surface washing which annually carries away from one-half to one inch of the rich, fertile soil.
It is up to the present generation to counteract these natural drawbacks. Several important steps have already been taken. Notably, the exchange of wheat farming for dairying. In 1916 we imported some purebred Guernsey cattle from the celebrated herd of Gov. (W.D.) Hoard, Fort Atchison, Wisconsin. This industry is now well started and its beneficial effects are noted on many farms. Considerable terracing, also, has been done, but the practicability of this venture, in a general way, is as yet questionable.
I found the story of the burning of St. Lawrence a bit different than I remember.
From "History of St. Lawrence Catholic Church," written by the Rev. Herbert J. Eggemann, circa 1946:
"The tower was successfully built and the roof laid and the flooring was piled in the church to begin lay it, when the Civil War broke out in 1861...
"On June 22, 1861, Father (John) Boetzkes left and was succeeded by the Rev. George Tuerck in July.... In the latter part of August 1863, (Confederate Gen.) Jeff Thompson and his entire staff was taken prisoner by Col. R.G. Woodson with the Third Cavalry, Missouri State Militia, in their raid from Pilot Knob to Pocahontas, Arkansas, and sent to Gratiot Prison. The country now fell to the guerrilla chieftains, Pope Congers, Timothy Reeves, (Sam) Hilderbrandt and the Bowlins. Under these Father Tuerck could not hold out. He left in October 1863...
"The housekeeper of Father Tuerck, called Mother Julia, the mother of George Glueck, did not leave when he did. She contrived a contraption of ropes and pulleys, so that when the alarm was given she could ring the (church) bell from her kitchen. The farmers, who heard it, would drop everything, and assemble at the church. Then they would stretch ropes the height of a man on horseback from tree to tree and wait for the raiders. As they came into town they were de-horsed by the ropes and the farmers would fire at them. How many were killed in that way is not known...
"The ringing of the bells at Hamburg had long been a nuisance to the guerrillas and now they were going to put a stop to it...
"Col. J.B. Rodgers, Union commander of the garrison at Cape Girardeau, sent the following report to Maj. Gen. Clinton B. Fisk at Federal headquarters of the St. Louis District, on May 20, 1864:
"'About the 10th information from our scouts that Nathan Bowlin, a notorious guerrilla chief, crossed the St. Francis River with his band, supposed to be about 60 strong. Sent men out to hunt him. No luck. Soon after their return, Bowlin emerged from his hiding place and followed the command at not more than three hours distance. Burned Catholic Church and buildings at Hamburg and fled.'"
In 1866, after hostilities ceased, repairs were made to the still-standing church walls, a new roof and floor were installed, and a choir loft built. But a steeple was not erected at that time. A note found in the Southeast Missourian indicated that in August 1906, Harmon Loeffle was seeking bids for the stone and other work needed to replace the steeple burned during the Civil War. Eggemann's history of the church says it was constructed in 1909 "of local limestone... It was built according to the church at Schirrhein (in Alsace-Lorraine - Sharon), making it a copy of the church of Schirrhein."
