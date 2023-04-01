- Commissioner Brissenden comes to the aid of West Enders (3/28/23)
Peter Hilty describes 1873 Cape Girardeau
In the November 1972 edition of the Heritage Review, a newspaper tabloid published yearly by the Greater Cape Girardeau Historical Association, the late Dr. Peter Hilty took readers on a tour of Cape Girardeau, circa 1873.
Hilty based his article on descriptions of the town from the year Southeast Missouri State University was established. As the university gears up for its sesquicentennial observance this year, I thought it might be interesting for readers to read what the former university English professor wrote about Cape Girardeau.
Published Nov. 16, 1972, in the Heritage Review; inserted into the Southeast Missourian:
CAPE GIRARDEAU IN 1873
By DR. PETER HILTY
Let us take a walk in the Cape Girardeau of the year of the founding of the old Normal. Night would be better than day, for the imagination works better then and time somehow counts for less. We measure the passage of years, not by single nights but days. But the shops would be closed at night with only the saloons and perhaps Turner's Hall at Harmony and Lorimier open, illuminated with kerosene or carbide or whale oil lamps. Let us chose a bright October morning in 1873, short three months before the opening of the Third District Normal School. We'll walk along Harmony street beginning about at Pacific, where George Cramer manufactures cigars. This is the very edge of the town; a lady living near the corner of Ellis and Broadway today remembers that her mother, who lived at the same spot when she was a bride, complained that she did not like to live in the suburbs and would prefer to live in the town itself. This section of Harmony will later be named Broadway, an unfortunate ploy perhaps designed to appeal to New Yorkers.
So we start our walk toward the east, toward the river. Most of the street is paved, or rather "Piked" with creek gravel, and as we stroll along the sidewalk, now brick, now board, and often mud, we are passed by a variety of vehicles -- box wagons, spring wagons, and buckboards, buggies and carriages. Some large wagons carry the early picking of cotton to the gin, box wagons are loaded with 50 or 60 bushels of wheat, bound for the flourishing mill of George W. Thilenius farther down on Harmony. The "little coffee mill," as it is called by big city operators, only this year had won a gold medal for its flour at the World's Fair in Vienna and carried Cape Girardeau County's name and wheat to the old world.
A study of Cape County's agriculture at this time reveals that it is largely wheat and corn, and we are reminded of the second crop as we hear the squealing of fat pigs from a dozen wagons, for it is pork packing time at W. Regenhardt and Company now that chilly weather has come. There are other pork packing plants, too, on Water Street, on the riverfront, so it is not strange to that Harmony Street resounds to the squealing of pigs on such mornings.
The pork is dressed, the lard rendered, some of the hams smoked, sausage ground, but most of the meat is salted and packed in giant wooden barrels, where it is rolled onto the landing and into the river packets, bound for New Orleans or St. Louis or points between. Flour, too, is packed in barrels and sold in Otto Buehrman's general store, or a half dozen others, or also shipped on the packets. And farmers must have barrels for their cider and vinegar and a dozen lesser uses. Even with all of these purposes in mind we are still surprised to learn that the town has 25 cooperage shops. Henry Sander and William Willeka have their business here on Harmony, and as we stroll by we can hear the swish of the plane and the tap, tap of the hammer as the workmen shape the barrels. Their staves are sawed at water or steam mills from white oaks and hauled into the town, where the barrels themselves are made. Coopers are specialized, some making "dry" and others "wet" barrels, some using iron hoops and others, when the barrels are designed for salt meat, wood.
The population of Cape Girardeau in the year of our stroll is generally given as 4,000. The firs few catalogs of the State Normal School describe the city as having a "population of fully 4,000." But a business directory published in 1874 estimates the town at 5,000. The picture of Cape Girardeau given in this directory is revealing and must be reasonably accurate, although we must remember that local journalists a century ago were expected to use hyperbole. This is the way the city was described in "Campbell's Gazetteer of Missouri," published in St. Louis in 1874:
Cape Girardeau, the chief city of the county, very beautifully located on the west bank of the Mississippi river, 150 miles below St. Louis, and 17 miles n.e. of Allenville, was settled in 1794, laid off as a town in 1805, incorporated in 1824, and again in 1843. It is built upon a solid bed of marble, so abundant and easily procured that is used for paving. The city possesses very superior facilities for manufacturing, having, as already mentioned, immense quarries of lime and sandstone for building purposes, and clay for brick-making, which is carried on extensively, one and one-half millions being made annually. There are also fine forests of oak, ash, poplar and black walnut in close proximity. The flouring-mills are among the best in the West. The Union Mills have a daily capacity of 300 barrels, and their various brands of flour meet with a ready sale through the South and in the West India Islands. The Cape City Mills, owned by Col. George C. Thilenius, have a capacity of 160 barrels, and do a business of nearly a quarter of a million dollars per year. The honor of bearing off the "Medal of Merit" at the World's Exposition at Vienna, in 1873, for the best flour in the world, belongs to Col. Thilenius. It is a notable fact that this flour was made from wheat raised in Cape Girardeau County. Large amounts of wheat are purchased annually in St. Louis for this market.
There are two lime-kilns with a daily capacity of 400 barrels. "Richard's Cape Lime," so well known throughout the South and West, is manufactured here. The exports for 1873 were 15,000 barrels. The great quantities of ochres and mineral paints in close proximity, induced the building of a paint mill in the northern part of the city. The exports of 1873 were 4,075 barrels. There are in the place four saddle and harness makers, one foundry, one planing mill, one woolen manufactory, having 180 spindles and six looms, one washing machine, one broom, three cabinet, four carpenter, four wagon and 25 cooper shops; the latter making nearly 200,000 packages annually, and exporting, after home demand from the packers, millers and lime manufacturers, over 20,000 packages; besides four breweries, one stave manufactory producing 500,000 staves annually, two large marble yards, one tobacco and three cigar manufactories, two wholesale grocery, liquor and commission houses, about 60 stores, three hotels, one bank, and a large number of artisans and branches of industry usual to the city of its size. There are four large vineyards in the suburbs, three wine cellars, and an annual vintage of 25,000 gallons. Some of the wines have a fine reputation, and the demand for them is increasing.
The Catholics have two handsome church edifices, costing $50,000. The Spanish Catholic Church (St. Vincent's) was organized in 1832 (the OSV website says 1833 - Sharon) by Father Timon, afterwards Bishop of Missouri, and the first child baptized in it was Leo Doyle, now of Doyle Bros. of this city. The Presbyterians have a fine building worth $12,000 and the M.E. Church, Baptist, Lutheran, and German Methodists have neat and comfortable buildings.
There is an excellent graded school with an average daily attendance of 450, and an enrollment of 2,081, taught in a substantial public school building, which cost $40,000 and in architectural beauty and convenience of arrangement is surpassed by few in the State. Situated on an eminence in the central part of the city, it can bee seen for many miles above and below on the Mississippi River, and is a conspicuous landmark and profitable advertisement of the city. St. Vincent College, the Rev. A. Verrina, C.M., president, was incorporated Feb. 27, 1843, with power to confer degrees in science and literature. The corporation owns 1,610 acres of land in the immediate vicinity, and 40 acres within the city limits, upon which the college buildings are erected. These cost over $100,000 and the whole property is worth about $250,000. St. Vincent Convent, under the care of the Sisters of Loretto, has also a magnificent property. The convent was incorporated in 1836, and has 65 pupils, and property valued at about $35,000. The state Normal School for South-east Missouri was located in this city Nov. 22, 1873, and the winter term commenced Dec. 10, 1873. The regents will, during 1874, erect a magnificent normal school building in the northern part of the city, on the site of old Fort B, one of the most commanding locations in the city.
Chambers' Commercial College, established in 1872; the Cape Girardeau Institute, by Prof. Daniel S. Wilkinson, now in its fourth year, and several parochial schools are in successful operation. The city has two newspapers -- The Western Press, German and English editions, published by Charles Weidt, and the Marble City News, published by A.M. Casebolt. The Cape Girardeau Library Association, incorporated Feb. 19, 1862, has several hundred volumes and a cabinet of minerals from Southeast Missouri. A literary department is connected with the Library Association. The fine grounds of the South-east District Agricultural Society are located at this place. This district, which includes 23 counties, organized its society in 1855, but during the Civil War its meetings were suspended until 1870, when operations were again commenced, and in 1872 over $3,000 were awarded in premiums.
The taxable property of the city is estimated at $1,500,000 and the bonded indebtedness is $130,000. The city was visited by the earthquakes of 1810-12, and some chimneys thrown down. In 1850 a tornado blew down several buildings, but no lives were lost. (Actually, a man at St. Vincent's College was killed in the 1850 tornado. - Sharon) Of the small population of 1816, four person are still living: Mrs. Stephenson, Mrs. William Watson, Miles Doyle and Andrew Giboney. Population, about 4,500.
(Hilty's walking tour begins again. - Sharon)
With these accounts in mind, Harmony becomes more and more crowded as we near Main Street on our early stroll. Here are wagons filled with bricks, with planed boards, with saddles and plows. Our walk down Harmony will take us past five or six saloons and as many general stores, where we can purchase anything from lard rendered at Regenhardt's and selling for six cents a pound to oysters brought up the river from New Orleans on the packet. At the corner of Middle and Harmony we reach the one business which continues into the centennial era of the college, Walther's Furniture Store.
Few if any of the buildings along Harmony with the exception of Turner's Hall, now the New Orleans restaurant, have survived for one hundred years. But it will be revealing to recall the roll of Harmony Street from a century ago, and we can imagine that the first students from Southeast Normal walked along here, as we are doing now, and worked off-hours saving money for their education, as they do now.
Here, then, along Harmony is Henry Allers saloon and C. Allers hardware and at the corner of Main and Harmony the print shop of Charles Barroll. Here is William Bergmann's general store, the shop of Henry Brandes, the harness maker, and, if we wish to get married, the office of William Bonney, justice of the peace. Otto Buehrmann Jr. has a general store on Harmony, while his brother and father have a harness shop on Main. Henry Brandes is another harness maker on Harmony, Brune and Bohnsack make wagons, and Henry Brudge is a general builder. Across from the salon on the corner of Harmony and Main is the furniture and undertaking business of John Cluley and, on still another corner of the same intersection, the general store of Gale and Phillipson. Christian Grube is a shoemaker on Harmony, and Julius Haffner, J. Henry Rider, Charles Wilson, and William Wilson, five of the town's seven physicians, have their offices on Harmony or at the junction of Harmony and Main. The lone dentist, George Travis, is also on Harmony. Louis Hendricks has his jewelry shop on Harmony, and there are eight more general stores, those of Hinstead and company, Hoffmeister and Thilenius, William Huters, W.A. Powder, at the busy intersection of Harmony and Main, Rodney Brothers, at the same corner, and H. Ruehmann, John Sander, Julius Vasterling. And along with all of these businesses, crowded into the short length of Harmony, are these others: Charles Klages, harness maker, Frederick Landermann, furniture, Henry Leher, tinner, Joseph Limacher, drugs, James McWilliams, lawyer, George Roth, undertaker, Charles Ruesseler, tailor, Bernard Schonhoff, blacksmith, Calvin Scott, groceryman on Harmony at Water Street, Conrad Stehr, tailor, Hermann Steinbach, horse collars, William Theuerkauf, baker, Henry Thiessen, hotelman, Wilson and Company, drugs, and Fagan and Brown, marble dealers, stationery. A busy street indeed!
But Main is just as busy, and Water busy in a different way.
A study of the names of the businesses in Cape Girardeau a century ago reveals something significant about their origins. The first businessman in the Cape, the earliest explorers and traders, the founder of the city itself, were all French. But by 1873 few of the countrymen of Ensign Girardeau and Don Louis Lorimier remained. About 36 of the names are clearly of English descent, Brown, Burgess, Day, Hawkins.
Five are Irish, and one, Gowronski, Slavic. But at least 125 are as German as Herman Engelskirchen, the cooper, or William Theuerkauf, the baker at the corner of Harmony and Sprigg.
Germans had been coming into Southeast Missouri since before George Frederick Bollinger, who built a mill well known in the area and from whom the county is named. Over the years many of the descendants of the Saxons, who emigrated to east Perry County in 1839, had found their way into Cape Girardeau County. Severe depressions in Germany and a national conscription detested by many had brought thousands of Germans to the New World immediately after the war.
A study of the origins of a number of churches of the area further reveals the German complexion of the city a century ago. There are, of course, the Lutheran congregations, beginning with Hanover, founded in 1846, and including Trinity, organized as a congregation in 1854 and meeting in their church on William Street until 1878. Until 1893 no English was allowed in the Lutheran services. St. Mary's Catholic Church at Sprigg and William was begun by a German-speaking group of Catholics in 1869 (1868. - Sharon), only (five) years before our walk through the village. St. Vincent's congregation is much older, going back to French origins. By 1852 German Methodists had organized a mission which later became Ebenezer and still later Grace Methodist church. Not until 1812 was any of their service in English.
Our stroll down Harmony takes us past the proud building of the Turnverein, the German cultural and gymnastics society made up of interested Germans in the area. In the year of our walk the building is only five years old, but it has already, more than any other single thing, given Cape Girardeau its character. Here visiting vaudeville groups, minstrel shows, magician acts, are all performed. Here visiting choral groups from Jackson and elsewhere come to present oratories. And here, as we shall see, the first commencement exercise of the State Normal School is held.
The newspaper with the largest circulation in Southeast Missouri is Die Westlich Presse, an eight-page German paper published by Charles Weidt, which also prints an English version, The Western Press.
Considering then, the evidence of the names of the businessmen in the city in the year of the founding of the Normal School, and of the churches and newspapers, one fact becomes clear: We are going to hear considerable more German then English on our stroll along Harmony and Main.
Robert Frost is joined by most Cape Girardeans who point out that they do not love the (flood) wall, even though they admit that it provides a comfortable barrier when the river is in flood stage. Only in imagination can the present generation and the considerable population of the city that has moved here recently -- only in imagination, not in memory, see how the town articulated with the river, how Water Street was truly Water Street and the Water Front shared by everyone. Our walk that October morning in 1873 has taken us there now: here is Water Street; here is the Mississippi. Landscape painters of a century ago loved to paint Cape Girardeau from the Illinois side, and always the town-becoming-city is shown with a romantic coloring of industry blended with meditation in one such scene a flotilla of small boats are catching the breeze along with smaller row boats. Here are several packets, of course, a giant side-wheeler and a stern-wheeler. And here is the steam ferry of the C.T. King company.
They all appear in the painting, caught for a century in a cataleptic moment. Students at the Normal School must often have sailed in the little boats. Traveling to and from school they, almost of necessity, boarded the packets. And the few who came from Illinois must have made use of the ferry.
One cannot speculate about Cape Girardeau without the river, just as one cannot imagine Southeast Missouri State College without Cape Girardeau. A century ago, as now, the river provided transportation, a great deal of commerce for the city, and the living of no small number of its citizens. But in quite another way, it provided something for the imagination. One of the foremost purposes of learning is to free us from our provincialisms, and when one looks at the Mississippi he almost at once, and even against his will, thinks of other places and lives of earlier times. The souls of Marquette and Joliet are not far from here. De Soto was buried in these waters a few miles downstream, and along this very course the funeral cortege passed carrying Don Lorimier's wife to her grave in Lorimier cemetery.
But a century ago we did not have to look to the imagination to find all of these; we simply look around us. We must read the opinions of others concerning the Mississippi, writers from the 19th century who found the river to be a measure of all things for them. Principally they write of the boats, but one lends grandeur to the other, and both are of heroic dimensions.
River dramas were repeated in Cape Girardeau several times daily. The Grand Tower, the Marble City, the Cape Girardeau, were all making regular stops at the landing during this decade.
J. and S. Albert were grocers and commission men at the corner of Water and Themis, William Bader had a saloon on the levee. John Beck, Filburn and Ivers at the corner of Themis and Water, Calvin Scott at the corner of Harmony and Water, and Will Wheeler, 18 and 20 N. Levee, were all grocermen on Water Street. The last advertises himself as a "forwarding and commission merchant and dealer in groceries and feed." He further states that he gives "special attention...to sale of Grain, Hides, Feathers, Butter, Provisions, Furs, Wool, Eggs, Dried Fruits, and Poultry."
