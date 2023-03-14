- Red Williams: Athletic trainer at SE takes on new role (3/7/23)
Grace Methodist congregation processes to new edifice
In a recent blog we examined the history of Grace United Methodist Church. It made reference to the congregation's move to a new edifice on Caruthers Avenue in 1959.
As members of the congregation departed the old church, various "properties" were removed and transported to the new church. In an article about the move, each item removed from the old church was listed, along with the congregant's name and why he or she was given that honor. I found it a touching way Grace Church tied together its past with the future.
Here's the story behind that move.
Published Saturday, Aug. 22, 1959, in the Southeast Missourian:
Sunday will be moving day for the congregation of Grace Methodist Church of Cape Girardeau. The church goes from the building at Sprigg and Independence to the new edifice on Caruthers, the first church unit having been completed. The new building is shown. The old church will become the city's police headquarters about mid-September. (Southeast Missourian archive)
GRACE METHODIST
CHURCH CONGREGATION WILL MOVE TO ITS NEW BUILDING
The stirring words and music of "Onward Christian Soldiers," sung as a recessional and a processional by the choir Sunday afternoon, will herald the move of the Grace Methodist congregation to its stately new, spire-topped church off West Broadway.
The occasion will be marked by final services in the building at Sprigg and Independence, long the home of the church, a basket dinner at noon, a deconsecration service and recessional with significant church properties from the old church, motorcade to the new structure and processional and brief program there.
Partly complete
Actually the new building is but a part of the final plant the church will have on its property. The structure is the education building and main entrance foyer for both buildings.
Future plans provide for erection of the church sanctuary fronting on Thilenius and extending east and west from the south side of the present building. The chancel will be at the east end of this structure. Construction of the education building was recently completed at a cost of $170,000. Land was an additional $40,000.
Sunday's church program will begin at 9:30 with the last Sunday School classes in the old building. It will be followed at 10:30 by the final regular worship service there.
Services planned
The congregation will assemble at 12:30 for a basket dinner on the lawn and in the basement of the old building. This will be followed at 1:45 by a deconsecration service conducted by the minister, the Rev. George Heslar, and a historical sketch by Arthur F. Deneke.
The minister and the Rev. Frank C. Tucker, district superintendent of Methodist Churches, will lead the recessional from the building, followed by the choir singing "Onward Christian Soldiers." They will be followed by members of the congregation carrying the several church properties.
John Hunze, who gave the pulpit Bible in memory of his grandmother, Mrs. Antoinette Hunze, founder of Grace Church, will carry the Bible. The pulpit cloth will be carried by Miss Esther Knehans. It will symbolize the pulpit, given in memory of her father, the Rev. J.H. Knehans. The pulpit will be moved during the basket dinner.
Mr. and Mrs. Phil C. Haman, who gave the cross and candle holders in memory of their daughter, Miss Charlotte Haman, will carry them. The Communion service will be carried by Mr. and Mrs. Rethor Macke, Communion stewards.
The bowl from the baptismal font will be removed by Mrs. Bruno Schultz, president of the Ladies Aid, which presented it to the church. The font will be removed during the dinner. A plaque telling of the chimes will be removed by Mrs. W.F. Martens, representing the Ladies Aid, which presented the organ chimes in memory of the Rev. P.A. Kasey.
To move records
Sam Ulrich, chairman of the usher committee, will carry out the offering plates and Mrs. J.W. Wilkins, church secretary, will have the church records. The memorial plaque for members lost in World War II will be carried by C.W. McNeil. The Communion service from the original church will be removed by Mrs. Louise Bierschwal, who with her late husband, served as Communion stewards.
Keys to the new church will be in the custody of H.C. Wilkening, retiring custodian. E.O. Happel, whose grandfather, Theodore Happel gave the church bell, will follow and at the new church will ring it for the first time.
A literature rack will be carried by Lloyd Statler, chairman of the official church board. It was given in memory of Mr. Kasey. Flowers from the altar, symbolizing the children of the Sunday School, will be carried by Marsha Haman.
Officers to participate
Following will be these organization officers: Mrs. T.R. Regenhardt, president of the Woman's Society of Christian Service; Mrs. Floyd Niswonger, president of the Wesleyan Service Guild; Miss Ann Langston, president of the Youth Fellowship; Narvol A. Randol, superintendent of the Sunday School; O.D. Niswonger, president of the Methodist Men; Ted Regenhardt, chairman of the building committee.
All members of the congregation will participate in the recessional by picking up hymnals and carrying them to the new church.
At the new structure, Mr. Wilkening will unlock the door and Mr. Happel will enter to ring the bell. This will signal the processional into the new building with the choir again singing the hymn.
A brief devotion service will follow with the district superintendent and minister speaking briefly. Following an anthem, Mr. Deneke will read greetings and make introductions. The congregation will tour the building following the benediction. Members of the youth fellowship will be guides.
Published Monday, Aug. 25, 1959, in the Southeast Missourian:
As ministers and worshippers started to leave old Grace Methodist Church on Sprigg Sunday afternoon, officially transferring the church to the new edifice just finished on Caruthers, south of Broadway. The moving task will be completed this week. From left to right are the pastor, the Rev. George W. Heslar; the Rev. Frank C. Tucker, district superintendent; the Rev. Jerry Statler of Bismark, Missouri; Mrs. Tucker; John Hunze and Mrs. Hunze. Mr. Hunze is the grandson of the founder of the congregation. (Southeast Missourian archive)
As choir sings recessional members move out of old Grace Methodist Church on Independence at Sprigg, on Sunday afternoon. The articles, used in connection with worship, were transferred to the new building on Caruthers, south f Broadway. Those in the line from the left, include: Mrs. John Hunze, Mr. Hunze, Miss Esther L. Knehans, Mrs. Phil Haman, Mr. Haman, Martha Macke, Rethor Macke, Mrs. Macke, Mrs. Bruno Schultz, Mrs. William F. Martens and Nelson Bueltemann. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Part of the crowd moves into the new Grace Methodist Church in west half of the city. The individuals were dressed to keep cool, in keeping with the hot August afternoon. Services were held in both the old and the new buildings. The new building is part of the planned complete house of worship. (Southeast Missourian archive)
