Red Williams: Athletic trainer at SE takes on new role
The Cape Girardeau City Council made plans for the future of city parks and recreaetion at a meeting on Thursday, March 8, 1973.
At the meeting, the body authorized the hiring of R.W. Booker and Associates Inc. of St. Louis and Thomas E. Phillips and Associates of Cape Girardeau to develop a master park plan at a fee not to exceed $14,600.
The council also agreed to accept for park purposes, "if suitable leases can be obtained, two tracts of privately owned property -- that of W.E. Walker located north of Indian Park, William and Lorimier, and that of LaRoy R. Roper located near Hawthorn School west of Arena Park." In addition, members agreed to accept, if available, ownership of Dennis Scivally Park from the Cape Special Road District.
Finally, the council filled a parks and recreation vacancy, when it hired Lorenz "Red" Williams as the director for the city's summer recreation program. At that time, Williams was serving as head athletic trainer at Southeast Missouri State University.
The same edition that announced Williams' new job, also included a profile of Williams written by Jim Grebing, then a part-time sports writer for the Southeast Missourian. Grebing went on to become a full-time reporter/editor for the Bulletin Journal and, later, the Missourian.
Lorenz "Red" Williams, called "Doc" by most Southeast Missouri State University athletes, started as a trainer and instructor at the Cape Girardeau university in 1967. This photograph was made in October 1980. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published March 6, 1973:
'DOC' WILLIAMS'...
A VITAL PART OF SEMO ATHLETICS
EDITOR'S NOTE: For the past three year, Jim Grebing has been a member of The Southeast Missourian sports staff, on a part-time basis. Jim also assists Wayne Norton in handling publicity for Southeast Missouri State University.
By JIM GREBING
In the world of sports, as in most things, there is always a figure in the background who plays a vital role in making an athletic program successful.
At Southeast Missouri State University that man is Lorenz "Red" Williams, the head athletic trainer.
As athletic trainer, Williams is in charge of treating any ailment that hampers SEMO's more than 200 varsity performers, from a blister to a severe injury.
SEMO State has nine varsity sports, and anytime a squad member is injured he goes to Williams for help and advice.
'Check with Red'
All SEMO athletes are instructed by their coaches to check with Williams if they have any kind of injury at all after a game or practice session.
After examining the injury Williams either begins treatment or refers the athlete to a doctor for more extensive care.
Discussing his duties, Williams said he is in charge of the prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries. He reported that during the course of a season every athlete usually needs his assistance at least once.
The coaches consult with "Red" frequently on how to avoid injuries and how to handle a particular person's physical problems. The Indian coaching staff also puts a lot of faith in Williams' judgment, and, if he says an athlete cannot play, he doesn't play.
Works with coaches
He explained, "We work with the coaches as close as possible in handling injuries and try to tell whether an athlete can practice or should be referred to a doctor."
One of Williams' most recent success stories in referring treatment and in rehabilitation is with second team All-MIAA running back Rick Attig.
Attig, after making a name for himself as a freshman, suffered a knee injury early in his sophomore football season which kept him out all year.
Under the direction of Williams, Attig recovered from his injury to earn honors in throwing the javelin on the track team last spring, and last fall, his junior year, he rushed for almost 1,000 yards on the gridiron.
The days are long and busy for Williams who starts at 8 in the morning and continues at least until 6 at night when the practice sessions end. When home games are held, Williams also is on hand in case he is needed.
In addition to his duties as head trainer Williams also teaches several courses dealing with first aid and the treatment of athletic injuries. Between classes he arranges appointments with various athletes who want to come in for treatment.
Williams is on the job as head trainer 10 months out of the year and when he starts back to work in August he encounters one of his busies times, as football camp opens.
Prior to the opening of camp he consults with the coaching staff and discusses how to treat certain players and new training methods to help prevent injuries.
Busy season
Another very busy time is underway now as four of SEMO's nine varsity sports are in competition -- basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track.
Williams pointed out that this is a problem, especially when all four are involved in an activity on the same day.
To help alleviate the situation, Williams has four student trainers who work under him.
Working in this capacity are Joe Torrisl, Jim Hartmann, Dan Poelman and Chuck Stockman. All have had experience as student trainers in high school, and all plan to make a career of athletic training.
The student trainers usually put in at least four hours a day through the week, attend all home sports activities, attend practice sessions during school vacations and rotate traveling with the teams.
Williams explained, "We actually have an apprentice program for our student trainers. As a member of the National Trainers Association, students can work under me and upon graduation will be able to become certified by the NTA." Williams also noted that the NTA is recognized by the American Medical Association.
Williams has had two of his former assistants follow a career in athletic training and both are now working at high schools in the St. Louis area.
Likes sports
The most enjoyable aspect of his position is "being with athletic teams, athletics, and the competition of it," said the trainer.
Williams said he has had no particularly formal instruction in athletic training and he just applies what he learned in various courses and as a student trainer. He attends clinics sponsored by the NTA and AMA whenever possible.
It was his desire to be around athletics that led Williams to his career as a trainer.
First experiences
In high School in Englewood, Colorado, he participated in several sports and, following a four-year tour in the Navy, he entered Fort Lewis Junior College in Durango, Colorado. There, after playing one year of football, he got his first experience in athletic training.
Williams explained that he was majoring in physical education and "just wanted to be working around sports."
After transferring to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, he continued his student trainer pursuits and worked three years under the head trainer. Part of his duties included traveling with the basketball team and the baseball squad to the College World Series.
A coach, too
Upon graduation Williams had two alternatives -- to pursue a career in coaching or in athletic training. At a high school in Canon City, Colorado, he did both, serving as head trainer and assistant football and basketball coach.
Williams severed his ties with the coaching profession a few years later when he accepted the position as head trainer at a high school in Plainview, Texas.
Then, in the fall of 1967, he came to SEMO State as a trainer and assistant instructor. Williams is also working on a master's degree and his hoping to complete his thesis this summer on "The History of Football at SEMO."
Spare time?
In his spare time, which, he points out, "there is little of," Williams enjoys fishing and spending time with his four children.
As for the future, Williams said he plans to stay at SEMO because he and his family like living in Cape Girardeau and he enjoys his job.
Lorenz "Red" Williams continued to serve as Southeast's head athletic director until 1983. He was a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
He passed away Jan. 26, 2008, at the Bruce McCandless Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Florence.
