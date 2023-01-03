- Cathryn Adams: I walked in at noon eight years ago and I intend to walk out at the same time (12/27/22)
Warren and Betty come home
Today's blog is the last of three I've done featuring Warren E. Hearnes' final days as Missouri's 46th governor.
This blog shares the story and images of Warren and Betty Hearnes' return to Mississippi County on Jan. 8, 1973.
Published Jan. 9, 1973, in the Southeast Missourian:
Warren E. Hearnes, who stepped down Monday as Missouri's chief executive, along with Betty Hearnes and daughter, Julie B., heads for a waiting crowd after landing at the Sikeston airport Monday afternoon in his return to Southeast Missouri and Mississippi County. Escorting them at left is Sikeston Chief of Police Arthur Bruce. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
BIG WELCOME FOR HEARNES
By REGINALD E. MITCHELL
Missourian staff writer
CHARLESTON — Many of the people gathered to await Warren E. Hearnes' return home could remember back eight years ago when another crowd gathered for a Hearnes celebration.
At that time there was good reason for Mississippi Countians and Southeast Missourians to celebrate as Mr. Hearnes had just been elected governor of Missouri.
Monday, too, was a time for celebration as Gov. Hearnes stepped down as Missouri's 46th governor and returned to his home in Charleston to become Mr. Hearnes once again, for as one of the persons welcoming him stated, "Jefferson City's loss is Mississippi County's gain."
The mood was festive and despite temperatures in the low 20s, large crowds turned out to greet the former governor as Mississippi County held an official welcome home for Mr. and Mrs. Hearnes.
From the moment he arrived from Jefferson City and stepped off the plane at Sikeston to be greeted by two of his daughters, Lynne and Julie B., until the end of a dinner in his honor, Mr. Hearnes was continually shaking hands and responding to welcomes from city officials, civic and youth groups and individuals.
Mr. and Mrs. Hearnes were elated over the reception they received from neighbors and friends on their return home.
"It's good to live in Mississippi County and it's good to be back," Mrs. Hearnes Said.
"My years I spent in Mississippi County and the friends I have here mean more to me than anything else in my life," Mr. Hearnes told the crowds. He added that to his knowledge this was the first time any retiring governor of Missouri had received such a welcome home celebration.
Mr. Hearnes had spent most of the morning and early afternoon in Jefferson City participating in inaugural ceremonies for his successor, Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond, before arriving at the Sikeston airport about 3:15 Monday afternoon.
After being greeted by a large crowd there led by Mayor Frank Ferrell of Sikeston who proclaimed Jan. 8, 1973, Warren E. Hearnes Day in Sikeston, Mr. and Mrs. Hearnes were presented plaques proclaiming them honorary citizens of Sikeston.
Mr. Hearnes, in the first of several responses to welcomes, said, "When I was elected governor, I said I wouldn't be a Southeast Missouri governor, but would try to represent all parts of the state. Everything I tried to do was for the good of everyone in the state."
A happy crowd in Charleston listens to former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes whose homecoming Monday after serving in various positions in Jefferson City the past 22 years gave reason for celebration. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The Hearnes were escorted by motorcade back to Charleston where another large crowd awaited the return of Mississippi County's favorite son.
"Today we welcome Warren and Betty Hearnes as friends and neighbors," Sheriff W.J. "Pedro" Simmons said in the official welcome. "In the records of history will go down the name of Warren E. Hearnes as one of the greatest governors in history. We are proud here in Mississippi County to have had him and his family represent us and Missouri."
Jerry Williams, a member of the County Teachers Association of the East Prairie R-2 Schools, presented Mr. Hearnes with a plaque citing him for "his sustaining interest in and contribution to public education."
Jimmy Heath, president of the East Prairie High School student body, also presented Mr. Hearnes with a letter from the school system commending him for his long years of work for public education.
Many efforts
At a special religious service later in the afternoon, the Rev. Robert Burke cited Mr. Hearnes' efforts as governor in the field of education and mental health facilities and his great dedication.
He said when history writes about Gov. Warren E. Hearnes' years, it would say, "The windows were opened and a fresh breath blew through the state administration."
Over 400 persons attended a dinner and dance Monday night at the Charleston National Guard Armory to welcome the Hearnes family home.
On program
Dr. Bill W. Stacy, assistant professor of speech at Southeast Missouri State University and a brother-in-law of Mrs. Hearnes, served as master of ceremony.
Mrs. Jake Heggie, Charleston's Woman of the Year, gave the welcome for Mrs. Hearnes and Marion Wagoner of Charleston, co-chairman of the committee which planned the welcome, gave the welcome to Mr. Hearnes.
Others participating in the program were Dr. Lowell Nikolas, president of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce; Bob Delaney, chairman of the Missouri Conservation Commission, and Mrs. Wagoner.
Mr. and Mrs. Hearnes reflect over the past eight years as Missouri's first family as they listen to another speaker deliver a welcome address. The welcome home celebration, planned by the East Prairie and Charleston Chambers of Commerce and Mississippi County Colonels, was climaxed by a dinner and dance Monday night. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Mrs. Hearnes told the dinner gathering, "It was a privilege for us to serve as your first family. We are thankful you gave us the privilege and we are hopeful you are thankful we had it." In returning to become a full-time citizen of Charleston, Mr. Hearnes said, "I firmly believe you exist only for what you can do for somebody else. We've got a long way to go in this area and the only way we can do it is by doing things for others."
"Whatever projects you have ready to go in the county, count me in. I'm ready to go," he concluded.
The Southeast Missourian published an editorial the same day reviewing Warren Hearnes' "22 years in the service of the people of Missouri" and his "remarkable record in good government." The editorial writer also sung the praises of Betty Hearnes, his "attractive, articulate companion."
Betty and former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes arrive at the Sikeston airport Jan. 8, 1973, in this unpublished photograph. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Jan. 9, 1973, in the Southeast Missourian:
WARREN E. HEARNES, CITIZEN
Charleston, Mississippi County and many from all parts of Southeast Missouri paid tribute yesterday to Warren E. Hearnes, private citizen.
The former West Point cadet who gave up a military career for a political life departed the office of Missouri's governor after two terms.
He turned the affairs of state over to Christopher S. Bond, the youngest man to hold the office, and immediately after the inauguration returned to his Charleston home.
Warren Hearnes spent 22 years in the service of the people of Missouri and in that time assembled a remarkable record in good government.
He was an effective legislator from Mississippi County, winning election five times. The respect he won among his colleagues is shown by his selection as majority leader of the House for the 1957 and 1959 Legislatures.
This was followed by one term as secretary of state, another position he filled with distinction.
Then followed two terms as Missouri governor. This was unprecedented, because he succeeded himself, the first full-term governor to do so. Previously a governor could be reelected, but not to successive terms.
His is an unusual achievement. Mr. Hearnes won a skein of eight successive elections from his first race for the House in 1950 through his 1968 contest for his second term as governor.
Probably no other governor in Missouri history was faced with more intricate problems than Warren Hearnes. He came into office in 1964 at a time when the country was seething with social unrest. This continued through the remainder of his time as chief executive.
It is a tribute to Mr. Hearnes that during this time there was but one major outbreak of violence, and that he quickly moved in with appropriate force and resolution to bring it to a halt. It was the measure of the man that he knew when and how to act decisively.
He has cited his contributions to education and mental health as standouts among his achievements as governor. There is no question that he will be remembered for these accomplishments. Education has been in a state of flux. He provided the leadership for greatly improved funding of education, and oversaw reorganization on both public school and university level. Mental health agencies have gained a dignity and stature that had previously been denied them.
Aside from these and a long list of other accomplishments as governor, Mr. Hearnes has others. He won national stature among his fellow governors and brought recognition to Missouri for his leadership and forthright declarations.
We remember, too, that he was not one to sit back and let the federal government dictate what the state would do. It will be remembered that he bucked federal authority on several occasions when he thought their actions harmful to Missouri and the people of this state. This won him recognition across the country.
His fellow politicians have given him a final accolade. From Democrats and Republicans alike have come expressions of praise for his accomplishments. "He was a good governor," is the phrase that rings in his ears from his peers as he leaves office. Could any politician possibly ask for more?
In our view a good part of Mr. Hearnes' success in public office — legislative, secretary of state, governor — rests on his wife, Betty. She has been an attractive, articulate companion who has suffered the rebukes given a politician as well as the praises, enduring and helping and at the same time raising a fine family. Betty Hearnes has the full right to share equally in the tributes of her husband.
Mention should be made, too, of another person who has been faithful to the retiring governor during his political career. Mrs. Laurence B. (Cathryn) Adams has been the governor's secretary during most of his time in office, the last 18 years. She has worked with him, handling a myriad of responsibilities with insight and fine attention to detail.
Mr. Hearnes has returned to the practice of law in Charleston and St. Louis. In July he will be 50 years old. He is a young politician. His political ability is still needed by the people of Missouri. We trust his present return to private life does not mean an end to his political career.
Missourian photographer Gordon McBride took the three photographs that accompanied the newspaper article on the Hearnes' homecoming. But they are just a small portion of the pictures he took that day. A gallery of photographs of the Hearnes' homecoming in Sikeston and Charleston may be found here.
