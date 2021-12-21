- Eugene Penny defends his right of free enterprise (12/14/21)3
Another prominent home completed in 1921
My blog from Oct. 19 mentioned the start of construction of the Harry I. Himmelberger home on North Henderson Avenue in April 1921.
By December that house was nearing completion, and Himmelberger was making plans to move his family to Cape Girardeau from Morehouse, Missouri.
The Harry I. Himmelberger house on North Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Dec. 14, 1921, in the Southeast Missourian:
HARRY HIMMELBERGER'S HOME
CALLED FINEST IN S. E. MO.
Harry I. Himmelberger is moving to Cape Girardeau with his family today to take possession of their new home on North Henderson Avenue, just west of the State College. Mr. Himmelberger returns from Morehouse after a stay of several years as superintendent of one of the greatest lumber mills of its kind in the world, and again takes up his residence among his parents and brothers and sister.
The young couple, with their two fine children, will take possession of what many say is the finest home in Southeast Missouri. It is a magnificent structure of red mat brick and Bedford stone, with tile roof and every modern appliance to make a home complete. It faces the south, overlooking the hills and valleys, improved and unimproved, with the majestic State College to the east and Fairground Park to the west. A broad terraced lawn fronts the house and adjacent to this is a garden of forest trees with outcropping boulders that remind one of the age of the world and that show the effect of time.
Such another setting for a home will not be found in this district and a home less pretentious than this would not have done it justice.
The living rooms
A driveway from Henderson Avenue winds around the house between the forest and the terraced lawn, broad steps leading to a French porch. The entrance opens into a broad hall. To the east of the hall is the living room, a large room with a great fireplace. The ceiling is heavily beamed and instead of a chandelier furnishing the light, there are numerous candle lamps on the walls, these being of white and gold. To the east of this room is the sun porch, a very large room the width of the building. It is reached through double French doors on either side of the fireplace. To the north of the sunroom is an open porch.
North of the living room is the library, which will also be used by Mr. Himmelberger as an office. Book shelves extend clear across the north wall and a large desk with a heavy swinging chair is in the center of the room. A black and gold chandelier supplies the light.
The hall is a work of art. The floors are of very fine oak highly polished. The walls are paneled in brown mahogany. A striking effect is created by the light oak treads on the stairway, while the balance is all of brown mahogany. At the head of the stairway, or where the turn is made, there is a large artglass window, with plain panels on either side. A panel of artglass to match is also over the front door.
A wonderful room
The dining room, which is to the west of the hall, is paneled high in brown mahogany, with the ceiling paneled around the edges, leaving a large square in the center. From this square hangs a wonderful chandelier of satin silver with blue medallions embedded, six white candle lights completing the most artistic piece. The hardware in this room is also satin silver finish and the walls are white. This room is said to be the most exquisite one to be found anywhere.
Leading from the dining room to the back, on north, is a pantry, which is also equipped as a breakfast room. This is done in pure white with a red tile floor. From this the kitchen is reached, the walls being of white tile, with pantries, cabinets and everything to match. A large electric range has been installed. To the west of the kitchen is a screened porch and a doorway leads from the north side out into what might possibly be called the back yard, although it will be an embellished lawn of the highest type.
The second floor contains five sleeping rooms, a sleeping porch, a sewing room, two bathrooms and many closets.
No conveniences lacking
A very large bedroom faces the south, and to the east of this is the sleeping porch, which is above the sunroom. Two bedrooms are connected with this room to the west. All these rooms are finished in ivory enamel, the floors being the finest white pine and the doors mahogany. In the large room hangs an exquisite chandelier of cream enamel with blue trimming. The chandeliers in the other bedrooms are similar in their makeup but are of different color combinations.
The basement is reached from a back stairway which leads from the second story floor, doors opening into the kitchen and the back yard. The basement is as complete as the rest of the house. An electric vacuum cleaning machine, an electric instantaneous water heater and other modern contrivances are conspicuous. The heat will be supplied by a low-pressure boiler and forced through the pipes with an electric motor. Oil will be used for fuel, the supply being stored in a tank out in the yard.
A garage is to the north of the house and is reached through a door from the main hall or from the kitchen. It will hold two cars.
The house was designed by A.F. Lindsay, the Sikeston architect, and was built by the dean of Cape Girardeau's contractors, Samuel Boutin, who has a score of masterpieces of this sort to his everlasting credit in this city.
The Harry Himmelberger home was built without regard to cost. It is said that the material in the house cost to exceed $30,000 and it is not only the most pretentious home in Cape Girardeau, but is a monument to the high type of citizenship inspired by this modern community. All Cape Girardeau will enjoy it.
The Harry I. Himmelberger house, pictured in 1952, was sold that year to Southeast Missouri State College. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published June 7, 1952, in the Southeast Missourian:
HIMMELBERGER HOME BOUGHT BY COLLEGE
President W.W. Parker of State College announced today the purchase by the college of the H.I. Himmelberger residence, 603 N. Henderson Ave., for use in training young women in vocational home economics. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The college expects to obtain possession of the two-story brick residence Aug. 15 and hopes to have it funished and ready for use by the opening of the fall term, Sept. 8.
Institution of vocational home economics at the college requires a laboratory dwelling where students majoring in the field can obtain practical experience, Dr. Parker said.
He related that several of the students will live in the house, maintaining it as a model home for practical training in home economics.
No major changes
Equipment and furnishings will be purchased and installed when the college obtains occupancy, Dr. Parker reported. No major changes are planned in the residence, which contains five bedrooms, library, sun porch, living room, dining room and kitchen.
"The location of the building appealed to us," Dr. Parker said. He noted it is directly across Henderson Avenue from the Agriculture Building where home economics classes are held. The house is on a lot approximately 100 feet square.
Mr. and Mrs. Himmelberger expect to start construction immediately on a new residence directly across Rockwood Drive from their present house.
