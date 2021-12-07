- Evangelist Culpepper attacks picture shows, Cape's 'lewd-loving public' (11/30/21)1
Powder puff mechanics learn auto maintenance
One of the added perks of my job as the librarian of the Southeast Missourian is getting to read newspapers that date back to our newspaper's founding: Oct. 3, 1904.
And I'm delighted when I stumble on to an article I wasn't expecting, or recognize the face of someone in one of the newspaper's pages. That's what happened with this week's blog offering. I recognized the face of Kim Kurka McDowell in this article from 50 years ago. I had the privilege of working with Kim from 1986 to her much-too-early death in 2010.
Perhaps you will recognize some of the other faces in this "women's feature."
Published Nov. 20, 1971, in the Southeast Missourian:
"Fantastic," says Miss Kim Kurka of all the little things that combine to make a car function as Mr. Scherer explains the purpose of various parts. (Southeast Missourian archive)
'POWDER PUFF' MECHANICS TUNE UP
By SALLY WRIGHT BROWN
Missourian staff writer
Thunk. Chug. Hisss...
That's it, powder puffs. Old Faithful -- power steering and all -- has given out. Just like the old mule that plowed the fields back home.
What now? If a good, swift kick to the right front tire won't motivate the horseless carriage, what next?
Students enrolled in the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School's adult education class in powder puff mechanics will probably know what steps to take.
And it won't be to kick the left, front tire, either.
There's no envy for the Job Mrs. Gary K. Gilbert has as she pours oil down a drain. Not relishing her task are, from the left, Mrs. Jeanie Allgood, Mrs. Ken Bryan and Miss Mary Hope. Changing oil and oil filters is a part of the powder puff mechanics course. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Now in its ninth week, students in the basic mechanics class taught by James Scherer, an Auto Mechanics I teacher at Central High School, are learning the rudiments of good auto maintenance and simple repair and terminology.
"A car is a big investment," says Mr. Scherer. "This course is designed to let people know what they can do about keeping cars in top condition -- and also to let them know what they can't or shouldn't get into without trained help."
Dressed in outfits ranging from mechanic's coveralls to jeans and slacks, students, hands and knees grimy and seasoned grease monkeys all, plunge into their work beneath car hods with comradeship and enthusiasm.
For two hours every Monday night the eight women and one man enrolled in the course work at tasks like draining and changing antifreeze, changing oil and filters, checking spark plugs and ignition systems, changing tires, replacing headlights and checking and servicing batteries.
Pistons and sparkplugs and fan belts -- all add up to an automobile. Next time Mrs. Allgood, left, and Mrs. Bryan take a spin they'll know where all the horsepower comes from. James Scherer, class instructor, explains a car engine. (Southeast Missourian archive)
"Not one bit afraid," beams Mr. Scherer, gesturing at students literally elbow-deep into changing motor oil. "I'm tickled with these students; they're enthusiastic and enjoyable to work with. And they really know more than they thought they did to begin with," he says.
There were a few "bloopers" during the first few weeks of the course, but, Mr. Scherer says, students were able to laugh at their mistakes and profit by them.
Someone accidentally blew a car horn while one woman was working under the hood -- a noisy lesson for her -- and another student, after changing a tire, put the lug nuts on backwards ("I didn't even know that was possible," chuckles the instructor).
Mrs. Gilbert selects the right tool as she prepares to go to work. Learning different tools and their uses is part of the mechanics curriculum. (Southeast Missourian archive)
And on a field trip to a "fill-it-yourself" type service station, one of the students disappeared completely. "She still hasn't come back," laughs Mr. Scherer.
Admitting it might not be practical to make a course similar to the powder puff mechanics class a prerequisite to getting a driver's license, Mr. Scherer agrees that "awareness is important. If a car doesn't function right, then it becomes a hazard. If you make and investment of several thousand dollars in a car, you should at least know how to preserve that investment."
One of the most common failures of drivers -- men and women alike, Mr. Scherer says, is not knowing how to properly start a car in cold weather and how to use booster and jumper cables.
His students are prepared for that eventuality, and most class members agree knowing how to use jumper cables is one of the most useful parts of the course as cold weather descends upon the area.
Portable light at her side, Miss Hope slides a"creeper" under her car to check out the situation from a different viewpoint. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Class members range from college student to grandmother, but all have a common goal: to know what makes a car tick.
"I just didn't want to be so dumb about cars," says Mrs. Gary K. Gilbert, one of the class members. Driving the family's second car naturally means the possibility of more mechanical problems, and "I wanted to learn things I could do myself without bothering my husband. Besides that, I've always been sort of a tightwad; I like to save money," she smiles.
With young people moving about more these days, a course like powder puff mechanics is a "must," believes Miss Kim Kurka, a State College student.
"I think this is really a serious course, though, nothing 1powder puff' about it," says Miss Kurka.
For Mrs. Lora Nenninger, who just learned to drive in 1962, the course will help her explain car problems to a trained mechanic.
"As it was, before I took this course, I couldn't even explain the sound of what the car was doing to a mechanic," she laughs.
A student doesn't have to be under the hood of his car all the time to benefit from the course, Mrs. Nenninger feels. "It's helpful to watch others. Every car is a little different and who knows -- we may have one car today and another tomorrow."
There's a lot to learn about what goes on under a car hood, and Miss Kurka, left, and Mrs. Lora Nenninger seem temporarily stumped. But Mr. Scherer soon cleared up the mechanical misunderstanding. (Southeast Missourian archive)
"My husband was all for me taking the course," adds Mrs. Ken Bryan. "I'm going to keep at it -- at least until I know what goes on," she promises.
Admitting she was once overcharged by a service station, Miss Marty Hope says she is taking the course to know how to explain what needs to be done to the car, when and why.
"The course is a challenge," she says. "And I've learned quite a big. Tonight I'm going to change the oil and filter," she proudly adds
A common interest in mechanics led Mrs. Jeanie Allgood to enroll. Her husband, she says, helps her with the course. Although a "little confused" at first, Mrs. Allgood says, "I thought I'd never learn -- well, I'm not an expert, but I've learned some things."
And the one male member of the class, who refused to divulge his identity, says the course has been a help. "Other men may think they know it all, but when it actually comes down to it, they don't," he comments.
And as for the nine "powder puffers" -- they may not know it all, but they're learning. And that's a step in the right direction. Because the "horseless carriage," unlike the horse and carriage, is probably here to stay.
An old but true saying is illustrated here as Mrs. Gilbert, left, and Miss Kurka put their head together getting Miss Kurka's car in top condition. (Southeast MIssourian archive)
