From the archive: President Truman visits 1945 Caruthersville fair
Word War II had ended the month before. Service men and women were coming home. And those left behind were making plans to restart their lives.
And President Truman in October 1945 did what had been a long tradition for him: He visited Caruthersville, Missouri, to take in the annual American Legion Fair.
Here's the Missourian's coverage of that event from Oct. 8, 1945:
President Harry S. Truman had a varied Sunday while at Caruthersville for the American Legion Fair. These photographs by The Missourian's cameraman shows him (above) entering the Baptist Church for morning religious services, and below waving to the crowd as he arrived at the fairgrounds in the afternoon. Immediately behind the president in the picture above are U.S. Sen. Frank Briggs and Gov. Phil Donnelly, who are also in the auto with him (below). (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
PRESIDENT TRUMAN CHEERED BY THOUSANDS
SPENDS BUSY DAY IN PEMISCOT; ATTENDS CHURCH, LEGION FAIR
Keeps Secret Service Guards, New Men on Run; Greets Friends, Gives High Honor to Boy Scouts.
(By Staff Correspondent.)
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- After a whirlwind Sunday, during which he gave members of the Secret Service and news correspondents the workout of their lives. President Harry S. Truman made a quieter peace of his own today in the silence of cypress-studded Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee's big bass paradise.
Admitting that he "had quite a day," the nation's chief executive, terminating his 12th annual visit to the American Legion Fair, retired early Sunday night at the two-day presidential headquarters, the Majestic Hotel, and planned to get a fairly early start today to spend two days at a lake lodge.
Plans long rest
He said he thought he would sleep about 36 hours and then maybe do a little fishing. This statement to news men came after delivering an address near sundown Sunday to a vast crowd which jammed the Pemiscot County fairgrounds. Estimates of the crowd ranged from 25,000 to 70,000.
That his day was a full one is a mild assertion. First of all he arose at 6:30 o'clock, beating all but one of some three dozen writers and news photographers out of bed, and taking a brisk stroll under the first rays f the rising sun down toward the Mississippi River levee, , about four blocks from the hotel and back to the hotel in a round-about way.
He set a brisk clip for Reconversion Director John C. Snyder; N.W. Helm, his personal friends, and government operatives who are ever near him. It appeared to do him considerable good, evidenced in the manner he polished off a breakfast of bacon and eggs.
Unscheduled features
In fine fettle for the day's activities, which he had planned in fairly definite form, Mr. Truman introduced unscheduled features which kept his official party on its toes.
Breakfast over, he tarried a few moments in the hotel lobby chatting with friends, then walked right out onto he sidewalk in front of the hotel and broke another precedent. While 10 Caruthersville and Hayti Boy Scouts of Eagle rank stood at attention, he personally presented to and pinned the Eagle Scout badge on the uniform of Bob Joplin, a Caruthersville scout. Then the chief executive passed down the line of scouts and shook hands in turn with Lee Dorroh, Jack Allen, Bob Patterson, Bob McCoy, Harold Nance and Billy Acuff of Caruthersville, and Bob Tribble, Charles McDaniel, Blair Buckley and Samuel Kohn of Hayti.
Few Boy Scouts have the honor of having the Eagle award given them by the President of The United States, but this honor came Sunday to Scout Bob Joplin of Caruthersville, center. Left to right, the scouts in this unpublished photograph are unknown, Charles McDaniel of Hayti, and Bob Patterson, Joplin, and Jack Allen of Caruthersville. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The historic 40 and 8 of the American Legion had its part in the festivities. The Jonesboro, Arkansas, chapter brought its traditional locomotive, mounted on a motor chassis. The president, Reconversion Director John W. Snyder and Senate Secretary (extreme left) are shown inspecting the locomotive. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Follow Golden Rule
Stressing the importance of the task he has before him, Mr. Truman urged that world peace, a lasting peace, be attained by the Golden Rule. This is the peace formula for all peoples and nations, he said.
He quoted from his inaugural address, particularly in reference to the duty ahead and his determination that he should never shirk that duty.
After reviewing the world incidents since he took over the reins of government following Mr. Roosevelt's death, the president paid particular mention to the discovery of atomic energy.
He asked the cooperation of all the American people in bringing crises on the home production front and in the field of foreign affairs to a speedy solution.
Dedicates his office
To this task, he dedicated all the authority of his high office. Telling his Missouri home folk that these two top problems head the list of grave tasks, he said that in 30 years of public office he had not shirked a responsibility, and added: "I shall not shirk this one."
Pleading for cooperation of the American public, as well as Congress, he declared that the road to peace may prove more difficult than that to victory in war.
At home, he said, that requires the cooperation of "management and labor, the farmers, every storekeeper and every man who has an interest in the government of the United States.
He pledged the United States to leadership in the defense of the "Golden Rule," which he set as the counterstone of its foreign policy, and warned that unless there is cooperation to outlaw the destructive use of atomic energy, and other world war will bring an end to the civilization America desires.
President Truman was returning from an early Sunday morning walk when this photograph was taken and is shown returning a soldier's salute. The gentleman bending low to get under a rope barrier is John W. Snyder, the reconversion director. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
THE PRESIDENT COMES TO SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Caruthersville News Center of the Nation
(By Staff Correspondent.)
CARUTHERSVILLE — Caruthersville was the weekend news center of the nation, if not of the entire world. Some of the top reporters of the country were on hand, many of them White House correspondents, others gathered from far and near, all because the President of the United States was here.
To handle the dispatching of news stories of President Truman's stay, the Western Union installed a special press room and special equipment, and called in nine of its best operators in the Middle West, these coming from as far away as Wichita, Kansas. In the brief interim Saturday before the chief executive arrived and in two hours after his arrival more than 12,000 words had been sent out by the operators under personal direction of N.W. Lientz of Kansas City, district superintendent for the telegraph company.
Pictures of the President, his party, of other dignitaries, of Caruthersville itself went out "over the wires" almost as fast as the news matter.
Three picture agencies -- the Associated Press, Acme and International News -- had installed wire photo machines on which the pictures were flashed to all parts of the country. A photographer's studio was taken over for the development and printing of the pictures and the photos went out from the machine in the studio over special wire.
Reporters, Secret Service on Hand
It would be hard to say whether there were more news men and photographers or Secret Service operatives on hand. There was a goodly number of each. In addition to those already on hand, and these were legion, a special press plane flew in the Washington correspondents and photo men. The Secret Service, whose job it is to guard the president, had many agents on hand early, in fact several days before, and many more came in Saturday. They were from many points, St. Louis and Kansas City included, besides, of course, Washington.
This protection was supplemented by assistance given by the State Highway Patrol, a military police detachment from the air field in Blytheville, Arkansas, a unit of the Missouri State Guard, and local officers. A guard was thrown around the Majestic Hotel, presidential headquarters, long before Mr. Truman arrived, and it stayed. Similarly protective measures were taken inside the building.
It could have well been one of the most difficult assignments the Secret Service has had.
Thousands Greet Truman En Route
The presidential plane (Identified as "The Sacred Cow" in earlier coverage. - Sharon), delayed 1 1/2 hours because of a change in planes due to bad flying weather in Virginia arrived at the Blytheville Army field at 6 o'clock. The next 1 1/2 hours were spent in exchanging greetings and in a tour of Blytheville streets during which one stop was made, to meet the mother of the wife of John C. Snyder, the reconversion boss. Blytheville streets were lined with people and so were the stretches of Highway 61 from Blytheville.
In Caruthersville itself thousands lined the street leading from the highway to the business area and gave the president loud cheers as he passed by, sitting atop the rear seat of an open auto. In front of and near the hotel several hundred were jammed in behind drawn ropes to watch the president alight and to see the dozens of photographers a work.
With the president in the car were Gov. Phil Donnelly, Sen. Frank Briggs and N.C. Helm of Caruthersville, the latter Mr. Truman's close personal friend.
The president dines on baked chicken and dressing prepared by the Methodist women. At the left is Neil W. Helm and at the right is Reconversion Director Snyder. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Church Women Serve Meals to President
After exchanging greetings with friends in the hotel lobby, the President was ushered by Secret Service operatives to the presidential suite, where after a few minutes of rest, he returned to the hotel dining room on the arm of Mr. Helm.
The Saturday evening meal was served by the women of the Methodist Church and long before the appointed hour of the President's arrival they could be seen carrying in kettles and pans filled with items on the menu, which included fruit cocktail, combination salad, baked chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, peas, hot homemade rolls, apple pie with ice cream and coffee.
Guests numbering 120 were limited to the presidential party and members of the press from Washington.
During the dinner Miss Marjorie Ashcraft, supervisor of music in the schools, sang and the President obliged with a piano number, "Minuet in G."
Presbyterian women served the Sunday noon meal, and the Baptist women the one Sunday night.
Gov. Donnelly Gets Cheers at Gathering
Gov. Donnelly drew a lot of attention from visitors and was received with cheers wherever he went. He came down from Jefferson City with his adjutant general, Gen. John A. Harris, and his legal secretary, W.C. Whitlow, and was joined at Poplar Bluff for the trip to Blytheville and Caruthersville by Col. Paul Jones of the State Guard, an editor of Kennett and the governor's appointee as chairman of the State Highway Commission. At Blytheville, he switched from his state motor car to the presidential auto for the ride to Caruthersville.
Fair Crowd Hears Gov. Donnelly talk
Declaring that no region in the state has a better outlook than this southeastern section, Gov. Phil Donnelly, speaking at the fairgrounds Saturday night, declared that in "the new days to come this area will contribute more and more to the wealth of Missouri."
After discussing agricultural trends and opportunities, the governor asserted that many of the new plants built for the manufacture of new materials from farm products should be located in the smaller cities and towns of Missouri.
"We wish to see our great cities develop fully and completely, but at the same time hundreds of other smaller cities and towns might well consider the possibility of attracting manufacturing and processing plants to their communities," said the governor.
He pointed out that a recent report showed that a new industry employing 100 people results in the expenditure of $180,000 annually in a community.
During the location of air fields, the governor urged Southeast Missouri to develop plans for community airports.
Praising the American Legion for sponsoring the fair, the governor declared that each veteran of this war "wants the opportunity to work, and to get ahead in the world, and he is entitled to that opportunity. It is up to us to see that he gets it."
They're coming down to dinner in the Majestic Hotel, presidential headquarters! The president, smiling, is on the arm of Neil W. Helm, Caruthersville business man and a close personal friend. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Missourian archives photo)
###
"Hello, Greene," was the way President Truman greeted L.G. Stovall of Cape Girardeau Sunday afternoon when the latter, accompanied by D.F. Clay and E. Niswonger, went to Caruthersville to extend a special invitation to the president to attend a Masonic meeting here later in the year. Mr. Stovall had known the president for many years, chiefly through their Masonic activities. The president is a past grand master of the grand lodge of Missouri.
###
A former Cape Girardeau man was one of the news correspondents covering the chief executive's visit. He is Joe Fox, for the past 21 years one of the chief members of the staff of The Washington Star, daily Washington, D.C., newspaper. Mr. Fox told a Missourian reporter, also there covering the event, that he carried papers for The Missourian in 1906. His father was James M. Fox, a yardmaster for the Frisco Railroad. The family resided at Morgan Oak and Lorimier streets.
###
Talking with the president for a time Sunday morning, a Missourian reporter was not surprised when Mr. Truman reached into his pocket and pulled out two buckeyes. "These came from your boss." They were grown here and sent by the publishers (Fred and George Naeter), via U.S. Sen. Frank T. Briggs of Macon, to the president.
###
President Truman during his address Sunday afternoon remarked that this was the 12th time he had visited the American Legion Fair at Caruthersville, the first time being when he was a county judge and a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
###
Some person in the crowd remarked, "How can he afford to take off time to come to a little fair?" To which the answer was that presidents, like everyone else, get to the point where they must seek periods of relaxation in order to do their job better.
###
It would have taken considerable courage for any person, without credentials, to have tried to reach President Truman at his hotel headquarters Saturday night. Military police and Secrete Service men threw a strong cordon about the place, includi9ng all sides and the top of the hotel, even the tops of adjacent buildings. The troops were armed with automatic weapons. Even the ice man, trying to make his early morning delivery Sunday, was turned back by an "M.P.," who, kidded by some of the news men for what he had done, replied: "That's what they told me to do -- let no one, regardless, approach the hotel, so back went the ice man."
###
In the brief moments when they weren't trailing the president, correspondents delved into some Caruthersville history. They found that the town was originally named Little Prairie, but that village was wiped out in the New Madrid earthquake in 1811. For some 30 or 40 years after that it was known as Lost Village, then was named Caruthersville after Samuel Caruthers, the district's first congressman.
###
In the lobby of the hotel Saturday night, President Truman, en route to dinner, stopped to pat the head and chat with a 6-year-old youngster held in the arms of her father. A "natural" for the photographers and absolutely unplanned, some of the news photo men, but not all, missed this very human side of the president. The child was Jane Ellen Markey. Her father is publisher of the weekly Republican newspaper in Caruthersville.
###
Sen. Briggs, whose acquaintance in Southeast Missouri seems to be widening, came from Washington with the president. Kept busy in the hotel lobby renewing acquaintances and making new ones, the senator met many of the party's political leaders in the district.
###
There was nothing political in the arrangements. Members f the American Legion, the official hosts and sponsors of the fair, represented both parties. William Priest, a sergeant in Co. A, State Guard, and chairman of the Republican committee in Butler County, was one of 15 members of the Guard unit at Poplar Bluff on hand for duty.
###
On hand from Cape County Saturday night to greet the president were E.L. McClintock of the Public Service Commission, Navy Lt. Hinkle Statler and W.J. Hunter
###
Major news reel and national magazines were also represented, The representative of Fox news reel took hundreds of feet of film which may soon be appearing in theaters all over the nation.
###
One little incident during the Sunday informalities was the presentation of a hat of the "Resistol" make to the president by Kohn Bros., a retail firm of Hayti and Caruthersville. The hat was a 7 3/8 size and made in Garland, Texas. The presentation was made by Julius M. and Joseph Kohn. Mrs. Ellis Kohn and Mrs. Joe Kohn also were present.
###
Two bands provided music Sunday afternoon during the finial day f the fair and performed for the chief executive. The Wardell High School band played during the first part of the program, givi8ng "Hail to the Chief" when the presidential party arrived at the grounds. The Poplar Bluff High School band maneuvered on the race track in front of the grandstand.
A Texas type hat is presented the president by Julius Kohn of Caruthersville while Mrs. Julius Kohn and Mrs. Ellis Kohn look on. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Southeast Missourian's photographer and reporter G.D. "Frony" Fronabarger covered this presidential visit for the newspaper. Years later, he delighted in telling of Truman's brief stay in Caruthersville, as well as his interview with the chief executive in a room at the Majestic Hotel.
Fred Lynch's 2013 blog includes part of an interview Missourian writer Sally Wright Owen did with Fronabarger in 1983, in which he discusses Truman's visit.
