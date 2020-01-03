- From the archive: I. Ben Miller's 'big cow palace' (10/20/20)
Bonus blog: Tourney pic causes stir
This photograph, featured in advertisements for the recently concluded Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, caused a bit of a stir among readers.
There were apparently a few wagers floating around on when this picture was taken by Missourian photographer G.D. Fronabarger. It took a bit of detective work and help from reader Anita Uelsmann, whose husband, Jim Uelsmann, is in the photograph playing for the Illmo-Fornfelt Rams, but I think I've got it figured out.
According to Anita, Jim played for the Rams in 1955 and 1956. With that information, I searched Missourian microfilm for those two years. While this particular photograph was not published in the Southeast Missourian, I believe Frony took it during Illmo-Fornfelt's game with the Malden Greenwave on Dec. 28, 1955. The jerseys of the Rams' opponents appear to have a name beginning with "M" on them. Malden is the only team fitting that description that played Illmo-Fornfelt in 1955 or 1956.
Sadly, Malden eliminated Illmo-Fornfelt from the tournament during that game by a score of 79-57.
