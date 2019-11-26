- From the archive: '49 Central High hoopsters reminisce about glory days (9/8/20)1
- From the archive: Area ties to the Jesse James legend (9/1/20)
- From the archive: A look at Smelterville, Part 2 (8/25/20)2
- From the archive: A look at Smelterville, Part 1 (8/18/20)1
- From the archive: Tipton's history stretches back to 1948 (8/11/20)1
- From the archive: Pocahontas, the town, not the movie (8/4/20)
- From the archive: Artist Mark Farmer is a master builder (7/28/20)
From the archive: Colon a winner on and off court
Published Nov. 29, 1994, in the Southeast Missourian:
Pat Colon, who starred for Southeast from 1982-87, had her jersey retired Monday night. (Chris Stanfield ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
COLON FIRST OTAHK TO HAVE JERSEY RETIRED
By MARK POWERS
Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University athletic history was made Monday when former basketball Otahkian Pat Colon's number was retired by the school. Colon becomes the first female athlete in the school's history to be so honored.
"It means a great deal," Colon said. "It's almost like going to the Final Four. It's something that has never been done before at Southeast. I'm proud to be the first."
Colon joins Carl Ritter, who played for the Southeast men's basketball team from 1959-63, as the only hardcourt player at the school to have their numbers retired.
Colon was honored in a halftime ceremony during the Southeast men's basketball game against Drury College.
"I've accomplished everything I set out to do at Southeast," Colon said.
Her accomplishments during her playing career are many. Of the many school records she set, 13 still stand. Of those, she is the all-time leader in seven carer categories: points (2,034), rebounds (1,003), field goals (875), attempted field goals (1,462), field goal percentage (.598), free throws (284) and attempted free throws (495). Also, Colon remains third in blocked shots with 56.
Colon proved just as strong off the court as on it, taking a brief hiatus during her playing career to give birth to her daughter Ashley. Now 9-year-old Ashley is a straight A student in the fourth grade. She also serves as a ballgirl during Otahkian games.
Returning to competitive college basketball while going to school and raising an infant daughter roved a difficult challenge for Colon.
"The hardest part for me was when I came back after I had my daughter," Colon said.
Out of shape, she worked hard to get back into top form. Pushing her to succeed was Otahkian coach Ed Arnzen.
"He was a big boost," said Colon.
She also received a great deal of encouragement and support from her family, especially her seven brothers and sisters who had always pointed her in the direction of college.
It was basketball that allowed Colon to proceed in that direction, as her family couldn't really afford tuition when she graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1982.
"It was my way into college," Colon said.
While making athletic achievements Colon did not neglect her academic responsibilities and graduated with a degree in social work and criminal justice. She currently works as a juvenile probation officer in Cape Girardeau County.
Published Nov. 28, 1986:
Southeast Missouri State University's Pat Colon looks for room to operate close to the basket during Wednesday night's game against the University of Tennessee-Martin at Houck Field House. Colon scored 14 points to lead five Southeast players to double figures as the Otahkians rolled to a 78-59 victory, raising their record to 2-0. (Mark Sterkel ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.