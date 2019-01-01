- From the archive: A spooky tale for the season (10/27/20)
The close of 1918
A round barn was just one of the numerous structures built in or near Cape Girardeau in 1919. This photograph was taken in March 1975 and shows the deteriorated condition of the barn. It was finally razed about 1982. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Newspaper editors love to pause at the end of each year to look back and reminisce about the achievements of the previous 12 months. That's been true since the Missourian was established by the Naeter Brothers back in 1904, and the practice continues to this day.
I always thought it was a relatively easy way to fill all those pages around the New Year's holiday, but as I age I understand that there is some value in looking backward.
A century ago, as the year 1918 drew to a close, the Missourian's editors put together an editorial that reviewed a year filled with the news of a war "over there," and an influenza epidemic over here. While the former officially ended on Nov. 11, 1918, the Spanish influenza scare would rise and abate, only to rise again. Its official end wasn't until 1920.
What I considered a rather tragic year, the editors saw in a different light. Their editorial was almost hopeful, as it looked to the promise of 1919.
Published Dec. 31, 1918, in The Southeast Missourian:
1918 and 1919
Cape Girardeau in some respects is just closing the dullest year it has had in 15. In other respects it is closing a most substantial year. Many facts show that 1919 will be an unusually good year for the town, and if all citizens will pull for a great year's activities we will have it and we will all profit from it.
Fewer buildings were erected in Cape Girardeau the past year than in any previous year for a very long time. No new industries of importance were established, very little public work was done, and in this respect the town stood still.
At the same time every industry in the town kept going at full speed. Several increased their output and general business conditions are better today than they were a year ago.
So, while Cape Girardeau did not move ahead in any considerable extent, it did not go back and it is now in a most favorable shape to resume its former position of being the fastest growing city in Missouri.
This should give cause for rejoicing at the beginning of the New Year. It should encourage every man and woman who wishes to see Cape Girardeau grow into a bigger and better city.
If the citizens of Cape Girardeau desire, they can make of their city one that will take front rank among the municipalities of the central west. If the citizens wish, Cape Girardeau can easily be transformed into the busiest, the most beautiful, and decidedly the best town to live in that can be found.
And this can all be done without burdening property owners with taxes. Naturally it will cost money to do these things, but through bond issues, the money can be provided and the tax increase will hardly be noticeable to the average person.
Mayor (H.H.) Haas says the city will ask for bids on the building of the big west end sewer project so this work can be started in the spring. At the time the war restrictions were put on several streets were to be paved and no doubt this work will be done during the summer months.
So far as the city is concerned it will keep enough money going to employ much labor, but if the town is to be pushed ahead so it will maintain its prominence as a business and residence community much more must be done.
If each property owner of Cape Girardeau will this day take an inventory of the money he GAVE to war work the past year, and on the New Year will resolve to INVEST a similar amount in his home town for the next few years, Cape Girardeau can be made to blossom like a rose before another New Year.
The Commercial Club (Chamber of Commerce) is now contemplating a bond issue for Cape Township so concrete roads may be built to Jackson and to the Scott County line on the Rock Levee. All the other roads of the township would be macadamized in the most improved manner. It will not cost a fortune to carry out this work because the state and federal government offer to put up a dollar for every dollar the township puts up. The benefit of such a system of roads to every property owner in the township would be many times the cost and every year it would grow.
The mayor and Commissioners, with the proper support, will lead a bond issue for parks which will transform in short order Fairground Park from its present dilapidated and unsightly state to the most beautiful and modern play ground to be found outside the largest cities. A wading pool for children, a swimming pool for adults, ball grounds, tennis courts and then a playground for children equipped with modern apparatus could all be provided and such a park would induce many a youngster to remain in Cape Girardeau who might follow the example of hundreds who have been attracted to the larger cities where they get to enjoy such things. Such a park would also attract families to move here, our great school system adding much to the attraction.
The Minute Men's organization should wind up its remarkably fine patriotic career by building a memorial in honor of Cape Girardeau's brave boys. This project must not be overlooked and the Minute Men can put it through.
The Civic Improvement Association has plenty of work for the year and it can be depended upon to meet it.
The Wednesday Club should head the movement for an adequate public library, which would mean its success.
With the concerted activity of these organizations Cape Girardeau can measure up to its greatest responsibilities in 1919.
Having passed through the war period with a minimum loss of its fine boys, having had a year of business prosperity that was above the average, and having everything set for the greatest period of its life, Cape Girardeau can leap into a position of prominence that will be the envy of every other town of this size.
Let's all resolve to make 1919 a glorious year.
While I'm not sure 1919 lived up to its promise as a "glorious year," some things on the editors' wish list did occur or were advanced that year. Voters approved a school bond issue, and a swimming pool was built in Fairground (now Capaha) Park. But the Minute Men failed to erect a monument to the town's World War I heroes, and a public library wasn't constructed until 1922.
Still, 1919 provided accomplishments that the editorial didn't mention, such as local funding of a large addition to the shoe factory; the Normal School becoming the State Teachers College; a Rotary Club being organized; work starting on a new Frisco passenger depot; Main Street being extended south from Independence Street to William, and the purchase of the historic Cape Rock property for its preservation.
For those who follow the "Out of the Past" daily, here are some of the things you have to look forward to in the coming year, under the "100 years ago" headline.
Published Dec. 31, 1919, in the Southeast Missourian:
CAPE GIRARDEAU MADE STRIDES AHEAD DURING YEAR OF 1919
FIFTY NEW HOUSES ERECTED, THIRTY NEW BUSINESS CONCERNS OPENED BUSINESS -- SCHOOLS HAD LARGEST YEAR.
The year just closing has been an important one in the growth and expansion of the city and its trade territory In the city forward steps have been taken in school affairs and the city has been made a cleaner town, physically and morally.
Among some of the more important items indicating the city's growth and expansion are given in a report made recently by the Commercial Club.
This organization secured the entire second floor of the Elks building (on Themis Street) for its headquarters and also the basement and first floor, which it turned over to the free reading room (public library) and Boy Scout organization for permanent quarters, the scouts occupying the basement, the library the second floor.
The Rotary Club, organized during the year, holds its meetings in the Commercial Club rooms giving its weekly luncheons and monthly dinners in the dining room of the club. Other organizations working for the educational, moral and civic betterment of Cape Girardeau use the Commercial Club rooms, it having been a busy place during 1919.
The Community Chest
A new feature in doing big things in Cape Girardeau was inaugurated early in the year. It was the making of a budget for the city's needs. A campaign was put on and successfully carried through to create a "Community Chest" to defray the expenses of maintaining the Salvation Army, Civic Improvement Association, Public Library, Cemetery Improvement Association and the Concert Band. As a result of this plan these organizations have been able to carry on their work more successfully and the annoyance of frequent solicitations for funds has been eliminated.
Because of the rapidly increasing population a serious condition confronted our city schools. Despite the fact that five years ago a bond issue for $125,000 was voted and the money spent for the large Central High School and the Washington School and for the enlargement of Lincoln School, and the assurance had been given that this increase of school buildings would care for the pupils for the next 20 years, it became necessary in 1919 to furnish more school rooms.
Big School Enrollment
The enrollment increased to an astonishing degree and conditions became as congested as they were before the issuance of the $125,000 bond issue five years ago.
Every school building was packed to a generous and unsanitary degree and even then some of the rooms could only accommodate pupils at half day sessions, some attending in the forenoon, others in the afternoon.
The board of education appealed to the taxpayers once more and their appeal was met with an almost unanimous vote for issuing $83,000 to build a large school in South Cape and to increase the capacity of Central High School.
Like other cities in Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau has been much interested during 1919 in the matter of better roads throughout its district. The biggest road meeting ever held in Southeast Missouri was held in Cape Girardeau to support the plan for building the Mississippi River Scenic Highway, running from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.
Entertained Home Regiment
Another big event in Cape Girardeau was the visit of the 140th Infantry after its return from service in France. Although the day was disagreeable, with steady rain and muddy conditions the regiment marched through the streets of Cape Girardeau to the music of its own band and the Cape Girardeau band, most of its members being former service men. Thousands of people greeted the returned soldiers and gave them a hearty welcome.
Early in the year a "Build Now" movement was started to offset the unfavorable building conditions through high cost of material and the scarcity of labor. This movement resulted in more buildings than otherwise would have come.
One of the most important items in the commercial expansion of the city was the securing of a large addition to the International Shoe Company's plant whereby the capacity is to be increased about one-third over its present output.
Along civic improvement lines the most important item was the securing by an association of citizens who, by popular subscription, raised a fund to buy and preserve for the city the historic Cape Rock property, the cradle of civilization west of the Father of Waters, which is to be kept for park purposes for the city.
Many New Buildings
Considerable building was done in Cape Girardeau during the year, among the new buildings being the following: M. Lorberg's store, T.J. Seabaugh's store, J.C. Cole's store, Auto Parts Co.'s store, J.T. Sackman garage, The Sweet Shop, Louis Hecht's store, two buildings for Mrs. Johanna Meystedt, all business houses.
Residences were built by the following: Roy Barber (two), Boren Brothers, Frank Vogt, Willis Martin, Al Meystedt, Joe Stanley (two), John Grimes, Ben Vinyard (two), August Klueppel, Dr. L.F. Popp (two), Bern Headricks, William Hardy, Rudolph Feldhoff, Mrs. J.H. Langston, Raymond Adams, G.W. Sharp (two), W.H. Kiehne, W.C Bahn, August Vasterling, Mat Buckner, E.W. Boyer, Clarence Nenninger (three), J.H. Strain, Ben Behymer.
Just beyond the city limits the following were built: J.B. Crites, house and barn; Oscar Royse, house and circular barn; J.W. Crawford, circular barn; W.A. White, house and barn; Ed Cuscaden, two houses and barn.
New Business Concerns
Among the new business enterprises coming during the past year are the following: Hecht's store, Plez-All Shoe store, Wright's confectionery, Sanitary Bakery, Lutz bakery, Terminal restaurant, Liberty National Insurance Company, Fidelity Lumber Company, American Potato Harvester Company, Norman Hely's Garage, Tenzer's hat factory, The Automotive Company, Norvel's Pipeless Furnace Agency, Rudert's garage, Price & Lane's Auto Lock Company, Mackley & Martin garage, Southeast Missouri Lumber Co., Cape Optical Company, Quality Studio, Cape Shoe Hospital, Vorbeck Sanitarium, Miller, Roth & Foeste, Store No. 2, Pollack Bros. Hide & Fur Co., Broadway service station, Cirito Commission Company, Chapman & Beavers Vulcanizing Co., Electrical Supply Co., Conservation Store No. 3, Palace Drug Store, Minnen & Feinberg Store, Settle's Book Store, W.O. Meyer's store.
