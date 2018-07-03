- From the archive: Cairo's Custom House re-purposed (11/3/20)
- From the archive: A spooky tale for the season (10/27/20)
- From the archive: I. Ben Miller's 'big cow palace' (10/20/20)
- From the archive: Jane Stacy has made an art of accumulating friends (10/13/20)
- From the archive: President Truman visits 1945 Caruthersville fair (10/6/20)1
- From the archive: Cape's wall a thing of beauty during times of flood (9/29/20)1
- From the archive: Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., at age 103 (9/22/20)
A piece of Texas in Cape County
In 1953, the S0utheast Missourian published a story about a Texas-style ranch nestled near the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau County. Bainbridge Ranch was located at Bainbridge and was home to a herd of cattle raised by the C.C. McSpadden family.
McSpadden wasn't new to the county in 1953. In fact, he moved his family to Cape Girardeau from Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, in April 1916, having lost their home and its contents to fire several months before. Various newspaper clippings give different dates for when the family came here, but they all agree the McSpaddens moved to Texas in 1925. C.C. McSpadden died there in November 1960, and his widow -- Kate M. Able McSpadden -- passed away there in November 1973.
TEXAS-STYLE RANCH COMES TO LIFE IN BAINBRIDGE AREA UNDER GUIDANCE OF FORMER CAPE MERCHANT
By BOB NAPIER
A cattle ranch of Texas proportions and lush accoutrements is rapidly taking form at Bainbridge, on the Mississippi River east of Egypt Mills.
C.C. McSpadden, a Houston, Texas, oil magnate, owns 2,200 acres extending from Brockmire's pond to the edge of the river, with 3 1/8 miles of river frontage. On it he is developing a herd of cattle, with crosses of Brahma and Hereford beef stock.
In 2 1/2 years of active work on the ranch, Mr. McSpadden has expended about $150,0000 in all kinds of improvements.
Clearing the land has been one of the bigger chores. Only about 500 acres are cleared for pasture at present. But when clearing was started the whole acreage was grown up in woods and brush. Once thriving farmland, it had been abandoned for many years.
Has Aspect of Park
Now it has the well-landscaped aspect of a park. Yet all the landscaping has been utilitarian. A vista down a narrow creek valley shows a rich carpet of green grass, dotted with a meandering row of cottonwood and sycamore trees. The grass is pasture and the trees are shade for the cattle. A brand-new road through the ranch is a major effort, rivaling the public road it intersects. On the north end of the ranch it crosses a concrete and stone dam, impounding a small lake, that was to be stocked with fish this week.
The whole place is fenced and cross-fenced -- with much more cross-fencing to do -- with six or eight miles of woven wire, topped with barbed wire. Posts are poles treated with creosote. Gateways are topped with square wooden cross-pieces. Gates are made of aluminum rails.
An elaborate barnlot at the west side of the ranch is nearing completion. A large pound is finished and already has a dab of water in it. Poles for corral fences are up and the whole area gives evidence of a tremendous earth-moving project.
Plans for a Lake
Mr. McSpadden, who arrived here last Friday from Houston and is residing at a rebuilt cottage in Bainbridge, outlined another project he plans to start soon. He will build a dam across Bainbridge Creek near the house, letting the water back up in a long finger lake to the road. A bridge will be built on the dam to reach the southern part of the ranch.
The ranch is an experiment, Mr. McSpadden stated. He believes that crossing the Brahmas, which are resistant to nearly everything, with Herefords produce the best beef stock known. And the improved ranch will give him the ideal conditions under which to raise them.
He picked Bainbridge for sentimental reasons, he admits. He met and married his wife there 49 years ago. (Actually 48 years. They married at Bainbridge on March 1, 1905. - Sharon) He has lived in Texas for the last 28 years, but he thinks Missouri, particularly the Bainbridge area, is beautiful.
Wildlife in Abundance
The farm, the Texan declared, is overrun with wildlife, foxes, wolves, bobcats, all kinds of birds, myriads of squirrels; he has even seen deer on he place. This abundance is due to the fact that the area was unoccupied for many years and was posted against hunters. He believes every kind of tree and shrub native to Missouri is represented on his acreage.
The ranch employs 15 to 30 men at all times, all local people. Some of them live on the place.
Symbolizing the improvements taking place, $5,000 was spent this spring for seed for an improved permanent pasture.
Born in (Calhoun County) Georgia and reared in Carter County (Missouri) Mr. McSpadden came to Cape County in 1903 as relief agent for the River and Cape Girardeau division of the Frisco. It was while he was station agent and telegrapher at Bainbridge that he met and courted his wife, the former Miss Kate M. Able, "A red-haired Irishwoman." He remained with the Frisco until 1910, traveling up and down the division.
Former Cape Merchant
Then he went to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, where he went into the cotton and ice business, remaining until 1918. During World War I, he mustered a National Guard company there and had the rank of captain. He was relieved of command and mustered out when the unit was absorbed into the regular Army, because of his dependents; he had four sons by that time.
Coming back to Cape Girardeau in 1919, Mr. McSpadden started a clothing store on Main Street. In 1920 he went to Phoenix, Arizona, working with a real estate concern until 1923, when he returned to Cape, repossessed his sto0re and moved it to Broadway. Mr. McSpadden moved to Texas in 1925 and has lived there since.
One of his sons, John McSpadden, lives in Houston but spends a good deal of time here directing the operation of the ranch. Cecil is associated with his father in the oil business at Houston. Claud is in the oil business in Billings, Montana, and Joe is in the oil business in Midland, Texas.
Following C.C. McSpadden's death, the ranch at Bainbridge was leased to Donald M. Oliver of Midland in March 1962. He also purchased the 217 head of cattle, machinery and other equipment on the site. Oliver was "a geologist son of R.B. Oliver Jr.," of Cape Girardeau. Donald nOliver owned an additional 1,700-acre farm nearby on Indian Creek.
The ranch property remained in the McSpadden family until 1976. In the fall of that year, Southeast Missouri State University negotiated to purchase the land, even receiving a $150,000 federal matching grant toward the acquisition. Whether that sale went through, I haven't verified, but an obituary for Imogene Petty McSpadden, wife of Cecil McSpadden, notes that the family "donated a large tract of land near the Trail of Tears State Park" to the university in 1976.
Two other items I found in the McSpadden file that I thought were interesting.
The obit for C.C. McSpadden's son, John, in November 1976 notes that he was artistically inclined and had "written musical scores for Sonja Henie and many of the Eastern symphony orchestras."
And finally, a clipping dated Nov. 20, 1973, from the Missourian says that the late Kate McSpadden "was the inspiration for the World War I marching song, 'K-K-Katie.' Mrs. McSpadden, 91 years old in 1973, was acquainted with Jeffrey O'Hara, the author of the song that was sung and marched to by American soldiers on two continents...'" A quick search on the Internet does confirm that O'Hara wrote the words and music for that song, but is mute on his inspiration.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.