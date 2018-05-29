- From the archive: Cape's wall a thing of beauty during times of flood (9/29/20)1
Remembering Randall A. Mattingly
If asked, you may be able to come up with the name of Lloyd Dale Clippard as the first Cape Girardeau Countian killed during World War II. (He perished aboard the USS Utah during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.)
But the name of the first Cape Girardeau man to be killed in action during World War I is a little harder to remember: Randall A. Mattingly.
Here's how the Southeast Missourian newspaper reported his death.
Published June 21, 1918:
FIRST CAPE BOY LOSES LIFE IN BATTLE LINES
Randall A. Mattingly killed June 17 while fighting with Marines.
Only twenty years old, enlisted year ago -- in France since last April fighting for his country.
By Associated Press.
WASHINGTON, June 21. -- In the Marine Corps casualty list today is the name of Private Randall A. Mattingly of Cape Girardeau, killed in action.
- - - - -
News of the first Cape Girardean to fall in action in France was received here this morning when a message came from the War Department advising of the death of Randall A. Mattingly, son of George A. Mattingly, a traveling salesman for an automobile concern.
The message stated that young Mattingly was killed on June 17 while engaged in battle against the Germans with the United State Marines.
Randall A. Mattingly was about 20 years old and had been in France since early in April. He enlisted in the Marine Corps last summer shortly after the death of his mother and received his training at Paris Island, South Carolina.
Invalid Mother Delayed Enlistment
At the beginning of the war young Mattingly wanted to enlist for service, but at the request of his mother, who was then ill, abandoned his plans. His mother died in August and shortly afterward he applied for the Marines and was accepted.
Several days after the death of his mother, he went to Oklahoma with his brother-in-law, J.B. Gray, who married his sister just a few days before the mother's death, but did not remain there long, as he desired to do his bit for his country.
When the message of the young man's death was received this morning, the father was not at home, but the telegram was delivered to his sister, Mrs. Gray, who lives at 111 N. Middle St. The sister is in a very delicate condition and the message was given her with the instruction to hold it for her father. An effort was then made to locate him one the road.
Besides the father and sister, Mrs. Gray, young Mattingly is survived by two brothers, Jack, 14, who lives with relatives in Murphysboro, Illinois, and Paul, 10, who makes his home in Cape Girardeau with his sister.
Editorial, published June 21, 1918
GIRARDEAU'S FIRST DEAD
Cape Girardeau is in the war. Today comes the news of the first Cape Girardeau boy killed in battle. Randall Mattingly paid the supreme sacrifice for his country. Others will pay that sacrifice, leaving voids in Cape Girardeau homes and aches in Cape Girardeau hearts.
While our hearts feel sorrow for the brave young Girardean who has laid down his life for us let us renew our vows and pledges of doing our duty here at home, that his sacrifice may not have been in vain.
What is the dollar we give as compared to what he gave? We can not bring him back to life, but we can help those who are still fighting our battles to win the cause for us and for all the world hoping for freedom from oppression.
Each of us owes a debt to Randall Mattingly, the bright-eyed boy who volunteered so bravely, while yet a boy, to go into the battle for us. His memory should be enshrined in our hearts as the first to be called in our defense, and into our hearts should come an added impetus to do our part more patriotically, more generously, than ever.
Randall Augustus Mattingly was the son of George A. and Sarah E. Randel Mattingly.
According to the soldiers' records database on the Missouri Secretary of State's website, he was born Aug. 22, 1899, in Olney, Illinois. That would mean he was 18 years old, when he was inducted on Dec. 18, 1917, at Charleston, Missouri. His military records give his Christian name as "Randel," his mother's maiden name as shown on her death certificate from Aug. 9, 1917.
Mattingly's online military record also shows that he first saw training at Parris Island, South Carolina, and then Quantico, Virginia. He served in France from March 27, 1918, until his death on June 6, 1918. He was buried at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at Belleau, France.
Always remember...
