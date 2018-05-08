- From the archive: '49 Central High hoopsters reminisce about glory days (9/8/20)1
Rush Limbaugh Sr.'s aborted mayoral race
A quick search though the Missourian's morgue yields hundreds of stories about Cape Girardeau's Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., who at his death in 1996 at age 104 was this country's oldest practicing attorney. But what a researcher may miss in this avalanche of words is Limbaugh's first attempt at winning a political office.
In early 1918 Limbaugh entered the race for Cape Girardeau mayor, winning the primary.
In his 2012 biography of Limbaugh -- "The Original Rush Limbaugh: Lawyer, Legislator and Civil Libertarian" -- Dennis K. Boman explained that Limbaugh's enthusiasm for the new city commission form of government appealed to his supporters. He understood the new system and would work tirelessly to make it a success.
In addition, the sale of alcohol was another issue in the race. Limbaugh supported an increase in the cost of liquor licenses. He also supported prohibition. His general election opponent, H.H. Haas, did not and had the strong backing of the city's "saloon men."
What promised to be a hotly-contested campaign ended before it could get up a full head of steam, when Limbaugh was forced to withdraw from the race. Then in his mid-20s, Limbaugh was too young for the job. State law required that the mayor had to be at least 30 years old.
Days before he would withdraw his candidacy, an article in the Southeast Missourian announced that Limbaugh would begin his campaign that evening in downtown Cape Girardeau and in Haarig, the Good Hope business district, and would answer some despicable charges that had been made by his critics about his patriotism and loyalty in those World War I days.
Published March 23, 1918:
LIMBAUGH WILL START TONIGHT
WILL SPEAK IN HAARIG AND ON MAIN STREET ON CAMPAIGN ISSUES.
Says He Wants the People to Know Exactly How He Stands on Several Propositions That Are Paramount In City Election.
Rush H. Limbaugh, candidate for mayor, is mad. A voter inquired as to his patriotism. A voter wanted to know if he has been supporting the government and doing his part to win the war. He says the lies and various statements made against him by the coterie of men who are opposing him have had no effect whatever, but when it comes to a question of loyalty, he says it is more than he can stand.
So he expects to open his campaign tonight in Haarig at 7 o'clock. He will speak from an automobile. Then he will go to the Sturdivant Bank corner on Main Street (at Themis) and at 8 o'clock will make a second address.
He says he stands on his patriotic record first, and that if elected mayor his first thoughts will be to continue supporting the government and working for the home boys who are at the front doing the actual fighting for Cape Girardeau people.
He says he will also have something to say about important local issues and what he proposes to do if elected mayor.
Limbaugh says certain voters in the west end have asked how he stands on the sewer proposition. He says he will give a direct reply tonight.
Published March 25, 1918:
LIMBAUGH IS NOT OLD ENOUGH
PEOPLE'S CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR WITHDRAWS AND LEAVES FIELD SOLELY TO HAAS.
Judge Davis Discovers Man Must Be 30, While Limbaugh Is Only 27 -- Withdraws After Making Great Address on Street.
Rush H. Limbaugh, who was induced to be a candidate for mayor under the Commission Form of Government by a large gathering of representatives and patriotic business men, Saturday night (March 23) withdrew from the race.
He discovered that a man must be 30 years of age before he can serve as mayor of a city of the third class. The new law covering the adoption of the Commission Form of Government has nothing to say of a candidate's qualifications, so no one paid any attention to this feature.
Saturday morning Judge B.F. Davis was looking through the law and made the discovery that a man to be mayor of Cape Girardeau must be at least 30 years of age. Limbaugh is 27 years old, so he had to retire.
Field Left to Haas.
This leaves the field to H.H. Haas, who will be elected without opposition.
Limbaugh had announced that he would speak on the street in Haarig and downtown Saturday night. He had expected to make positive statements regarding his stand on the saloon license question, the new west end sewer and other propositions. He had said from the first that he had positive ideas on all these matters and wanted the people to know them before the election so they would know what to expect.
He said that no man should be supported for public office until he had made his position clear on all the important things under consideration at the time.
War Would Be First.
Because he found it necessary to withdraw from the race, he did not speak in Haarig but made an address to a large crowd on the Sturdivant Bank corner and dwelt principally on patriotic issues. He also gave his views on several municipal questions and then announced his withdrawal. It was a typical Limbaugh address -- patriotic, frank, clear, and honest. There was no mincing or hedging.
Limbaugh said if elected mayor his uppermost thoughts would be for winning of the war. He would endeavor to have the interests of the government come first so our boys who are doing the fighting would know that their home town was doing all it could for them.
Next he would try to have the majority rule. He would try to serve the majority at all times, but would not tolerate giving special favors to a few to the detriment of the many.
He urged his hearers to support (E.P.) Ellis and (August H.) Ruesskamp whom he believes are representatives of the people and not of a certain element.
Following the election, The Southeast Missourian declared that Cape Girardeau's municipal affairs would "remain completely in the control of the liquor element," with Haas' mayoral victory. The two new city commissioners elected with him were R.W. Frissell and Louis Wittmor.
Rush Limbaugh Sr., went on to serve in the Missouri House of Representatives in 1931-32.
He would run again for Cape Girardeau mayor in 1932, winning the primary in March, only to lose the general election the following month to incumbent Mayor Edward L. Drum.
