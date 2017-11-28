- From the archive: President Truman visits 1945 Caruthersville fair (10/6/20)1
Evaluating Kelso's legacy: The Frisco franchise, part 2
Last week's blog featured information concerning I.R. Kelso's involvement in franchise dealings between the city of Cape Girardeau and the Frisco Railroad.
After much back-and-fourth between the two, and after several public hearings on the matter, a tentative plan was explained to the citizens by Kelso, who had been appointed special attorney by the city for the franchise talks.
The fifth article on Kelso’s civic legacy gives some of the plan’s details.
This photograph illustrates the "blotch" referred to in the article below. It was an area from Independence Street south along the river that was used as a dumping site for Cape Girardeau's refuse for many years. It also shows the railroad tracks built on timbers along the riverfront, as the soil eroded under them. It was this eyesore that the new Frisco franchise ultimately eliminated. (Haman's Kastle photo ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Dec. 15, 1951:
SOME EVALUATIONS OF THE COMMUNITY
SERVICE RENDERED CAPE GIRARDEAU BY
I.R. KELSO
ARTICLE No. 5.
The Frisco had been advised that the offer of money for a city park wouldn't do because the city already had a park, and it would be too costly on the taxpayers to keep up another park.
So, the Frisco soon came back with another suggestion. In order to let every citizen benefit from the settlement, the Frisco would ask the Interstate Commerce Commission to permit it to cut the freight rate on coal in two, reducing it from $1.60 a ton to 80 cents. Every family in the town used coal, as well as every business place, thereby every citizen would profit, it was explained.
It was an attractive offer, the attorney explained, but there were other items to consider. The passenger depot was inadequate, so a way should be found to fill up the blotch in front of St. Vincent's Church that had long been a public nuisance and detriment to the community.
To do this would enable the Frisco to eliminate a bad curve in its main tracks and thus have a straight line along Water Street to the freight depot, Attorney Kelso explained.
This depression had been used as a city dump for garbage, etc. It was also filled with houseboats and shanties most of the time and was a disgrace to the city, as well as a hazard to the railroad. Mr. Kelso it would be up to the railroad company to show how the place could be improved. Main Street could then be extended south from Independence to William Street so that in this newly made plot a new passenger depot could be built, with parklets around it.
Lumber and veneer manufacturers needed shipping-in-transit rates if they were to exist in Cape Girardeau; local switching charges needed revamping, and so on.
* * *
The moment the attorney quit reading and explaining the details many protests were raised. A group that had "inside information" charged the mayor and the attorney with conniving to drive the Frisco out of town; several sawmill men who lived in Cape and had their mills in the lower district charged that the plan was to force the Frisco to withdraw certain special rates so their mills could not compete with those in the Cape; the demand to make the Frisco build a levee, build and maintain parks, widen streets and then determine what kind of passenger depot should be erected, was a scheme to drive the Frisco out so certain special interests could take over the river front property, it was charged.
* * *
At the next council meeting the reading of the report by the mayor and the attorney drew bitter criticism and censure, the council argued for hours but finally approved the course of the mayor and attorney over the fighting protests of three councilmen.
Through the worst community upheaval possible, Mayor Leming and Attorney Kelso insisted that what they were asking for the community as rental for the most valuable property in the city was just, and fair, and reasonable. For nearly a year the contentions kept at fever heat but never once did either of the two city officials yield a point. And never did they get personal with Mr. (Carl R.) Gray or any of the Frisco officials, or anyone here in the Cape.
It was solely a business matter, the two officers often explained.
* * *
Finally the attorneys for the Frisco and Mr. Kelso drew up an ordinance containing nearly everything the city had asked for and after a majority vote at a special meeting of the Commercial Club with President David A. Glenn presiding, and after Mayor Leming had been pledged the support of a majority of the councilmen, the Frisco officials were so notified and invited to come for a final public conference.
Before the meeting could be held Chief Engineer (F.G.) Jonah came to town and asked for a conference. He said the plans that had been tentatively approved called for a riprapped levee so the eroded place could be filled in and brought up to the grade of Main Street. He explained that the Frisco officials had decided that in the long run it would be better and less expensive to build a concrete wall, so he asked to have this change made.
On the appointed day the Frisco officials headed by Mr. Gray came for a final public hearing. Another crowd filled the Common Pleas courtroom, objections were raised by lawyers for special interests, but there were no explosions. Shortly thereafter the council gave approval.
* * *
A few months later when work was underway and a great concrete wall was built out in the river Mr. Gray and others came to see how the work was getting along. In a talk at the Commercial Club that afternoon he said the making of a new franchise contract was one of the finest experiences he had ever had. Both sides meant business, the representatives of both talked plainly but never ugly, Mr. Gray said.
"This project will cost the Frisco about a million dollars and I am sure it will be worth the money because this town is destined to grow and expand. We are proud of our interest in it," he concluded.
At a future council meeting Mayor Leming asked Attorney Kelso for his bill, explaining how often the attorney went to St. Louis and spent at the Frisco offices, all at his own expense. He had devoted most of his time for a year to the work. Until then some of the eight councilmen contended that the mayor and the attorney were ruining the town. They even accused the two men of having sinister motives. But at this meeting they agreed that Mr. Kelso should be paid whatever he asked, praising his work highly.
Mr. Kelso's reply was that if they wanted to pay him anything he would accept whatever they thought his travel expense might have totaled. Someone said $1,000 and the councilmen approved the amount. A celebration followed.
* * *
The question now arises: "How did the unusual franchise contract work out?"
The next article of this series will be published in this space Monday.
This photograph taken in the early 1950s shows a portion of the seawall and baluster built along the riverfront by the Frisco Railroad. In the center of the photo is the Frisco passenger depot. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
