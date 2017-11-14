- From the archive: Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., at age 103 (9/22/20)
- From the archive: The games people played (9/15/20)1
- From the archive: '49 Central High hoopsters reminisce about glory days (9/8/20)1
- From the archive: Area ties to the Jesse James legend (9/1/20)
- From the archive: A look at Smelterville, Part 2 (8/25/20)2
- From the archive: A look at Smelterville, Part 1 (8/18/20)1
- From the archive: Tipton's history stretches back to 1948 (8/11/20)1
Evaluating Kelso's legacy: First Christian Church
The First Christian Church was located at the northeast corner of Sprigg and Themis streets. (Southeast Missourian archive)
The third article dealing with the legacy of I.R. Kelso tells the story of how a Methodist church in Cape Girardeau became the home of First Christian Church.
Of course, Kelso had a lot to do with that transformation.
Published Dec. 13, 1951:
SOME EVALUATIONS OF THE COMMUNITY
SERVICE RENDERED CAPE GIRARDEAU BY
I.R. KELSO
ARTICLE No. 3.
If the impression is true that Mr. (I.R.) Kelso brought his fortune of a thousand dollars or two with him from Kennett and deposited it in a bank here, he evidently had a way of getting more capital when he needed it. Many will recall the active interest he took in community affairs in those boom days and there was then always something doing to attract such citizens to the Commercial Club rooms.
The close association of Kelso and (M.E.) Leming in the shoe factory, the cement plant, and other campaigns led to a transaction that was not exactly of Commercial Club stature. Mr. Kelso smilingly remarked to some friends one day that he had bought a church building and pulled out a deed to prove it. Mr. Leming was active in the Methodist church and headed a committee to get a new building started. A lot at the corner of Ellis and Bellevue streets had been acquired and a drive was on for funds to erect a building.
* * *
There was no Christian church house in Cape Girardeau but about a dozen or so members of that faith had a room over a grocery store on Broadway. Services were held occasionally, it is recalled. Evidently Mr. Leming saw Mr. Kelso with that group. As he had been trying to sell the outgrown building to some of the new religious groups that were moving in, Mr. Leming took the matter up with Mr. Kelso. Mr. Leming had been asking $10,000 for the building so when he cut the price Mr. Kelso couldn't resist. Without saying a word to any of the members, he gave a note for six or seven thousand dollars for the Methodist property and Mr. Leming had the cash in the Methodist strong box before a word was said about it.
Then, the story goes, Mr. Kelso advised the members of the Christian congregation to get ready to move to the Methodist building, showing that he had bought the property. He explained that as soon as the membership could be built up it could buy it at what it cost him.
This transaction created a mystery that has not yet been solved. There seem to be no records of the congregation every having bought the place from Mr. Kelso, nor having paid anything on it. However the property has from the beginning been held in the name of the congregation.
It is known that the Kelso family while living in Audrain County was active in the Christian Church. Since coming to this district the I.R. Kelso family has been active participants. Mr. Kelso was a religious man in all of his affairs.
* * *
After getting a good start in his profession, it is said he occasionally suggested the erection of a larger and better church building away from a noisy street corner. He had established his family home at the edge of the city and made great use of it. Whenever an opportunity presented itself, he would favor a new church plant that would be something different, probably on the order of his home. But the congregation remained rather small and the idea of contracting a big indebtedness didn't seem to strike a favorable note.
Then, the story goes, and it came from a close friend who said Mr. Kelso talked with him often on the subject, a survey was made of the membership which showed that only a few families walked to church. Most all had their automobiles. So Mr. Kelso had a church architect come to see him, and tentative plans were worked out for a modern type of community church work.
Mr. Kelso had acquired a large tract of land surrounding the present water plant and Country Club. He had one large lot extending from the road leading to the Country Club down to a wooded drainage creek. It was one of the highest points in the city, having a clear view of the river and the traffic bridge. It looked down on the water plant and the Country Club and the view of the city at night was inspiring.
* * *
The tentative plans called for the building of a grotto first, in order to provide a recreation and picnic area for church activities. It was to have much equipment to start with. Next, a house for the minister was to erected and then, when the activities required a permanent grounds man, a cottage was to be provided. Finally, a church building was to complete the plant.
Evidently it was Mr. Kelso's intention to build the unit as sort of a hobby or a satisfaction. He invited this writer to observe his proposed project, including the tentative sketches, never mentioning where the money was to come from.
Quite a while later he asked this writer to go with him again to the site. He had bought a large quantity of iron water pipe to be used in running an adequate supply of city water into the place and had it piled by the roadside. Then he explained that he had met opposition at every turn and was forced to quit. He would have the pipe hauled to his Springdale dairy farm, he said, and lamented, "if I can't do this I will try to do something else."
* * *
Whether Mr. Leming put one over on Mr. Kelso, measured as a financial undertaking, was never discussed. Mr. Kelso had acquired a piece of property valued by Mr. Leming at $10,000 for the bargain price of six or seven thousand and he may have figured that he saved three or four thousand in the transaction. Be that as it may, the receipt of the Christian Church money into the hat of the Methodist Church had immediate effect. In a little or no time, it seems, the Methodist conference had sent a young man by name of Ivan Lee Holt to Centenary church to see if he had any financial abilities mixed in his ministerial abilities.
Within a year a large stone church building was completed for the Methodists and the Rev. Holt was all set to begin with a great revival meeting as an opener when on a cold February night the edifice caught fire and only the seared stone walls were left.
* * *
How Mr. Kelso took care of the note he issued, or how the congregation ever got possession of the property likely will remain a mystery. When asked the status of that deal, Mr. Kelso never made a clear reply.
However, he evidently didn't lose any sleep over it because from that day until Mr. Leming died in 1938, they were boon companions in civic endeavors and apparently what one couldn't do successfully the other could.
The next step showed that as a civic team Leming and Kelso had no superiors anywhere and by all rights Cape Girardeau will ever remain in their debt.
Tomorrow's article will outline what many citizens believe to this day was the greatest service the Commercial Club or the succeeding Chamber of Commerce has ever rendered ALL the people of Cape Girardeau.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.