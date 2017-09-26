- From the archive: Cairo's Custom House re-purposed (11/3/20)
- From the archive: A spooky tale for the season (10/27/20)
- From the archive: I. Ben Miller's 'big cow palace' (10/20/20)
- From the archive: Jane Stacy has made an art of accumulating friends (10/13/20)
- From the archive: President Truman visits 1945 Caruthersville fair (10/6/20)1
- From the archive: Cape's wall a thing of beauty during times of flood (9/29/20)1
- From the archive: Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., at age 103 (9/22/20)
WWI farewells took on a somber tone
Last week in this space, I told you of Cape Girardeau County's "First Eight," the first group of draftees who departed from Jackson on Sept. 5, 1917, to train for the Army in World War I.
An article from The Daily Republican related that seven of the eight left with "faces shining with smiles and apparently eager to go." At Jackson, "relatives and friends stood about to cheer them on their way. The boys were in fine spirits, laughing, and joking."
While no formal program saw the first contingent off, no effort was spared for the next farewell. There were speeches by politicians, patriotic songs sung by small children and a parade led by a band playing a martial hymn.
But reading the articles published in the Cape Girardeau Daily Republican newspaper, I get the impression there was an undertone of somberness to the affair. And that somberness became unbridled grief by the time the third contingent left Cape Girardeau County on Oct. 4, 1917.
Published Sept. 21, 1917:
SECOND GROUP OF NEW WARRIORS LEFT JACKSON; TEARFUL SCENES
Imposing Program of Speeches and Music Occurred at Courthouse Campus -- Five-Block Parade to Train for Departure.
JACKSON -- The demonstration in Jackson in honor of the departing soldiers this morning was all that was contemplated and more. About 3,000 people had gathered in spite of the drizzling rain and the cool winds, to see the boys off. The program was carried out as arranged.
Postmaster Wilson introduced Senator R.B. Oliver of Cape Girardeau, who made a rousing speech, and was followed by Judge Kelly, who was equally eloquent in his discourse. Both speakers were wildly cheered at every point. The 750 pupils of the public school, each provided with a flag, sang the "Star Spangled Banner," accompanied by Sachse's band, while two young laddies hoisted the large flag upon the mast in the courthouse yard. The speakers stood in an auto and could be distinctly heard by all.
After the program had been concluded, the march to the station began, the band heading it and the soldiers in command of Sheriff Hutson followed it closely. The parade was fully five blocks long, and the crowd spread out over the depot grounds.
In the short wait for the departure of the train, the band played while flags fluttered and many heartbreaking scenes of leave taking were seen everywhere. Under the supervision of the Sheriff, the boys boarded the train in an orderly manner, and when the train pulled out a mighty cheer went up, heartily answered by the boys in the coaches.
The whole scene was one calculated to stir the most phlegmatic soul, one which will long be remembered, one not often witnessed, and one of the first the present generation has had a chance to see.
All business houses had closed as per request of the mayor, and remained closed until 10 o'clock. The circuit court did not convene until the boys had left. All united in the celebration in honor of the boys who go fourth to fight the battles of the country. People had come from all parts of the county, and especially a large contingent was furnished by Cape Girardeau.
Published Sept. 22, 1917:
GOING TO WAR OF 54 MEN WAS EVENT ETCHED DEEPLY IN HISTORY
Complete List of Those Who Made Up Second Contingent of 40 Percent Ordered to Report Is Published Herewith.
JACKSON -- As if awakening from a dream, Jackson seems to realize more fully today the history-making events of Friday, when 54 of the best young men of the county entrained at the Iron Mountain depot to go to the training camps.
If there was not such a show and pretense as there may be displayed at other places, it was not on account of lack of feeling but for the fact that the people of this county are not given to public display of their most sacred emotions.
There were many tearful leave-takings behind the curtains, so to speak, there were red eyes and there was hysterical weeping, there was putting on of jaunty airs to conceal the real sadness of departure. There were boys who wondered why so much fuss, there were others who looked out upon the sea of faces to find one near and dear to him, but failed. There were expressions of pseudo-enthusiasm and real enthusiasm, expressions of rollicking, daredevil carelessness and there was the solemn face of the man who realized fully that this is not a picnic trip.
Old mothers sat in autos around the depot grounds and wept softly strong men with husky voices bade the young men goodbye with a last handshake. Everyone had a flag and when they were all waved at the same time the spectacle was a striking one. Finally the train began to move slowly down the track and as it slid by the crowds all hats and flags were in the air and each person present did his or her best to make the boys hear the last shout of farewell while the boys reciprocated most cordially.
Of the 61 men who were to go, seven did not show up, some for known reasons and some for unknown reasons. Two volunteers, Albert Coyle and Lawrence Caldwell Snider, took their places, making the total to go yesterday 54, as two men, George Nitch and George Winkler, had been excused at the last moment, the former for industrial reasons, the other on account of physical defects.
The board will now order the next seven men on the calling list to prepare for the trip to Fort Riley and will meanwhile endeavor to find out what has become of the seven who did not appear. One of the seven, Earl Burke, came in yesterday afternoon from Campbell, saying that he had received his orders too late to reach this city in time to go with the boys.
Below is a correct list of the men gone and those who failed to appear as ordered:
Allen, Glenn, Neelys Landing.
Bodenstein, Herman, Delta.
Birk, Joseph G., Jackson.
Bray, Pierce Cotter, Neelys Landing.
Brennecke, Henry, Cape Girardeau, 242 Pearl St.
Brown, William Avery, Whitewater.
Coyle, Albert, Cape Girardeau, R.F.D. No. 2.
Dockins, John L., Burfordville.
Grojean, Gregory Frank, Dutchtown.
Goff, Herbert Franklin, Allenville.
Gross, John Alfred, New Wells.
Giboney, Houck, Cape Girardeau, 719 Bellevue.
Haupt, Robert Francis, Daisy.
Hoffmann, William Burns, Cape Girardeau, R.F.D.
Hahn, Charley, Whitewater.
Harper, Harvey, Cape Girardeau, 602 S. Ellis.
Hendge, Andrew, Whitewater.
Hawkins, Edward N., Allenville.
Hitt, James, Arbor.
Johnson, Burford, Cape Girardeau, 627 S. Pacific.
Jones, Fowler C. Cape Girardeau.
Kuss, John Mathew, Cape Girardeau, R.F.D. NO. 4.
Laurentius, Herman J., Hilderbrand.
Langston, Esco Dennis, Cape Girardeau, 1223 Merriwether.
Laurentius, Henry John, Hilderbrand.
Lueder, Arthur F., Egypt Mills.
Margrebe, Edward C., Cape Girardeau, 840 College.
Masterson, Harry E., Cape Girardeau, R.F.D. No. 1.
McKee, Newell Querry, Jackson, R.F.D.
Powers, Clint, Cape Girardeau, R.F.D. No. 2.
Perry, Jesse, Neelys Landing.
Propst, Marion, Whitewater.
Pollack, Jake, Cape Girardeau, 10 Aquamsi.
Puchbauer, Arthur, Dutchtown.
Bittman, Wilbur, Delta.
Pendergast, Clarence H., Cape Girardeau, Marble City Heights.
Riehn, John Frederick, Millersville.
Rueskamp, Fred C., Cape Girardeau, 5 S. Lorimier.
Riehman, Charles E., Burfordville.
Smith, Robert Lee, Jackson.
Suedekum, Henry M., Gordonville.
Stansbrey, Lawrence, Cape Girardeau, 211 S. Hanover.
Schmittzehe, William, Cape Girardeau, 419 S. Sprigg.
Slinkard, Cleman L., Burfordville.
Schlueter, Walter H., St. Louis-Cape Girardeau.
Sitze, Clarence LeRoy, Cape Girardeau, 746 Giboney.
Snider, Lawrence C., Cape Girardeau, 2 N. Fountain.
Taylor, William C., Cape Girardeau, 740 Jefferson.
Thurman, Daniel, Dutchtown.
Thielking, Frederick C., Cape Girardeau, North Frederick.
Tuschhoff, Alvin F., Old Appleton.
White, John Alfrede, Cape Girardeau, 149 S. Benton.
Wilson, John L., Burfordville.
Will, Fred William, Cape Girardeau, R.F.D. No. 2.
Failed To Appear.
Burke, Earl, Cape Girardeau, 223 S. Sprigg.
Dunn, Samuel U., Cape Girardeau.
DeLaney, Frank L., Cape Girardeau, 515 North St.
Green, George Guy, Cape Girardeau, 34 Main St.
Joerns, Maple E., Jackson.
McCasling, William, Cape Girardeau.
Munins, William, Dutchtown.
Published Oct. 4, 1917:
31 LEFT TODAY FOR WAR DUTY
Jackson Held Solemn Service at Departure of New Group.
EIGHT FROM CAPE GIRARDEAU
Republican Looses Printer in Latest Draft -- No Joyful Celebration This Time at County Seat.
The departure of 31 men (for) Funston, Kansas, to become part of the first great National Army, was observed by a considerable crowd of spectators, but there was nothing of the joyful departure that attended the departure of 54 men two weeks ago.
The leave-taking today was funeral in tone at all times. The loud sobbing of women and children and even by some strong men was plainly audible above the speeches and music. Even men who had no sons ore even relatives in the ranks of the departing men were shaken with grief. Some of the 31 fellows broke down and wept over their leavetaking.
Wails, No Shouts.
At no time was there the patriotic gladness over the occasion as was manifest when the first large group of men left. Then an effort was made to "whoop things up" and the speakers and others were able to carry the day in that manner. Today there was a different tale to tell and those who were losing sons felt differently about it and were in the majority.
The Rev. L.R. Jenkins spoke as did C.C. Oliver. School children sang patriotic hymns. The men were lined up for a picture on the courthouse steps and then they were off for the morning train that left about 10 o'clock.
The men who went today are:
Joernes, Maple Elmer, Jackson.
Frenzel, Leo F., Cape Girardeau, 116 N. Sprigg.
Carmack, George, Neelys Landing.
Ramsey, John C., Delta.
Sewing, Herman K., Friedheim.
Applegate, William F., Cape Girardeau, North Middle.
Gladdish, Leemon A., Burfordville.
King, Henry W., Fruitland
Davis, James, Cape Girardeau, 739 Giboney.
Siebert, Albert A., Burfordville.
Crites, Harvey E., Cape Girardeau, 603 S. Pacific.
Roennigke, Henry F., Hildebrand.
Hartle, Francis M., Burfordville.
Fox, Burwell, Jr., Cape Girardeau, Albert Hall.
Slack, Edward, Jackson.
Kraemer, Edwin O.H., Egypt Mills.
Davis, Arthur F., Cape Girardeau, 740 Giboney.
Kinder, Elmer D., Daisy.
Gerecke, Louis F., Gordonville.
Hoffmeister, Henry, Jackson.
Schaper, Charles A., Jackson
Young, Linus M., Whitewater.
Noland, Carl, Neelys Landing.
Johnson, James S., Dutchtown.
Slinkard, Jess W., Burfordville.
Long, Charles, Cape Girardeau, 734 S. Frederick.
Slinkard, Paul. H., Jackson.
Slinkard, Schuyler, Jackson R. 3.
Pearson, Basil L., Cape Girardeau, 216 S. Lorimier.
Mayfield, Dayton E., Oak Ridge.
McCasling, William, Cape Girardeau.
Published Oct. 5, 1917:
PROTEST AGAINST SOB CELEBRATION
Some Drafted Men Say They Will Not Go Through Leavetaking.
LAST FAREWELL DEPRESSING
Strong Men Broke Down and Wilted -- Celebration at Leaving of Men for Army Camp.
JACKSON -- The ceremonies Thursday in honor of the 31 departing recruits were most impressive and inspiring. The gay sunshine and fine breeze induced a large crowd to assemble at the courthouse lawn where the speeches were made by Hon. C.C. Oliver and the Rev. L.R. Jenkins. No band was present, but the high school boys and girls were on hand to lead in the singing of patriotic airs, during which singing all men stood with hats off.
The leavetaking Thursday was distinctly different from the one on Sept. 21, when 54 boys left for the camps. At that time there was much enthusiasm and laughter, of which there seemed to be a total absence yesterday. It was a most solemn occasion. Men stood at attention, and spoke only in an undertone as if a funeral were in progress. After the speeches had been concluded and the Rev. Sorrell offered a short prayer, there was a sudden outbreak of sobbing such as has never before been witnessed at the capitol. Men, women, and children let the tears stream down their cheeks unashamed and many of the young men ready to depart broke down and wept also.
Scene Was Unhappy One.
One man began vehemently to denounce the methods employed in the draft, asserting that only poor men have to go while the rich get by. Others would listen to him a short while and, as if afraid, would walk away. Elderly ladies were completely overwhelmed and had to be supported. It was in all a scene bordering on the painful, and was, very likely, the last one of its kind to be witnessed in Jackson, as several of the boys expressed it as their opinion that such "sob-fests" should be dispensed with. It was claimed that such occasions make the hour of departure only that much more heavy for all.
The citizens of Jackson and the county generally have done these things to honor the boys as is due them, but there is logic also in the objections advanced by some of the boys. Some of those who are to go later were heard to say that they would positively not take part in any such demonstration unless compelled to do so.
Most of the business men had closed their places, not in obedience to proclamation by the mayor, but on their own volition, and there was such a quietness as if a pall hung over the city, a most remarkable stillness prevailing everywhere. At the depot there were more scenes of heartbreaking adieus, one elderly gentleman, whose only son was among the boys leaving, became prostrated and sank to the ground as the train pulled out, and while the boys tried to muster up a cheer.
Editorial published Oct. 6, 1917:
TELLING OUR BOYS GOODBYE
According to information received from Jackson, the farewell given the young men who last left for the Army training camp was more of a "sob-fest" than the speeding of young heroes going to fight the battles of their country.
It is natural that fathers and mothers should feel a sorrow at the parting, but that sorrow should not assume such extent as to unman the young fellows who leave for conditions utterly unknown to them.
It is not meant to criticize any father or mother for feeling the straining at the heart strings as a loved son entrains for war, but to criticize and exhibition of sorrow that will not change the fact that he must go and which unmans him for the going.
The Spartan mother who bade her son farewell with injunction to return a victor or be brought home a corpse on his shield did not indicate a lack of love for her child, but a determination to uphold his courage and his strength by appealing to his patriotism and to his manhood.
War for such a cause as we now fight is a war for the peoples of all the world. It is more truly a holy crusade than those which were fought in sentimental ambitions to recover the Holy Land from the Saracens. It is a war in which democracy is arrayed against tyrannical militarism and he who dies in such a cause will fill a hero's grave, which is more truly noble than to live with a yoke about his neck.
Those who lose sight of this fact are blind, and those who let their feelings of family ties weaken the heroic patriotism inherent in the breast of the young soldier plays into the hands of the enemy.
God grant that no Cape Girardeau County parent's hart may be wrung by grief for a loved one killed in battle, but should such be the case the sorrow at his loss will not be so poignant as would be the knowledge hat the had prostituted his manhood in the days of his country's need.
We may mourn for a hero who dies a hero's death, but we must blush for a craven saved by a craven's cowardice. The one is a loss that becomes hallowed in our hearts, the other a loss of respect that leaves its sting of bitterness.
We should pray for the safe return of our boys, but we should not weep to keep them with us. We should send them forth with cheering words and welcome their return with loving greetings, or honor their memories within the shrines of hearts that beat with pride that they died as heroes, instead of having lived as cravens.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.